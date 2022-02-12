openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

google-closure-deps

by google
20211201.0.0 (see all)

Google's common JavaScript library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

668

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Closure Library Build Status

Closure Library is a powerful, low-level JavaScript library designed for building complex and scalable web applications. It is used by many Google web applications, such as Google Search, Gmail, Google Docs, Google+, Google Maps, and others.

For more information, visit the Google Developers or GitHub sites.

Download the latest stable version on our releases page.

Developers, please see the Generated API Documentation.

See also the goog.ui Demos

Using with Node.js

Install the official package from npm.

npm install google-closure-library

Require the package and use goog.require normally.

require("google-closure-library");

goog.require("goog.crypt.Sha1");

var sha1 = new goog.crypt.Sha1();
sha1.update("foobar");
var hash = sha1.digest();

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING for details on how to contribute to this project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial