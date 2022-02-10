Check, compile, optimize and compress JavaScript with Closure-Compiler

This repository tracks issues related to the publication to npmjs.org and associated plugins. Any bugs not related to the plugins themselves should be reported to the main repository.

Packages

The compiler is distributed for multiple platforms. Each platform is its own npm package.

Main Package

The google-closure-compiler package contains Grunt and Gulp plugins and a CLI: google-closure-compiler

Other packages

Bare bones distributions intended for developers who want to author against a specific platform.

Java build: google-closure-compiler-java

Native Linux build: google-closure-compiler-linux

Native OSX build: google-closure-compiler-osx

Native Windows build: google-closure-compiler-windows

License

Copyright 2015 The Closure Compiler Authors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Version History

Closure Compiler release notes can be found on the main repository wiki.