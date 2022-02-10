openbase logo
google-closure-compiler

by google

Package for managing and documenting closure-compiler for use via npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

113K

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

google-closure-compiler

Check, compile, optimize and compress JavaScript with Closure-Compiler

This repository tracks issues related to the publication to npmjs.org and associated plugins. Any bugs not related to the plugins themselves should be reported to the main repository.

Packages

The compiler is distributed for multiple platforms. Each platform is its own npm package.

Main Package

The google-closure-compiler package contains Grunt and Gulp plugins and a CLI: google-closure-compiler

Other packages

Bare bones distributions intended for developers who want to author against a specific platform.

License

Copyright 2015 The Closure Compiler Authors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Version History

Closure Compiler release notes can be found on the main repository wiki.

