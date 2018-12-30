ES6 Google Charts Module that allows asynchronous loading

Installation

yarn add -D google-charts

or

npm i -D google-charts

Quick Start

import {GoogleCharts} from 'google-charts' ; GoogleCharts.load(drawChart); function drawChart ( ) { const data = GoogleCharts.api.visualization.arrayToDataTable([ [ 'Chart thing' , 'Chart amount' ], [ 'Lorem ipsum' , 60 ], [ 'Dolor sit' , 22 ], [ 'Sit amet' , 18 ] ]); const pie_1_chart = new GoogleCharts.api.visualization.PieChart( document .getElementById( 'chart1' )); pie_1_chart.draw(data); }

Advanced Usage