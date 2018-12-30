ES6 Google Charts Module that allows asynchronous loading
yarn add -D google-charts
or
npm i -D google-charts
import {GoogleCharts} from 'google-charts';
//Load the charts library with a callback
GoogleCharts.load(drawChart);
function drawChart() {
// Standard google charts functionality is available as GoogleCharts.api after load
const data = GoogleCharts.api.visualization.arrayToDataTable([
['Chart thing', 'Chart amount'],
['Lorem ipsum', 60],
['Dolor sit', 22],
['Sit amet', 18]
]);
const pie_1_chart = new GoogleCharts.api.visualization.PieChart(document.getElementById('chart1'));
pie_1_chart.draw(data);
}
import {GoogleCharts} from 'google-charts';
//Load the 'corecharts'. You do not need to provide that as a type.
GoogleCharts.load(drawCharts);
/*
* Load a specific type(s) of chart(s). You can call this as many times as you need from anywhere in your app
* GoogleCharts is a singleton and will not allow the script to be loaded more than once
* The mapsApiKey is only required for certain GeoCharts
*/
GoogleCharts.load(drawGeoChart, {
'packages': ['geochart'],
'mapsApiKey': 'YOUR_API_KEY'
});
function drawCharts() {
/* Pie chart 1 */
const pie_1_data = GoogleCharts.api.visualization.arrayToDataTable([
['Chart thing', 'Chart amount'],
['Lorem ipsum', 60],
['Dolor sit', 22],
['Sit amet', 18]
]);
const pie_1_options = {
pieHole: 0.8,
pieSliceTextStyle: {
color: 'black',
},
slices: {
0: {color: '#7ec252'},
1: {color: '#a4ce57'},
2: {color: '#cfe4ad'}
},
legend: {
position: 'bottom',
textStyle: {
color: 'black',
fontSize: 13,
fontName: 'EncodeSans'
}
},
title: 'Chart 1',
titleTextStyle: {
color: 'black',
fontSize: 13,
fontName: 'EncodeSans'
},
chartArea: {left: 0, top: 0, width: '100%', height: '80%'},
pieSliceText: 'none'
};
const pie_1_chart = new GoogleCharts.api.visualization.PieChart(document.getElementById('chart1'));
pie_1_chart.draw(pie_1_data, pie_1_options);
/* Column chart 1 */
const col_1_data = GoogleCharts.api.visualization.arrayToDataTable([
['Chart 1', 'Lorem ipsum', 'Dolor sit', 'Sit amet'],
['Chart 1', 22, 10, 68]
]);
const col_1_options = {
legend: {
position: 'bottom',
textStyle: {
color: 'black',
fontSize: 13,
fontName: 'EncodeSans'
}
},
bar: {groupWidth: '25%'},
colors: ['#808e97', '#b9c3ca', '#dde4e8'],
isStacked: true,
chartArea: {left: 0, top: 0, width: '100%', height: '80%'},
axisTitlesPosition: 'none',
hAxis: {textPosition: 'none', gridlines: {color: 'transparent'}, baselineColor: 'transparent'},
vAxis: {textPosition: 'none', gridlines: {color: 'transparent'}, baselineColor: 'transparent'},
};
const col_1_chart = new GoogleCharts.api.visualization.ColumnChart(document.getElementById('chart2'));
col_1_chart.draw(col_1_data, col_1_options);
}
function drawGeoChart() {
/* Geo Chart */
const geo_1_data = GoogleCharts.api.visualization.arrayToDataTable([
['State', 'Spend'],
['ID', {v:120000, f: '$120,000'}],
['CO', {v:567135, f: '$567,135'}],
['FL', {v:220000, f: '$220,000'}],
['NY', {v:1120000, f: '$1,120,000'}],
['CA', {v:5120000, f: '$5,120,000'}],
['AK', {v:101000, f: '$101,000'}],
['AZ', {v:311030, f: '$311,030'}]
]);
const geo_1_options = {
region: 'US',
resolution: 'provinces',
is3D: true,
legend: {
numberFormat:'$###,###'
}
}
const geo_1_chart = new GoogleCharts.api.visualization.GeoChart(document.getElementById('geo_1_chart'));
geo_1_chart.draw(geo_1_data, geo_1_options);
}