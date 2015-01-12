Google Calendar library for Node.js

npm install google-calendar

For 0.0.x users

This module (1.x.x) has been redesigned completely, so it is incompatible with the old version. The 0.0.x version is moved to branch name v0.

Usage

AccessToken & Authentication

This library requires Google API's Access Token with calendars scope.

var gcal = require ( 'google-calendar' ); var google_calendar = new gcal.GoogleCalendar(accessToken);

To get accessToken , use another authentication framework such as passport (recommended, but not required) for OAuth 2.0 authentication. You can take look at the example code in example folder.

var GoogleStrategy = require ( 'passport-google-oauth' ).OAuth2Strategy; var passport = require ( 'passport' ); var gcal = require ( 'google-calendar' ); passport.use( new GoogleStrategy({ clientID : config.consumer_key, clientSecret : config.consumer_secret, callbackURL : "http://localhost:8082/auth/callback" , scope : [ 'openid' , 'email' , 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar' ] }, function ( accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done ) { return done( null , profile); } ));

API Usage

This library follows Google Calendar API v3 Reference.

GoogleCalendar.Resource.Method( required_param1, required_param2, optional, callback )

For example

var google_calendar = new gcal.GoogleCalendar(accessToken); google_calendar.calendarList.list( function ( err, calendarList ) { ... google_calendar.events.list(calendarId, function ( err, calendarList ) { ... }); });

Running Tests

This library uses mocha test framework. All test files are included in folder /specs .

To run the test, you need to install the dev-dependencies.

npm install -d

You also need to fill /specs/config.js with your API key and refresh_token. See Google's document on OAuth2.

Note: The process for getting those credentials is still complicated; I'll improve this later.

module . exports = { consumer_key : 'CONSUMER_KEY' , consumer_secret : 'CONSUMER_SECRET' , refresh_token : 'REFRESH_TOKEN' , }

The testcase involves calling Google Calendar and takes a long time to complete. Thus, running mocha with a high timeout parameter (more than 6 seconds) is recommended.