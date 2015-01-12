Google Calendar library for Node.js
npm install google-calendar
This module (1.x.x) has been redesigned completely, so it is incompatible with the old version. The 0.0.x version is moved to branch name v0.
This library requires Google API's Access Token with calendars scope.
var gcal = require('google-calendar');
var google_calendar = new gcal.GoogleCalendar(accessToken);
To get
accessToken, use another authentication framework such as passport (recommended, but not required) for OAuth 2.0 authentication. You can take look at the example code in example folder.
var GoogleStrategy = require('passport-google-oauth').OAuth2Strategy;
var passport = require('passport');
var gcal = require('google-calendar');
passport.use(new GoogleStrategy({
clientID: config.consumer_key,
clientSecret: config.consumer_secret,
callbackURL: "http://localhost:8082/auth/callback",
scope: ['openid', 'email', 'https://www.googleapis.com/auth/calendar']
},
function(accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) {
//google_calendar = new gcal.GoogleCalendar(accessToken);
return done(null, profile);
}
));
This library follows Google Calendar API v3 Reference.
GoogleCalendar.Resource.Method( required_param1, required_param2, optional, callback )
For example
var google_calendar = new gcal.GoogleCalendar(accessToken);
google_calendar.calendarList.list(function(err, calendarList) {
...
google_calendar.events.list(calendarId, function(err, calendarList) {
...
});
});
This library uses mocha test framework.
All test files are included in folder
/specs.
To run the test, you need to install the dev-dependencies.
npm install -d
You also need to fill
/specs/config.js with your API key and refresh_token. See Google's document on OAuth2.
Note: The process for getting those credentials is still complicated; I'll improve this later.
module.exports = {
consumer_key : 'CONSUMER_KEY',
consumer_secret : 'CONSUMER_SECRET',
refresh_token : 'REFRESH_TOKEN',
}
The testcase involves calling Google Calendar and takes a long time to complete. Thus, running mocha with a high timeout parameter (more than 6 seconds) is recommended.
mocha ./specs --timeout 6000