I am sharing this component because I was overwhelmed by complicated examples to achieve this simple job. So, I will try to be as simple as I can during my explanation.
Google Autocomplete component is no more than a
Vue.js wrapper around the official Google Places API. In spite of the demo written in
Vue.js, the Autocomplete object can be pulled in from any JS framework.
You will have to install Vue & Vuemit:
npm install vue --save
npm install vuemit --save
The Vuemit library is used to manage the events between the google component and its parent one.
Note: If you happen to be using
Vue 1.*, you will have to pull from the vue-1 branch.
To install this package you just need to open your console and type
npm i google-autocomplete-vue --save. If there are any problems during the installation, you can try again using the
force param:
npm i -f google-autocomplete-vue --save
First of all, you have to sign up on Google API Console to get your API key: https://console.developers.google.com Once this has been done, you will have to copy the API KEY given by google and paste it in your JS file entry point. Example:
Bootstrap File: bootstrap.js. You will have to require Vuemit in this file to have the events handler set globaly. As so: Example
Entry point file: demo.js
Note: Important keys have to be kept within an .env file, so be aware of this while pushing your code to your git control.
Second of all, you will have to import the component in your application entry point, so you can call it globally when needed. Example:
import GoogleAutocomplete from 'google-autocomplete-vue';
Places validation is a laravel library that will help you out to handle your user addresses. Its aim is making sure addresses submitted by users are valid through 3rd party services, as google.
Take a look at its repository: Places Validation
require('./bootstrap');
new Vue({
el: '#demo',
data:
{
output: {}, address: {}, sent: false, response: {}, config: {}
},
mounted()
{
//Set an event listener for 'setAddress'.
Vuemit.listen('setAddress', this.onAddressChanged);
Vuemit.listen('addressWasCleared', this.onAddressCleared);
},
methods:
{
/**
* Submit the data to be evaluated.
*
* @return {Void}
*/
submit()
{
this.sent = true;
this.output = this.address;
this.address = {};
},
/**
* Checks whether the output data is valid.
*
* @return {Bool}
*/
isValid()
{
return Object.keys(this.output).length > 0;
},
/**
* Checks whether the output data is not valid.
*
* @return {Bool}
*/
isNotValid()
{
return ! this.isValid();
},
/**
* The callback fired when the autocomplete address change event is fired.
*
* @param {Object}
* @return {Void}
*/
onAddressChanged(payload)
{
if (Object.keys(paypload.place).length > 0) {
this.address = payload.address;
this.response = payload.response;
}
}
/**
* The callback fired when the autocomplete clear event is fired.
*
* @param {Object}
* @return {Void}
*/
onAddressCleared()
{
this.address = {};
this.response = {};
}
}
});
require('laravel-elixir-vue-2');
var elixir = require('laravel-elixir');
elixir.config.sourcemaps = false;
elixir.config.assetsPath = 'src';
elixir(function(mix)
{
mix.webpack('demo.js', 'dist/demo.js');
});
<google-autocomplete
class = "input"
input_id = "txtAutocomplete"
:config = "{type: ['geocode']}"
placeholder = "type your address"
>
</google-autocomplete>
:config is the config passed to the Autocomplete constructor of the places API. See the documentation. Config corresponds to the
options argument in the doc.
Also, you can pass any
css class through the "class" prop.
Please feel free to fork this package and contribute by submitting a pull request to enhance the functionalities.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.
Gustavo Ocanto. gustavoocanto@gmail.com