Making it as easy as possible to authenticate a Google API request
$ npm install --save google-auto-auth
var googleAuth = require('google-auto-auth');
// Create a client
var auth = googleAuth();
auth.authorizeRequest({
method: 'get',
uri: 'https://www.googleapis.com/something'
}, function (err, authorizedReqOpts) {
/*
authorizedReqOpts = {
method: 'get',
uri: 'https://www.googleapis.com/something',
headers: {
Authorization: 'Bearer {{token}}'
}
}
*/
});
Or, just get an access token.
auth.getToken(function (err, token) {
/*
token = 'access token'
*/
});
gcloud sdk
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS
If you do not meet those, you must provide a
keyFilename or
credentials object.
var googleAuth = require('google-auto-auth');
var authConfig = {};
// path to a key:
authConfig.keyFilename = '/path/to/keyfile.json';
// or a credentials object:
authConfig.credentials = {
client_email: '...',
private_key: '...'
};
// Create a client
var auth = googleAuth(authConfig);
auth.authorizeRequest({/*...*/}, function (err, authorizedReqOpts) {});
auth.getToken(function (err, token) {});
Object
See the above section on Authentication. This object is necessary if automatic authentication is not available in your environment.
At a glance, the supported properties for this method are:
credentials - Object containing
client_email and
private_key properties
keyFilename - Path to a .json, .pem, or .p12 key file
projectId - Your project ID
scopes - Required scopes for the desired API request
token - An access token. If provided, we'll use this instead of fetching a new one
Extend an HTTP request object with an authorized header.
Error
An API error or an error if scopes are required for the request you're trying to make (check for err.code =
MISSING_SCOPE). If you receive the missing scope error, provide the
authConfig.scopes array with the necessary scope URLs for your request. There are examples of scopes that are required for some of the Google Cloud Platform services in the gcloud-node Authentication Guide.
Object
The reqOpts object provided has been extended with a valid access token attached to the
headers.Authorization value. E.g.:
headers.Authorization = 'Bearer y.2343...'.
Get the auth client instance from google-auth-library.
Error
An error that occurred while trying to get an authorization client.
google-auth-library
The client instance from google-auth-library. This is the underlying object this library uses.
Get the
client_email and
private_key properties from an authorized client.
Error
An error that occurred while trying to get an authorization client.
Object
An object containing
client_email and
private_key.
Determine if the environment the app is running in is a Google Compute Engine instance.
Null
We won't return an error, but it's here for convention-sake.
Object
{
IS_APP_ENGINE: Boolean,
IS_CLOUD_FUNCTION: Boolean,
IS_COMPUTE_ENGINE: Boolean,
IS_CONTAINER_ENGINE: Boolean
}
If you've already run this function, the object will persist as
auth.environment.
Get the project ID if it was auto-detected or parsed from the provided keyfile.
Error
An error that occurred while trying to get an authorization client.
string
The project ID that was parsed from the provided key file or auto-detected from the environment.
Get an access token. The token will always be current. If necessary, background refreshes are handled automatically.
Error
An API error or an error if scopes are required for the request you're trying to make (check for err.code =
MISSING_SCOPE). If you receive the missing scope error, provide the
authConfig.scopes array with the necessary scope URLs for your request.
String
A current access token to be used during an API request. If you provided
authConfig.token, this method simply returns the value you passed.
Determine if the environment the app is running in is a Google App Engine instance.
Null
We won't return an error, but it's here for convention-sake.
Boolean
Whether the app is in App Engine or not.
Determine if the environment the app is running in is a Google Cloud Function.
Null
We won't return an error, but it's here for convention-sake.
Boolean
Whether the app is in a Cloud Function or not.
Determine if the environment the app is running in is a Google Compute Engine instance.
Null
We won't return an error, but it's here for convention-sake.
Boolean
Whether the app is in a Compute Engine instance or not.
Determine if the environment the app is running in is a Google Container Engine instance.
Null
We won't return an error, but it's here for convention-sake.
Boolean
Whether the app is in a Container Engine instance or not.