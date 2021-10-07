This repository contains tools to simplify the process of working with npm packages using Artifact Registry.

Artifact Registry Module

The Artifact Registry google-artifactregistry-auth module is an npm package which allows you to configure npm to interact with npm private repositories in Artifact Registry.

For more details, see https://cloud.google.com/artifact-registry/docs/nodejs/authentication

The module automatically searches for credentials from the environment and authenticates to Artifact Registry. It looks for credentials in the following order:

Google Application Default Credentials. The current active account logged in via gcloud auth login . If neither of them exist, an error occurs.

NOTE: This module would update credentials for all Artifact Registry repositories. It would not be suitable if you use multiple account credentials in npmrc file.

To use the module: