$ npm i -g google-apps-script
$ gas auth [-f][-s]
$ gas new <projectName>
$ gas clone <projectName|projectId>
$ gas get projects [filter]
$ gas pull [fileName]
$ gas push [fileName] [-d]
$ gas rename <projectName|projectId> <newProjectName>
$ gas link <projectName|projectId>
$ gas open [projectName|projectId]
$ gas show [projectName|projectId]
$ gas status
$ gas include
$ gas include -s packageName
$ gas create project <projectName>
$ gas delete project <projectName|projectId>
$ gas get projects [filter]
$ gas create version [-d description] [-p projectName|projectId]
$ gas get versions [projectName|projectId]
$ gas create deployment [-d description] [-v versionNumber] [-p projectName|projectId]
$ gas get deployments [projectName|projectId]
$ gas config [-e][-i][-r] [configFile.json]
$ gas new myProject
$ cd myProject
$ gas open
$ gas get projects
$ gas clone myProject
$ cd myProject
$ gas create myProject2
$ mkdir src
$ cd src
$ gas link myProject2
$ gas show
$ gas pull
Gas creates some extra files in a .gas folder. None should be checked into git, so a .gitignore file gets added to your project if there isn't one present yet.
.gasignore has exacly the same purpose and functionality as .gitignore but for the Google Apps Script remote and gets created by default to ignore the node_modules folder.
$ cat .gasignore
Suggestions or questions?
Tweet me @MaartenDesnouck or create an issue on github.