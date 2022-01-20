Google Alerts API for nodejs. See tests for all features coverage.
$ npm i -S google-alerts-api
const alerts = require('google-alerts-api');
alerts.configure({
cookies: 'W3sia2V5IjoiR0FQUyIsInZhbHVlIjoiMTpCRXRtZEpjc...saGRasC==',
});
const alerts = require('google-alerts-api');
const { HOW_OFTEN, DELIVER_TO, HOW_MANY, SOURCE_TYPE } = alerts;
alerts.configure({
cookies: 'W3sia2V5IjoiR0FQUyIsInZhbHVlIjoiMTpCRXRtZEpjc...saGRasC==',
});
alerts.sync((err) => {
if(err) return console.log(err);
const alertList = alerts.getAlerts();
alertList.forEach(alert => printAlertInfo);
});
function printAlertInfo(alert) {
console.log('name:', alert.name);
//'How Many' property information:
if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.BEST) {
console.log('How many: Only the best results');
} else if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.ALL) {
console.log('How many: All Results');
}
}
{
name: '"Donald Trump * ISIS"',
id: '4f94515ec736ef62:ade5b03803caa237:com:en:PL:R',
howOften: 2, //use HOW_OFTEN enum to find out proper meaning
sources: '...', // some of SOURCE_TYPE enum property, SOURCE_TYPE.AUTOMATIC by default
lang: 'en',
region: 'PL',
howMany: 3, //use HOW_MANY enum to find out proper meaning
deliverTo: 2, //use DELIVER_TO enum to find out proper meaning
deliverToData: '', //email address, available when deliverTo === DELIVER_TO.MAIL
rss: 'https://google.com/alerts/feeds/00357582442749620569/11537740808718742679' //field available, when deliverTo === DELIVER_TO.RSS
}
const { HOW_OFTEN, DELIVER_TO, HOW_MANY } = alerts;
alerts.sync((err) => {
if(err) return console.log(err);
const alertToModify = alerts.getAlerts()[0];
alerts.modify(alertToModify.id, {
name: '"(Donald OR Melania) Trump"'
}, () => {
alerts.sync(() => {
const syncedAlertsList = alerts.getAlerts();
//search in syncedAlertsList to check updated alert
});
});
});
function printAlertInfo(alert){
console.log('name:', alert.name);
//'How Many' property information:
if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.BEST) {
console.log('How many: Only the best results');
} else if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.ALL) {
console.log('How many: All Results');
}
}
const SOURCE_TYPE = {
AUTOMATIC,
NEWS,
BLOGS,
WEB,
NEWS_AND_BLOGS,
NEWS_AND_WEB,
BLOGS_AND_WEB,
VIDEO,
BOOKS,
DISCUSSIONS,
FINANCE,
};
alerts.sync(() => {
const alertToCreate = {
howOften: HOW_OFTEN.AT_MOST_ONCE_A_DAY,
sources: SOURCE_TYPE.AUTOMATIC, // default one
lang: 'en',
name: 'NodeJS AND "Chrome V8"',
region: 'PL', // or "any", if you want "All Regions"
howMany: HOW_MANY.BEST,
deliverTo: DELIVER_TO.RSS,
deliverToData: ''
};
alerts.create(alertToCreate, (err, alert) => {
console.log(alert);
});
});
alerts.sync((err) => {
const alertToRemove = alerts.getAlerts()[0];
alerts.remove(alertToRemove.id, (err) => {
alerts.sync((err) => {
const syncedAlertsList = alerts.getAlerts(); //alertToRemove does not exists here.
});
});
});
You can authenticate once, and then use your cookies. Unfortunatelly it requires an additional action from you:
window.btoa(JSON.stringify(
[{
key: 'SID',
value: '',
domain: 'google.com'
},
{
key: 'HSID',
value: '',
domain: 'google.com'
},
{
key: 'SSID',
value: '',
domain: 'google.com'
},
]
));
const fs = require('fs')
const alerts = require('google-alerts-api')
alerts.configure({
cookies: "your 'auth cookie string' goes here..."
});
alerts.sync((err) => {
if(err) return console.log(err)
const alertList = alerts.getAlerts()
});