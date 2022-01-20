Google Alerts API for nodejs. See tests for all features coverage.

Features

Creating alerts (no support for few parameters)

(no support for few parameters) Fetching alerts

Modifing alerts (no support for few parameters)

(no support for few parameters) Removing alerts

Getting started

$ npm i -S google-alerts-api

const alerts = require ( 'google-alerts-api' );

Configuration

IMPORTANT: Due to the latest changes in Google, authentication with disabled JavaScript is permited. Still, you can generate cookies on your own and reuse it later on (see how to get cookies)

alerts.configure({ cookies : 'W3sia2V5IjoiR0FQUyIsInZhbHVlIjoiMTpCRXRtZEpjc...saGRasC==' , });

How to use

Fetch alerts:

const alerts = require ( 'google-alerts-api' ); const { HOW_OFTEN, DELIVER_TO, HOW_MANY, SOURCE_TYPE } = alerts; alerts.configure({ cookies : 'W3sia2V5IjoiR0FQUyIsInZhbHVlIjoiMTpCRXRtZEpjc...saGRasC==' , }); alerts.sync( ( err ) => { if (err) return console .log(err); const alertList = alerts.getAlerts(); alertList.forEach( alert => printAlertInfo); }); function printAlertInfo ( alert ) { console .log( 'name:' , alert.name); if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.BEST) { console .log( 'How many: Only the best results' ); } else if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.ALL) { console .log( 'How many: All Results' ); } }

Example alert object:

{ name : '"Donald Trump * ISIS"' , id : '4f94515ec736ef62:ade5b03803caa237:com:en:PL:R' , howOften : 2 , sources : '...' , lang : 'en' , region : 'PL' , howMany : 3 , deliverTo : 2 , deliverToData : '' , rss : 'https://google.com/alerts/feeds/00357582442749620569/11537740808718742679' }

Modify alert (see tests for more examples):

const { HOW_OFTEN, DELIVER_TO, HOW_MANY } = alerts; alerts.sync( ( err ) => { if (err) return console .log(err); const alertToModify = alerts.getAlerts()[ 0 ]; alerts.modify(alertToModify.id, { name : '"(Donald OR Melania) Trump"' }, () => { alerts.sync( () => { const syncedAlertsList = alerts.getAlerts(); }); }); }); function printAlertInfo ( alert ) { console .log( 'name:' , alert.name); if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.BEST) { console .log( 'How many: Only the best results' ); } else if (alert.howMany === HOW_MANY.ALL) { console .log( 'How many: All Results' ); } }

Available source types:

const SOURCE_TYPE = { AUTOMATIC, NEWS, BLOGS, WEB, NEWS_AND_BLOGS, NEWS_AND_WEB, BLOGS_AND_WEB, VIDEO, BOOKS, DISCUSSIONS, FINANCE, };

Create alert:

alerts.sync( () => { const alertToCreate = { howOften : HOW_OFTEN.AT_MOST_ONCE_A_DAY, sources : SOURCE_TYPE.AUTOMATIC, lang : 'en' , name : 'NodeJS AND "Chrome V8"' , region : 'PL' , howMany : HOW_MANY.BEST, deliverTo : DELIVER_TO.RSS, deliverToData : '' }; alerts.create(alertToCreate, (err, alert) => { console .log(alert); }); });

Remove alert:

alerts.sync( ( err ) => { const alertToRemove = alerts.getAlerts()[ 0 ]; alerts.remove(alertToRemove.id, (err) => { alerts.sync( ( err ) => { const syncedAlertsList = alerts.getAlerts(); }); }); });

Generate cookies:

You can authenticate once, and then use your cookies. Unfortunatelly it requires an additional action from you:

STEP 1: Authenticate in browser

Open Chrome Browser in Incognito mode Navigate http://myaccount.google.com Log into your account

STEP 2: Find your SID, HSID, SSID cookie values

Open Chrome Dev Tools Navigate Application tab, select Cookies preview for http://myaccount.google.com domain Copy SID, HSID and SSID cookie values

STEP 3: Prepare your auth cookie string

Put your SID, HSID, SSID values into value field of the code:

window .btoa( JSON .stringify( [{ key : 'SID' , value : '' , domain : 'google.com' }, { key : 'HSID' , value : '' , domain : 'google.com' }, { key : 'SSID' , value : '' , domain : 'google.com' }, ] ));

Run this code in Console tab The output is your auth cookie string

Put auth cookie string configuration:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const alerts = require ( 'google-alerts-api' ) alerts.configure({ cookies : "your 'auth cookie string' goes here..." }); alerts.sync( ( err ) => { if (err) return console .log(err) const alertList = alerts.getAlerts() });

Problem with authentication?