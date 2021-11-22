openbase logo
google-ads-node

by Opteo
7.0.0 (see all)

Google Ads API client library for Node.js

Readme

Google Ads Node

Google Ads API client library for Node.js

⚠️ Warning ⚠️

You're probably looking for our easy-to-use Google Ads API client library google-ads-api.

This library (google-ads-node) is the compiled output of the experimental Google Ads API Bazel build files, and will require some work to use as a standalone library, for which we currently provide no documentation.

Install

npm install google-ads-node

Standalone

Documentation for this will be released soon

Upgrading API Versions

  1. Fetch the latest changes in Opteo/gax-nodejs.
  2. Update the official google-gax dependency to the latest version in package.json.
  3. Update GOOGLE_ADS_VERSION in the Makefile to the latest version (if required).
  4. Run make protos to pull in the new protos and compile them.
  5. If upgrading to a new major version delete the old version folders from package/googleads-nodejs/protos/google/ads/googleads/{OLD_VERSION} and package/googleads-nodejs/src/{OLD_VERSION}.
  6. Run yarn to prepare the package and install the latest dependencies.
  7. Run yarn test to make sure everything worked (you may need to update the version numbers here).
  8. Double check that any files that should have been updated have been.
  9. Update the readme to reflect the new Google Ads API version number
  10. Make a pull request, get it approved and merged into master.
  11. Publish to npm.

Alternatives

google-ads-apiGoogle Ads API client library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
13K
@hendt/ebay-apieBay Node API in TypeScript for Node and Browser with RESTful and Traditional APIs. This library aims to implement all available eBay apis.
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
668
facebook-nodejs-business-sdkFacebook Ads API using Node.js
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
apa
apacnode-apac - Node.js client for the Amazon Product Advertising API, including support of Request Signatures
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
fuel-restNode REST client w/ auth to access the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) API
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
7K
