Google Ads Node

Google Ads API client library for Node.js

⚠️ Warning ⚠️

You're probably looking for our easy-to-use Google Ads API client library google-ads-api.

This library (google-ads-node) is the compiled output of the experimental Google Ads API Bazel build files, and will require some work to use as a standalone library, for which we currently provide no documentation.

Install

npm install google-ads-node

Standalone

Documentation for this will be released soon

Upgrading API Versions