Google Ads API client library for Node.js
You're probably looking for our easy-to-use Google Ads API client library google-ads-api.
This library (google-ads-node) is the compiled output of the experimental Google Ads API Bazel build files, and will require some work to use as a standalone library, for which we currently provide no documentation.
npm install google-ads-node
Documentation for this will be released soon
package.json.
GOOGLE_ADS_VERSION in the Makefile to the latest version (if required).
make protos to pull in the new protos and compile them.
package/googleads-nodejs/protos/google/ads/googleads/{OLD_VERSION} and
package/googleads-nodejs/src/{OLD_VERSION}.
yarn to prepare the package and install the latest dependencies.
yarn test to make sure everything worked (you may need to update the version numbers here).
master.