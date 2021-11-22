Google Ads API
Unofficial Google Ads API client library for Node.js
The Google Ads API is the new replacement to the AdWords API. Google will deprecate the AdWords API on the 27th of April, 2022.
We're currently hiring full-stack engineers at Opteo! If you're interested in working on this library and other exciting projects, say hello at louis@opteo.com
npm install google-ads-api
import { GoogleAdsApi } from "google-ads-api";
const client = new GoogleAdsApi({
client_id: "<CLIENT-ID>",
client_secret: "<CLIENT-SECRET>",
developer_token: "<DEVELOPER-TOKEN>",
});
const customer = client.Customer({
customer_id: "1234567890",
refresh_token: "<REFRESH-TOKEN>",
});
// Also supports login & linked customer ids
const customer = client.Customer({
customer_id: "1234567890",
login_customer_id: "<LOGIN-CUSTOMER-ID>",
linked_customer_id: "<LINKED-CUSTOMER-ID>",
refresh_token: "<REFRESH-TOKEN>",
});
This is a special client method for listing the accessible customers for a given refresh token, and is equivalent to CustomerService.listAccessibleCustomers. It returns the resource names of available customer accounts.
const client = new GoogleAdsApi({
client_id: "<CLIENT-ID>",
client_secret: "<CLIENT-SECRET>",
developer_token: "<DEVELOPER-TOKEN>",
});
const refreshToken = "<REFRESH-TOKEN">
const customers = await client.listAccessibleCustomers(refreshToken);
import { enums } from "google-ads-api";
const campaigns = await customer.report({
entity: "campaign",
attributes: [
"campaign.id",
"campaign.name",
"campaign.bidding_strategy_type",
"campaign_budget.amount_micros",
],
metrics: [
"metrics.cost_micros",
"metrics.clicks",
"metrics.impressions",
"metrics.all_conversions",
],
constraints: {
"campaign.status": enums.CampaignStatus.ENABLED,
},
limit: 20,
});
If you prefer to use the Google Ads Query Language (GAQL) the
query method is available. Internally
report uses this function. More GAQL examples can be found here.
const campaigns = await customer.query(`
SELECT
campaign.id,
campaign.name,
campaign.bidding_strategy_type,
campaign_budget.amount_micros,
metrics.cost_micros,
metrics.clicks,
metrics.impressions,
metrics.all_conversions,
FROM
campaign
WHERE
campaign.status = "ENABLED"
LIMIT 20
`);
import { enums } from "google-ads-api";
const campaigns = await customer.report({
entity: "ad_group",
metrics: [
"metrics.cost_micros",
"metrics.clicks",
"metrics.impressions",
"metrics.all_conversions",
],
segments: ["segments.date"],
from_date: "2021-01-01",
to_date: "2021-02-01",
});
Calls searchStream internally but returns the rows one by one in an async iterator.
import { enums } from "google-ads-api";
const stream = customer.reportStream({
entity: "ad_group_criterion",
attributes: [
"ad_group_criterion.keyword.text",
"ad_group_criterion.status",
],
constraints: {
"ad_group_criterion.type": enums.CriterionType.KEYWORD,
},
});
// Rows are streamed in one by one
for await (const row of stream) {
// Break the loop to stop streaming
if (someLogic) {
break
}
}
Returns the raw stream so that events can be handled manually. For more information on Google's stream methods please consult their docs.
import { enums, parse } from "google-ads-api";
const reportOptions = {
entity: "ad_group_criterion",
attributes: [
"ad_group_criterion.keyword.text",
"ad_group_criterion.status",
],
constraints: {
"ad_group_criterion.type": enums.CriterionType.KEYWORD,
},
};
const stream = customer.reportStreamRaw(reportOptions);
// Rows are streamed in 10,000 row chunks
stream.on("data", (chunk) => {
const parsedResults = parse({
results: chunk.results,
reportOptions,
});
});
stream.on("error", (error) => {
throw new Error(error);
});
stream.on("end", () => {
console.log("stream has finished");
});
import { resources, enums, ResourceNames } from "google-ads-api";
const ad = new resources.Ad({
expanded_text_ad: {
headline_part1: "Cruise to Mars",
headline_part2: "Best Space Cruise Line",
description: "Buy your tickets now!",
path1: "cruises",
path2: "mars",
},
final_urls: ["https://example.com"],
type: enums.AdType.EXPANDED_TEXT_AD,
});
const adGroup = ResourceNames.adGroup(cus.credentials.customerId, "123");
const adGroupAd = new resources.AdGroupAd({
status: enums.AdGroupAdStatus.PAUSED,
ad_group,
ad,
});
// Returns an array of newly created resource names if successful
const { results } = await cus.adGroupAds.create([adGroupAd]);
import {
resources,
enums,
toMicros,
ResourceNames,
MutateOperation,
} from "google-ads-api";
// Create a resource name with a temporary resource id (-1)
const budgetResourceName = ResourceNames.campaignBudget(
customer.credentials.customer_id,
"-1"
);
const operations: MutateOperation<
resources.ICampaignBudget | resources.ICampaign
>[] = [
{
entity: "campaign_budget",
operation: "create",
resource: {
// Create a budget with the temporary resource id
resource_name: budgetResourceName,
name: "Planet Express Budget",
delivery_method: enums.BudgetDeliveryMethod.STANDARD,
amount_micros: toMicros(500),
},
},
{
entity: "campaign",
operation: "create",
resource: {
name: "Planet Express",
advertising_channel_type: enums.AdvertisingChannelType.SEARCH,
status: enums.CampaignStatus.PAUSED,
manual_cpc: {
enhanced_cpc_enabled: true,
},
// Use the temporary resource id which will be created in the previous operation
campaign_budget: budgetResourceName,
network_settings: {
target_google_search: true,
target_search_network: true,
},
},
},
];
const result = await customer.mutateResources(operations);
If a summary row is requested in the
report method, it will be included as the first row of the results.
const [summaryRow, ...response] = await customer.report({
entity: "campaign",
metrics: ["metrics.clicks", "metrics.all_conversions"],
summary_row_setting: enums.SummaryRowSetting.SUMMARY_ROW_WITH_RESULTS,
});
If a summery row is requested in the
reportStream method, it will be included as the final iterated row of the results.
const stream = customer.reportStream({
entity: "campaign",
metrics: ["metrics.clicks", "metrics.all_conversions"],
summary_row_setting: enums.SummaryRowSetting.SUMMARY_ROW_WITH_RESULTS,
});
const accumulator = [];
for await (const row of stream) {
accumulator.push(row);
}
const summaryRow = accumulator.slice(-1)[0];
The
reportCount method acts like
report but returns the total number of rows that the query would have returned (ignoring the limit). This replaces the
return_total_results_count report option. Hooks are not called in this function to avoid cacheing conflicts.
const totalRows = await customer.reportCount({
entity: "search_term_view",
attributes: ["search_term_view.resource_name"],
});
There are 2 methods of sorting the results of report. The prefered method is to use the
order key, which should be an array of objects with a
field key and an optional
sort_order key. The order of the items in the array will map to the order of the sorting keys in the GAQL query, and hence the priorities of the sorts.
const response = await customer.report({
entity: "campaign",
attributes: ["campaign.id"],
metrics: ["metrics.clicks"],
segments: ["segments.date"],
order: [
{ field: "metrics.clicks", sort_order: "DESC" },
{ field: "segments.date", sort_order: "ASC" },
{ field: "campaign.id" }, // default sort_order is descending
],
});
The other method is to use the
order_by and
sort_order keys, however this will be deprecated in a future version of the API.
const response = await customer.report({
entity: "campaign",
attributes: ["campaign.id"],
metrics: ["metrics.clicks"],
segments: ["segments.date"],
order_by: "metrics.clicks",
sort_order: "DESC",
});
The library provides a set of helper methods under the
ResourceNames export. These are used for compiling resource names from ids. Arguments can be of the type
string,
number, or a mix of both. If you have a
client.Customer instance available, you can get the customer id with
customer.credentials.customerId.
import { ResourceNames } from "google-ads-api";
const customerId = "1234567890";
const campaignId = "3218318373";
ResourceNames.campaign(customerId, campaignId);
// "customers/1234567890/campaigns/3218318373"
ResourceNames.adGroup(123, 123);
// "customers/123/adGroups/123"
ResourceNames.adGroupAd("1", "2", "3");
// "customers/1/adGroupAds/2~3"
const amsterdamLocationId = 1010543;
ResourceNames.geoTargetConstant(amsterdamLocationId);
// "geoTargetConstants/1010543"
ResourceNames.accountBudget(customer.credentials.customer_id, 123);
// "customers/1234567890/accountBudgets/123"
The library provides hooks that can be executed before, after or on error of a query, stream or a mutation.
onQueryStart
onQueryError
onQueryEnd
onStreamStart
onStreamError
These hooks have access to the
customerCredentials argument, containing the
customer_id,
login_customer_id and
linked_customer_id.
These hooks also have access to the
query argument, containing the GAQL query as a string.
These hooks also have access the the
reportOptions argument. This will be undefined when using the
query method.
onMutationStart
onMutationError
onMutationEnd
These hooks have access to the
customerCredentials argument, containing the
customer_id,
login_customer_id and
linked_customer_id.
These hooks also have access to the
method argument, containing the mutation method as a string.
onQueryStart -
query and
report
onStreamStart -
reportStream and
reportStreamRaw
onMutationStart
These hooks are executed before a query/stream/mutation.
These hooks have access to the
cancel method, which can cancel the action before it is done. The query and mutation pre-request hooks allow an optional argument to be passed into the
cancel method, which will be used as an alternative return value for the query/mutation. A good use case for this method would be to cancel with a cached result.
These hooks also have access to the
editOptions method which allows the request options to be changed before the request is sent. Keys included in the object passed to
editOptions will be changed, and the rest will be maintained. A good use case for this method would be to set
validateOnly as true when not in production.
import { OnQueryStart } from "google-ads-api";
const onQueryStart: OnQueryStart = async ({ cancel, editOptions }) => {
if (env.mode === "test") {
cancel([]); // Cancels the request. The supplied argument will become the alternative return value in query and mutation hooks
}
if (env.mode === "dev") {
editOptions({ validate_only: true }); // Edits the request options
}
};
const customer = client.Customer({
clientOptions,
customerOptions,
hooks: { onQueryStart },
});
onQueryError -
query and
report
onStreamError -
reportStream (but not
reportStreamRaw)
onMutationError
These hooks are executed when a query/stream/mutation throws an error. If the error is a Google Ads failure then it will be converted to a
GoogleAdsFailure first. The error can be accessed in these hooks with the
error argument. Note that the
onStreamError hook will not work with the
reportStreamRaw method to avoid blocking the thread.
import { OnQueryError } from "google-ads-api";
const onQueryError: OnQueryError = async ({ error }) => {
console.log(error.message); // An Error or a GoogleAdsFailure
};
const customer = client.Customer({
clientOptions,
customerOptions,
hooks: { onQueryError },
});
onQueryEnd -
query and
report
onMutationEnd
These hooks are executed after a query or mutation. This library does not contain an
onStreamEnd hook to avoid accumulating the results of streams, and also so that we don't block the thread by waiting for the end event to be emitted.
import { OnQueryEnd } from "google-ads-api";
const onQueryEnd: OnQueryEnd = async ({ response, resolve }) => {
const [first] = response; // The results of the query/mutation
resolve([first]); // The supplied argument will become the alternative return value
};
const customer = client.Customer({
clientOptions,
customerOptions,
hooks: { onQueryEnd },
});
All errors, apart from GRPC specific cases (such as a connection problem or timeout, see more here), are instances of a GoogleAdsFailure.
You can find a list of all error types for a specific version in the official documentation, as well as more information about handling errors here.
import { errors } from "google-ads-api";
try {
await customer.query(`
SELECT campaign.bad_field FROM campaign
`);
} catch (err) {
if (err instanceof errors.GoogleAdsFailure) {
console.log(err.errors); // Array of errors.GoogleAdsError instances
// Get the first one and explicitly check for a certain error type
const [firstError] = err.errors;
if (
firstError.error_code ===
errors.QueryErrorEnum.QueryError.UNRECOGNIZED_FIELD
) {
console.log(
`Error: using invalid field "${firstError.trigger}" in query`
);
}
}
}