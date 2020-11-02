goog-webfont-dl is a Google WebFont utility to download webfont files to your local machine. It attempts to retreieve WOFF, TTF, EOT, and SVG file formats using custom user-agent strings. It will then output a CSS3 snippet that you can use directly in your project.
Usage: goog-webfont-dl [options] <fontname>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-t, --ttf Download TTF format
-e, --eot Download EOT format
-w, --woff Download WOFF format
-W, --woff2 Download WOFF2 format
-s, --svg Download SVG format
-a, --all Download all formats
-f, --font [fontname] Name of font
-d, --destination [directory] Save font in directory [default: <fontname>/]
-o, --out [csspath] CSS output file [use - for stdout. default: <fontname>.css]
-p, --prefix [prefix] Prefix to use in CSS output [default: ../fonts/<fontname>/]
-u, --subset [string] Subset string [e.g. latin,cyrillic]
-y, --styles [string] Style string [e.g. 300,400,300italic,400italic]
-P, --proxy [string] Proxy url [e.g. http://www.myproxy.com/]
Install as global command line utility
npm install -g goog-webfont-dl
This package is compatible with Node 0.12 and above.
const downloader = require('goog-webfont-dl')
// or
import downloader from 'goog-webfont-dl'
const css = downloader('Some Font name')
// or
const css = downloader({
// required:
font: 'Some Font name',
// defaults:
formats: downloader.formats, // Font formats.
destination: font, // Save font here
out: null, // = return // CSS file. Use '-' for stdout, and nothing to return the CSS code
prefix: `../fonts/${font}`, // Prefix to use in CSS output
subset: null, // = none // Subset string/array, e.g. 'latin,cyrillic'
styles: downloader.styles, // Style string/array, e.g. '300,400,300italic,400italic'
proxy: null, // = none // Proxy url, e.g. 'https://myproxy.com'
})
Since
Array.prototype.toString works by joining array elements with commas,
subset or
styles can be specified as array as well.
goog-webfont-dl -a Lato
Output:
Downloading webfont formats: “ttf,eot,woff,woff2,svg” to folder “Lato”
http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,300,400,700,900,100italic,300italic,400italic,700italic,900italic
CSS output was successfully written to “Lato.css”
$ ls -1 ./Lato
Lato-Black-Italic.ttf
Lato-Black-Italic.woff
Lato-Black-Italic.woff2
Lato-Black.ttf
Lato-Black.woff
Lato-Black.woff2
Lato-Bold-Italic.ttf
Lato-Bold-Italic.woff
Lato-Bold-Italic.woff2
Lato-Bold.ttf
Lato-Bold.woff
Lato-Bold.woff2
Lato-Hairline-Italic.ttf
Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff
Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff2
Lato-Hairline.ttf
Lato-Hairline.woff
Lato-Hairline.woff2
Lato-Italic.ttf
Lato-Italic.woff
Lato-Italic.woff2
Lato-Light-Italic.ttf
Lato-Light-Italic.woff
Lato-Light-Italic.woff2
Lato-Light.ttf
Lato-Light.woff
Lato-Light.woff2
Lato-Regular.eot
Lato-Regular.svg
Lato-Regular.ttf
Lato-Regular.woff
Lato-Regular.woff2
Lato.css
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 100;
src: local('Lato Hairline'), local('Lato-Hairline'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 300;
src: local('Lato Light'), local('Lato-Light'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
src: url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.eot);
src: local('Lato Regular'), local('Lato-Regular'), local('Lato'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.woff) format('woff'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.eot?#iefix) format('embedded-opentype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.svg#Lato) format('svg');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 700;
src: local('Lato Bold'), local('Lato-Bold'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 900;
src: local('Lato Black'), local('Lato-Black'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 100;
src: local('Lato Hairline Italic'), local('Lato-HairlineItalic'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline-Italic.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 300;
src: local('Lato Light Italic'), local('Lato-LightItalic'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light-Italic.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light-Italic.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light-Italic.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 400;
src: local('Lato Italic'), local('Lato-Italic'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Italic.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Italic.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Italic.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 700;
src: local('Lato Bold Italic'), local('Lato-BoldItalic'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold-Italic.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold-Italic.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold-Italic.woff) format('woff');
}
@font-face {
font-family: 'Lato';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 900;
src: local('Lato Black Italic'), local('Lato-BlackItalic'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black-Italic.woff2) format('woff2'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black-Italic.ttf) format('truetype'), url(../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black-Italic.woff) format('woff');
}
Font Name:
If the fontname uses spaces, surround the argument with quotes (or use + instead of spaces)
goog-webfont-dl -a -f "Source Sans Pro" -y 300,400,600,700,300italic,400italic,600italic