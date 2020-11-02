Google WebFont Downloader

goog-webfont-dl is a Google WebFont utility to download webfont files to your local machine. It attempts to retreieve WOFF, TTF, EOT, and SVG file formats using custom user-agent strings. It will then output a CSS3 snippet that you can use directly in your project.

Usage

Usage : goog-webfont-dl [options] <fontname> Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number -t, --ttf Download TTF format - e , --eot Download EOT format - w , --woff Download WOFF format -W, --woff2 Download WOFF2 format -s, --svg Download SVG format - a , -- all Download all formats - f , --font [fontname] Name of font -d, --destination [directory] Save font in directory [defaul t: <fontname> /] - o , --out [csspath] CSS output file [use - for stdout. defaul t: <fontname> .css] - p , --prefix [prefix] Prefix to use in CSS output [defaul t: ../fonts/ <fontname> /] - u , --subset [ string ] Subset string [ e .g. latin,cyrillic] - y , --styles [ string ] Style string [ e .g. 300 , 400 , 300 italic, 400 italic] - P , --proxy [ string ] Proxy url [ e .g. http://www.myproxy. com /]

Install as global command line utility

npm install -g goog-webfont-dl

Library

This package is compatible with Node 0.12 and above.

const downloader = require ( 'goog-webfont-dl' ) import downloader from 'goog-webfont-dl' const css = downloader( 'Some Font name' ) const css = downloader({ font : 'Some Font name' , formats : downloader.formats, destination : font, out : null , prefix : `../fonts/ ${font} ` , subset : null , styles : downloader.styles, proxy : null , })

Since Array.prototype.toString works by joining array elements with commas, subset or styles can be specified as array as well.

Example

goog-webfont-dl -a Lato

Output:

Downloading webfont formats: “ttf,eot,woff,woff2,svg” to folder “Lato” http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:100,300,400,700,900,100italic,300italic,400italic,700italic,900italic CSS output was successfully written to “Lato.css” ls -1 ./Lato Lato-Black-Italic.ttf Lato-Black-Italic.woff Lato-Black-Italic.woff2 Lato-Black.ttf Lato-Black.woff Lato-Black.woff2 Lato-Bold-Italic.ttf Lato-Bold-Italic.woff Lato-Bold-Italic.woff2 Lato-Bold.ttf Lato-Bold.woff Lato-Bold.woff2 Lato-Hairline-Italic.ttf Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff2 Lato-Hairline.ttf Lato-Hairline.woff Lato-Hairline.woff2 Lato-Italic.ttf Lato-Italic.woff Lato-Italic.woff2 Lato-Light-Italic.ttf Lato-Light-Italic.woff Lato-Light-Italic.woff2 Lato-Light.ttf Lato-Light.woff Lato-Light.woff2 Lato-Regular.eot Lato-Regular.svg Lato-Regular.ttf Lato-Regular.woff Lato-Regular.woff2

Lato.css

@ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 100 ; src : local ( 'Lato Hairline' ), local ( 'Lato-Hairline' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 300 ; src : local ( 'Lato Light' ), local ( 'Lato-Light' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.eot); src : local ( 'Lato Regular' ), local ( 'Lato-Regular' ), local ( 'Lato' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.woff) format ( 'woff' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.eot?#iefix) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Regular.svg#Lato) format ( 'svg' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 700 ; src : local ( 'Lato Bold' ), local ( 'Lato-Bold' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 900 ; src : local ( 'Lato Black' ), local ( 'Lato-Black' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : italic; font-weight : 100 ; src : local ( 'Lato Hairline Italic' ), local ( 'Lato-HairlineItalic' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline-Italic.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Hairline-Italic.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : italic; font-weight : 300 ; src : local ( 'Lato Light Italic' ), local ( 'Lato-LightItalic' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light-Italic.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light-Italic.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Light-Italic.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : italic; font-weight : 400 ; src : local ( 'Lato Italic' ), local ( 'Lato-Italic' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Italic.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Italic.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Italic.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : italic; font-weight : 700 ; src : local ( 'Lato Bold Italic' ), local ( 'Lato-BoldItalic' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold-Italic.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold-Italic.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Bold-Italic.woff) format ( 'woff' ); } @ font-face { font-family : 'Lato' ; font-style : italic; font-weight : 900 ; src : local ( 'Lato Black Italic' ), local ( 'Lato-BlackItalic' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black-Italic.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black-Italic.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ), url (../fonts/Lato/Lato-Black-Italic.woff) format ( 'woff' ); }

Font Name:

If the fontname uses spaces, surround the argument with quotes (or use + instead of spaces)

goog-webfont-dl -a -f "Source Sans Pro" -y 300,400,600,700,300italic,400italic,600italic

License

MIT License