gooey-react

by Luuk de Vlieger
1.1.0 (see all)

The gooey effect for React, used for shape blobbing / metaballs (0.5 KB) 🧽

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

535

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Preview

The gooey effect for React

The 'gooey effect' has been made popular by various (amazing) blogposts over the years. This tiny component makes it easy to use within React, and has improved the implementation as much as possible. It's optimized to be as sharp/crisp as possible, since existing implementations can be a bit blurry. Safari support (which can be notorious, and is usually missing) has been added as well.

Installation (~0.5 KB)

npm install gooey-react

Usage

import Goo from 'gooey-react'

<Goo> … </Goo>

You can put regular HTML elements inside Goo, but using an SVG is recommended for better browser support. Shape blobbing will be applied to everything within the component.

Visit the website for full documentation, properties and examples.

