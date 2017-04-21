A hapi good stream to winston logging adapter.

This stream clones good-console but terminates logs to winston.

Installation

$ npm install -S winston $ npm install -S good-winston

Usage

To use the GoodWinston you simply need to require it and pass it a winston logger instance -

const GoodWinston = require ( 'good-winston' ); const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const goodWinstonStream = new GoodWinston({ winston });

The following config options are availble to configure GoodWinston :

config - required configuration object with the following keys winston - winston logger (required). level - Log level for internal events - error - Map all good error events to this winston level (Default error ). other - Map all other good events to this winston level (Default info ). ops - Map all good ops events to this winston level (Default info ). response - Map all good response events to this winston level (Default info ). request - Map all good request events to this winston level (Default undefined so level will be deduced from tags). format - MomentJS format string. Defaults to 'YYMMDD/HHmmss.SSS'. utc - boolean controlling Moment using utc mode or not. Defaults to true . color - a boolean specifying whether to output in color. Defaults to true .

Integrating with good

As with any good stream new good-winston you can either pass the created stream to good -

const GoodWinston = require ( 'good-winston' ); const goodWinstonStream = new GoodWinston({ winston : require ( 'winston' ) }); const good = require ( 'good' ); server.register({ register : good, options : { reporters :{ winston : [ goodWinstonStream ] } }, err => { if (err) { throw err; } });

Or you can have good initiate the stream from the module for you -

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const good = require ( 'good' ); server.register({ register : good, options : { reporters :{ winston : [{ module : 'good-winston' , args : [{ winston }] }] } }, err => { if (err) { throw err; } });