openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gw

good-winston

by Lance Speelmon
4.0.0 (see all)

hapi good-reporter to winston adapter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

good-winston

A hapi good stream to winston logging adapter.

This stream clones good-console but terminates logs to winston.

Installation

  $ npm install -S winston
  $ npm install -S good-winston

Usage

To use the GoodWinston you simply need to require it and pass it a winston logger instance -

const GoodWinston = require('good-winston');
const winston = require('winston');
const goodWinstonStream = new GoodWinston({ winston });

The following config options are availble to configure GoodWinston:

  • config - required configuration object with the following keys
    • winston - winston logger (required).
    • level - Log level for internal events -
      • error - Map all good error events to this winston level (Default error).
      • other - Map all other good events to this winston level (Default info).
      • ops - Map all good ops events to this winston level (Default info).
      • response - Map all good response events to this winston level (Default info).
      • request - Map all good request events to this winston level (Default undefined so level will be deduced from tags).
    • format - MomentJS format string. Defaults to 'YYMMDD/HHmmss.SSS'.
    • utc - boolean controlling Moment using utc mode or not. Defaults to true.
    • color - a boolean specifying whether to output in color. Defaults to true.

Integrating with good

As with any good stream new good-winston you can either pass the created stream to good -

const GoodWinston = require('good-winston');
const goodWinstonStream = new GoodWinston({ winston: require('winston') });
const good = require('good');


server.register({
  register: good,  
  options: {
    reporters:{
      winston: [ goodWinstonStream ]
    }
}, err => {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }
});

Or you can have good initiate the stream from the module for you -

const winston = require('winston');
const good = require('good');

server.register({
  register: good,  
  options: {
    reporters:{
      winston: [{
        module: 'good-winston',
        args: [{ winston }]
      }]
    }
}, err => {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }
});

Using Tags and Levels

Using the level parameter in the config variable you can set the log level for internal events that are not controlled from your code (like ops and response) but for logs where are called from your code you should set a tag with the appropriate log level .good-winston will iterate the tag and will set the level by the first tag that matches the winston logger available levels. If no appropriate level was found other level will be used

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial