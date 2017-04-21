A hapi good stream to winston logging adapter.
This stream clones good-console but terminates logs to winston.
$ npm install -S winston
$ npm install -S good-winston
To use the
GoodWinston you simply need to require it and pass it a winston logger instance -
const GoodWinston = require('good-winston');
const winston = require('winston');
const goodWinstonStream = new GoodWinston({ winston });
The following
config options are availble to configure
GoodWinston:
config - required configuration object with the following keys
winston - winston logger (required).
level - Log level for internal events -
error - Map all good
error events to this winston level (Default
error).
other - Map all other good events to this winston level (Default
info).
ops - Map all good
ops events to this winston level (Default
info).
response - Map all good
response events to this winston level (Default
info).
request - Map all good
request events to this winston level (Default
undefined so level will be deduced from tags).
format - MomentJS format string. Defaults to 'YYMMDD/HHmmss.SSS'.
utc - boolean controlling Moment using utc mode or not. Defaults to
true.
color - a boolean specifying whether to output in color. Defaults to
true.
As with any good stream new
good-winston you can either pass the created stream to good -
const GoodWinston = require('good-winston');
const goodWinstonStream = new GoodWinston({ winston: require('winston') });
const good = require('good');
server.register({
register: good,
options: {
reporters:{
winston: [ goodWinstonStream ]
}
}, err => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
});
Or you can have good initiate the stream from the module for you -
const winston = require('winston');
const good = require('good');
server.register({
register: good,
options: {
reporters:{
winston: [{
module: 'good-winston',
args: [{ winston }]
}]
}
}, err => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
});
Using the
level parameter in the
config variable you can set the log level for internal events that are not controlled from your code (like
ops and
response) but for logs where are called from your code you should set a tag with the appropriate log level .
good-winston will iterate the tag and will set the level by the first tag that matches the
winston logger available levels. If no appropriate level was found
other level will be used