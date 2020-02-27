storage

a storage lib which support sessionStorage and localStorage with the same api

Install

npm install good-storage

Usage

import storage from 'good-storage' // localStorage storage . set (key,val) storage . get (key, def) // sessionStorage storage . session . set (key, val) storage . session . get (key, val)

API

set storage with key and val

get storage with key, return def if not find

remove storage with key

determine storage has the key

clear all storages

get all the storages

forEach the storages and call the callback function with each storage