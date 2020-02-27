a storage lib which support sessionStorage and localStorage with the same api
npm install good-storage
import storage from 'good-storage'
// localStorage
storage.set(key,val)
storage.get(key, def)
// sessionStorage
storage.session.set(key, val)
storage.session.get(key, val)
set storage with key and val
get storage with key, return def if not find
remove storage with key
determine storage has the key
clear all storages
get all the storages
forEach the storages and call the callback function with each storage