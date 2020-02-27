openbase logo
good-storage

by HuangYi
1.1.1 (see all)

a storage lib which support sessionStorage and localStorage with the same api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

storage

Install

 npm install good-storage

Usage

 import storage from 'good-storage'
 
 // localStorage
 storage.set(key,val) 
 
 storage.get(key, def)
 
 // sessionStorage
 storage.session.set(key, val)
 
 storage.session.get(key, val)

API

set(key, val)

set storage with key and val

get(key, def)

get storage with key, return def if not find

remove(key)

remove storage with key

has(key)

determine storage has the key

clear()

clear all storages

getAll()

get all the storages

forEach(callback)

forEach the storages and call the callback function with each storage

