Loggly writable stream.

good-loggly is a writable stream that is used to send events to Loggly. Below is an example of how to use it with the good logger for hapi.

Credit: This module was originally written and maintained by fhemberger.

Compatibility

good@7.x.x is compatible with version >=3.x.x.

Usage

new GoodLoggly(config)

Creates a new GoodLoggly object where:

config - Configuration object: token - Your Loggly token. Required. subdomain - Your Loggly subdomain. Required. [tags] - A list of global tags to provide to Loggly with all messages. [name] - An application name to provide to Loggly with all messages. [hostname] - A hostname to provide to Loggly with all messages. [threshold] - The number of events to hold before transmission. Defaults to 0 for backwards compatibility, which transmits every event immediately. It is recommended to set threshold as high as possible to make data transmission more efficient and reduce the number of network connections that must be initiated. Note: When bulk messaging is enabled, tags on individual messages will not be transmitted to Loggly. Global tags will continue to be transmitted. [maxDelay] - Maximum milliseconds to allow buffer to wait before forcing a stream write on next message. This setting only has an effect if threshold is greater than 0 . Defaults to 15000 ; set to 0 to turn off this feature. If you have a server that generates logs infrequently, turn on this feature to see logs arriving in batches, but more regularly.

- Configuration object:

When stream emits an "end" event, GoodLoggly will transmit any events remaining in its internal buffer to attempt to prevent data loss.

Example