Readme

good-listener

Build Status

A more versatile way of adding & removing event listeners.

good listener

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install good-listener --save

Or bower, too.

bower install good-listener --save

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Setup

Node (Browserify)
var listen = require('good-listener');
Browser (Standalone)
<script src="dist/good-listener.js"></script>

Usage

Add an event listener

By passing a string selector (see full demo).

listen('.btn', 'click', function(e) {
    console.log(e);
});

Or by passing a HTML element (see full demo).

var logo = document.getElementById('logo');

listen(logo, 'click', function(e) {
    console.log(e);
});

Or by passing a list of HTML elements (see full demo).

var anchors = document.querySelectorAll('a');

listen(anchors, 'click', function(e) {
    console.log(e);
});

Remove an event listener

By calling the destroy function that returned from previous operation (see full demo).

var listener = listen('.btn', 'click', function(e) {
    console.log(e);
});

listener.destroy();

Browser Support

Chrome logoEdge logoFirefox logoInternet Explorer logoOpera logoSafari logo
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔9+ ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔

License

MIT License © Zeno Rocha

