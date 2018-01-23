A more versatile way of adding & removing event listeners.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install good-listener --save

Or bower, too.

bower install good-listener --save

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Setup

Node (Browserify)

var listen = require ( 'good-listener' );

Browser (Standalone)

< script src = "dist/good-listener.js" > </ script >

Usage

Add an event listener

By passing a string selector (see full demo).

listen( '.btn' , 'click' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

Or by passing a HTML element (see full demo).

var logo = document .getElementById( 'logo' ); listen(logo, 'click' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

Or by passing a list of HTML elements (see full demo).

var anchors = document .querySelectorAll( 'a' ); listen(anchors, 'click' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

Remove an event listener

By calling the destroy function that returned from previous operation (see full demo).

var listener = listen( '.btn' , 'click' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); }); listener.destroy();

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 9+ ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔

License

MIT License © Zeno Rocha