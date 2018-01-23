A more versatile way of adding & removing event listeners.
You can get it on npm.
npm install good-listener --save
Or bower, too.
bower install good-listener --save
If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.
var listen = require('good-listener');
<script src="dist/good-listener.js"></script>
By passing a string selector (see full demo).
listen('.btn', 'click', function(e) {
console.log(e);
});
Or by passing a HTML element (see full demo).
var logo = document.getElementById('logo');
listen(logo, 'click', function(e) {
console.log(e);
});
Or by passing a list of HTML elements (see full demo).
var anchors = document.querySelectorAll('a');
listen(anchors, 'click', function(e) {
console.log(e);
});
By calling the
destroy function that returned from previous operation (see full demo).
var listener = listen('.btn', 'click', function(e) {
console.log(e);
});
listener.destroy();
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|9+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
MIT License © Zeno Rocha