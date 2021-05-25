Good guy HTTP is an HTTP client library based on the request module, adding the following stuff on top:
All of this is optional and you can opt-out of some or all of it.
var goodGuy = require('good-guy-http')();
// this request will get its response cached, will be retried if it fails, will be collapsed if you
// happen to make two of them
goodGuy('http://news.ycombinator.com').then(function(response) {
console.log(response.body);
});
That's the basics. If you want to change the default behaviour, pass a configuration object:
// all of these are optional, the defaults are listed below
var goodGuy = require('good-guy-http')({
maxRetries: 2, // how many times to retry failed requests
collapseIdenticalRequests: true, // should an identical request be collapsed into an ongoing one?
allowServingStale: true, // should goodguy return stale cached content after it expires?
// it WILL be updated in the background either way, but if content that's
// a bit stale is acceptable, your requests will appear to be much faster
cache: ..., // cache object - see below for details
cacheResponseTimeout: 500 // how many ms to wait for the cache to respond before ignoring it completely
// useful for remote caches (e.g. Redis)
maxResponseSize: 1024*1024 // any responses above this size will be rejected to prevent memory trouble,
// the default is 1MB
errorLogger: console.error, // error logging function - a failing cache doesn't break requests, but logs here
// instead
postprocess: false, // pass a function here if you want to postprocess the response before caching/
// returning it, e.g. function(res) { return JSON.parse(res.body); }
// useful for ensuring that expensive parsing happens only once
usePromise: Promise, // Promise constructor to use, you may want to replace native Promise with
// different implementation, like q or bluebird
defaultCaching: { // default caching settings for responses without Cache-Control
cached: true, // - whether such responses should be cached at all
timeToLive: 5000, // - for how many ms
mustRevalidate: false // - is it OK to return a stale response and fetch in the background?
},
forceCaching: {...}, // uses the same properties as 'defaultCaching', but forces all requests
// to use the settings (existing Cache-Control headers are IGNORED)
clientErrorCaching: { // how 4xx errors are treated with regards to caching
cached: true, // they are cached by default, but you can opt out
timeToLive: 60000,
mustRevalidate: false
},
circuitBreaking: { // circuit breaking - if more than errorThreshold percent of requests fail
errorThreshold: 50 // good-guy stops sending them and periodically checks if the situation improves
}, // you can set 'circuitBreaking: false' to turn this off
idempotent: ... // request idempotence (boolean). By default it's automatically selected
// depending on request method
});
You can also pass options to the
request module through this configuration object. Any options good guy doesn't
recognize will be used to configure the underlying
request object:
var goodGuy = require('good-guy-http')({
timeout: 100 // that's request's timeout option
});
Good guy objects can also be reconfigured on the fly by adding good guy options to the request:
goodGuy({url: 'http://extremely-flaky-server.org', maxRetries: 10}).then(...);
Mirrors what
request does almost exactly. Any object that the
request module can handle can also be passed to
good-guy-http.
All options will be passed onto request. The
get,
post, etc. convenience methods are also present.
All functions support both a promise-based interface (when no callback is passed) and a traditional callback-based one (when a callback function is passed as the second parameter).
The response object that you will receive will not be a http.IncomingMessage, since those are difficult to cache. Instead, you will get a plain old object with
statusCode,
headers,
body and
httpVersion in all the same places they would be in normal responses.
Any object that has these methods can be used as a cache:
store(key, object) - returning a promise that resolves when the object is stored
retrieve(key) - returning a promise that resolves with the previously stored object, or undefined if no object is found
evict(key) - returning a promise that resolves when the object is evicted from cache
By default, an in-memory cache limited to the 500 most recently used requests is used, but you can easily override this:
var goodGuyLib = require('good-guy-http');
var goodGuy = goodGuyLib({cache: goodGuyLib.inMemoryCache(10)}); // smaller in-memory cache
var goodGuy = goodGuyLib({cache: false}); // disable caching altogether
var goodGuy = goodGuyLib({cache: customCache}); // your custom implementation based on Redis/Mongo/Bitcoin blockchain
Only idempotent requests are cached
By default only HEAD, GET and OPTIONS request are treated as idempotent. That means only requests mentioned above could be cached or retried as they, in short terms, do not modify state (for full explanation of idempotence follow the wikipedia description on the topic).
That behaviour could be changed using
idempotent key in options.
For some services does that are not REST-ish (e.g. RPC) marking request as idempotent is quite useful.
For example this way failed ElasticSearch query will be retried up to 5 times:
goodGuy({
url: 'http://elasticsearch-server.io/_search',
method: 'POST',
maxRetries: 5,
idempotent: true,
json: true,
body: {
query: {
match_all: {}
}
}
})
.then(...);
To avoid overloading external services that are having trouble coping with the load, good-guy-http uses a circuit breaker (based on Yammer's circuit-breaker-js) by default. Each host is treated as a separate service and has a separate circuit breaker.
Once the breaker trips (too many failures), your requests will start failing with a CircuitBrokenError. It can be easily
identified by having the
code property set to
ECIRCUIT. Once the situation improves, requests will start going
through normally again.
You can configure the error threshold or turn the whole feature off:
var goodGuyLib = require('good-guy-http');
var goodGuy = goodGuyLib({
circuitBreaking: { errorThreshold: 75 } // only break the circuit when 75% or more requests fail
});
var goodGuy = goodGuyLib({circuitBreaking: false}); // no circuit breaking, please