openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

good-first-issue

by cutenode
0.27.2 (see all)

🖥 CLI for finding good first issues

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

514

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Good First Issue

A CLI for finding issues labeled with Good First Issue to help lower the barrier to contributing to open source projects.

Shields.io badge for the latest version of good-first-issue [Greenkeeper badge](https://greenkeeper.io/)

Table of Contents

Prerequisites

To use Good First Issue, you'll need to have a few things installed:

  • Node.js 8.0.0 or above:
  • npm 5.0.0 or above:
    • If you already have Node.js 8.0.0 or above, you will have npm 5.0.0 or above.
    • If you need to update your npm CLI, run npm i -g npm.

Usage

This module is an interactive CLI. If you're looking for a module to use in an application, check out libgfi.

Installation

The suggested usage is via npx:

npx good-first-issue [project] # temporarily install and run the module, optionally passing `project`

Alternatively, you could absolutely install good-first-issue as a global module:

npm i -g good-first-issue # install globally
good-first-issue # call the CLI

Commands

  • good-first-issue: open up the interactive project selection tool.
  • good-first-issue [project]: you can pass in a name from the list of projects which is a curated list of projects that have been verified to have good-first-issues.
  • good-first-issue [GitHub organization or user]: similar to [project] but will search any GitHub organization or user that exists for issues labeled with "Good First Issue".
  • good-first-issue [GitHub organization or user]/[repo]: similar to [project], but will search a specific repository on GitHub within the organization for issues labeled with "Good First Issue".

CLI Options

  • -o, --open - open in browser
  • -f, --first - Return first/top issue
  • -a, --auth <github personal access token> - Authenticate with the GitHub API (increased rate limits)

TODOs: What's coming up next

good-first-issue is still in an early state. I wanted to get good-first-issue node out the door, but have some other things I'm planning on implementing. Here's a list:

  • good-first-issue node command
  • Interactive selector when good-first-issue is run without a sub command
  • Add additional useful commands
  • Explore adding a secondary selector that shows paginated results from GitHub, allowing the user to select which Good First Issue to pick rather than returning a random one
  • Improve Feeling Lucky to be better about picking a random issue
  • Add more tests

If you'd like to help with any of these, feel free to submit a PR or ask how you can help 🤗

Projects

The table of projects which are currently supported.

OrderNameProject <project>Description
1.ApolloapolloA community building flexible open source tools for GraphQL.
2.BabelbabelBabel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
3.Create React Appcreate-react-appSet up a modern web app by running one command.
4.Firefox DebuggerdebuggerThe Firefox debugger that works anywhere.
5.DocusaurusdocusaurusEasy to maintain open source documentation websites.
6.DoczdoczIt has never been so easy to document your things!
7.EasyGraphQLeasygraphqlEasyGraphQL is a group of open source tools, with the main focus to help developers that use GraphQL or just want to start using it.
8.ElasticsearchelasticsearchOpen Source, Distributed, RESTful Search Engine
9.Elasticsearch Node.js Clientelasticsearch-jsOfficial Elasticsearch client library for Node.js
10.ElectronelectronElectron is a framework for creating native applications with web technologies like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
11.ESLinteslintA fully pluggable tool for identifying and reporting on patterns in JavaScript
12.FastifyfastifyFast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js
13.freeCodeCampfreeCodeCampThe https://www.freeCodeCamp.org open source codebase and curriculum. Learn to code for free together with millions of people.
14.I'm Feeling Lucky (Random Project)feeling-luckyReceive a good first issue from any eligible project
15.HomebrewhomebrewThe missing package manager for macOS
16.HyperhyperA terminal built on web technologies
17.GatsbygatsbyGatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and apps.
18.GutenberggutenbergThe Block Editor project for WordPress and beyond.
19.Good First Issuegood-first-issueCLI for finding good first issues.
20.JestjestJest is a delightful JavaScript Testing Framework with a focus on simplicity
21.Material UImaterial-uiReact components for faster and easier web development. Build your own design system, or start with Material Design
22.mermaidmermaidGeneration of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown.
23.MochamochaSimple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser.
24.NativeScriptnativescriptBuild awesome cross-platform native mobile apps with JavaScript & TypeScript.
25.NeosneosNeos is a Content Application Platform with a CMS and an application framework at its core.
26.NetlifynetlifyNetlify builds, deploys and hosts your front-end.
27.Node.jsnodeNode.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.
28.PHPBignumphpbignumA bignum library for PHP
29.Quantum Development Kitquantum-development-kitCompiler, libraries, editor integration, runtime, samples, and tutorials for the Q# programming language.
30.ReactreactA declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
31.React Adminreact-adminA frontend Framework for building admin applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design.
32.React Nativereact-nativeA framework for building native apps with React.
33.React Navigationreact-navigationRouting and navigation for your React Native apps.
34.RebusrebusTake your first steps as an open source contributor
35.RichTextViewrichtextviewiOS text view (UIView) that properly displays LaTeX, HTML, Markdown, and YouTube/Vimeo links
36.scikit-learnscikit-learnscikit-learn: machine learning in Python
37.ScrapyscrapyA fast high-level web crawling & scraping framework for Python.
38.Spring Cloud GCPspring-cloud-gcpIntegration for Google Cloud Platform APIs with Spring
39.StrapistrapiOpen source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs.
40.StorybookstorybookStorybook is an open source tool for developing UI components in isolation for React, Vue, and Angular. It makes building stunning UIs organized and efficient.
41.Styled Componentsstyled-componentsVisual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress.
42.TypeScripttypescriptTypeScript is a superset of JavaScript that compiles to clean JavaScript output.
43.VS CodevscodeVS Code is a type of tool that combines the simplicity of a code editor with what developers need for their core edit-build-debug cycle.
44.webpack CLIwebpack-cliwebpack CLI provides a flexible set of commands for developers to increase speed when setting up a custom webpack project.
45.wolkenkitwolkenkitwolkenkit is an open-source CQRS and event-sourcing framework for JavaScript and Node.js that perfectly matches DDD.
46.VerdaccioverdaccioA lightweight private npm proxy registry
47.Vue.jsvuejsVue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web.
48.YarnyarnFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
49.Yarn Version ManageryvmYVM is a version manager for yarn that makes it easy to handle projects with differing yarn versions.

Adding New Projects

If you'd like to add a new project to good-first-issue, you're more than welcome to submit a PR! There are a few components you'll need to submit:

  • Update data/projects.json

    • Add your <project> as a property of projects in the correct alphabetical position with an object that includes a name, description, and a q (representing the GitHub search query).

  • Update README.md by running npm run markdown

    • This will automatically update README.md with the new project's data.

Adding New Projects: More Information

You can pull your queries directly from a standard GitHub search! If you want to build something a bit more complex, you can use the advanced search tool if you want to build more specific custom queries: https://github.com/search/advanced

As a CLI, good-first-issue uses the Commander.js CLI framework. If you want to better understand how our CLI is built, commander.js is pretty well documented. Also used are Chalk for terminal coloring and boxen to simplify the output container implementation.

Release Process

Good First Issue follows a relatively strict release process intended to ensure the spice flows.

Versioning

Semantic VersionTypeReason
Major (x.x.x)Breaking changes and non-trivial upgradesEnsuring that end-users can rely on Good First Issue not breaking however they're consuming it
Minor (x.x.x)Project additions, other feature additionsFollowing the SemVer standard, project additions and feature additions are backwards-compatible enhancements. We generally try to ship one addition per Minor.
Patch (x.x.x)Bug fixes, minor enhancements to metadata and contentTiny, hardly visible fixes to improve UX/DX or fix the module

Labels and Milestones

We use both GitHub Labels and Milestones to track releases. Since project additions count as a minor release, we prefer to space those out and ship them individually rather than shipping many at once. This pace may be revised later, but for now, it introduces the need for a release queue and setting things up to be released ahead of them actually being released.

We use the release queue label and milestone to queue up PRs that have been reviewed and are ready to be released.

Once a PR is ready to be released, a milestone will be added that correlates to the SemVer version it will be released in. Ideally this will eventually be used for changelog tracking but for now it's just a good way to keep organized. To keep things tidy, once a new version has shipped the milestone will be closed out.

Local Testing

Prior to each release, whoever is releasing should be testing the release locally to ensure that the code is working as expected. This would include either running npm i -g or npm link in the PR branch and then testing whatever the PR is adding. Ensuring the experience isn't broken is vital.

It is worth noting that we limit the file we publish to npm with the files property in package.json. This property prevents code that's not explicitly listed from being shipped. We have had a situation where local testing and the published module differed because a PR was merged that added needed code in a directory that wasn't included. So, what works on your machine may not work for the end user.

To test locally, using the modules tests with npm test and trying out a few different commands (like the selector, a specific project, a failed project, and so on) is reccomended. For example:

npm i -g # This assumes your current working directory is the module's directory
good-first-issue # run the interactive CLI
good-first-issue react # test the react project
good-first-issue node # test the Node.js project
good-first-issue github # test the GitHub organization, `github`
good-first-issue github/semantic # test the GitHub repo, `github/semantic`
good-first-issue thisisntarealprojectorgithuborg

Contributing

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document CONTRIBUTING.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial