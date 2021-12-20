A CLI for finding issues labeled with Good First Issue to help lower the barrier to contributing to open source projects.
To use Good First Issue, you'll need to have a few things installed:
npm i -g npm.
This module is an interactive CLI. If you're looking for a module to use in an application, check out libgfi.
The suggested usage is via npx:
npx good-first-issue [project] # temporarily install and run the module, optionally passing `project`
Alternatively, you could absolutely install good-first-issue as a global module:
npm i -g good-first-issue # install globally
good-first-issue # call the CLI
good-first-issue: open up the interactive project selection tool.
good-first-issue [project]: you can pass in a name from the list of projects which is a curated list of projects that have been verified to have good-first-issues.
good-first-issue [GitHub organization or user]: similar to
[project] but will search any GitHub organization or user that exists for issues labeled with "Good First Issue".
good-first-issue [GitHub organization or user]/[repo]: similar to
[project], but will search a specific repository on GitHub within the organization for issues labeled with "Good First Issue".
-o, --open - open in browser
-f, --first - Return first/top issue
-a, --auth <github personal access token> - Authenticate with the GitHub API (increased rate limits)
good-first-issue is still in an early state. I wanted to get
good-first-issue node out the door, but have some other things I'm planning on implementing. Here's a list:
good-first-issue node command
good-first-issue is run without a sub command
Feeling Lucky to be better about picking a random issue
If you'd like to help with any of these, feel free to submit a PR or ask how you can help 🤗
The table of projects which are currently supported.
|Order
|Name
|Project
<project>
|Description
|1.
|Apollo
apollo
|A community building flexible open source tools for GraphQL.
|2.
|Babel
babel
|Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
|3.
|Create React App
create-react-app
|Set up a modern web app by running one command.
|4.
|Firefox Debugger
debugger
|The Firefox debugger that works anywhere.
|5.
|Docusaurus
docusaurus
|Easy to maintain open source documentation websites.
|6.
|Docz
docz
|It has never been so easy to document your things!
|7.
|EasyGraphQL
easygraphql
|EasyGraphQL is a group of open source tools, with the main focus to help developers that use GraphQL or just want to start using it.
|8.
|Elasticsearch
elasticsearch
|Open Source, Distributed, RESTful Search Engine
|9.
|Elasticsearch Node.js Client
elasticsearch-js
|Official Elasticsearch client library for Node.js
|10.
|Electron
electron
|Electron is a framework for creating native applications with web technologies like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
|11.
|ESLint
eslint
|A fully pluggable tool for identifying and reporting on patterns in JavaScript
|12.
|Fastify
fastify
|Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js
|13.
|freeCodeCamp
freeCodeCamp
|The https://www.freeCodeCamp.org open source codebase and curriculum. Learn to code for free together with millions of people.
|14.
|I'm Feeling Lucky (Random Project)
feeling-lucky
|Receive a good first issue from any eligible project
|15.
|Homebrew
homebrew
|The missing package manager for macOS
|16.
|Hyper
hyper
|A terminal built on web technologies
|17.
|Gatsby
gatsby
|Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and apps.
|18.
|Gutenberg
gutenberg
|The Block Editor project for WordPress and beyond.
|19.
|Good First Issue
good-first-issue
|CLI for finding good first issues.
|20.
|Jest
jest
|Jest is a delightful JavaScript Testing Framework with a focus on simplicity
|21.
|Material UI
material-ui
|React components for faster and easier web development. Build your own design system, or start with Material Design
|22.
|mermaid
mermaid
|Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown.
|23.
|Mocha
mocha
|Simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser.
|24.
|NativeScript
nativescript
|Build awesome cross-platform native mobile apps with JavaScript & TypeScript.
|25.
|Neos
neos
|Neos is a Content Application Platform with a CMS and an application framework at its core.
|26.
|Netlify
netlify
|Netlify builds, deploys and hosts your front-end.
|27.
|Node.js
node
|Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine.
|28.
|PHPBignum
phpbignum
|A bignum library for PHP
|29.
|Quantum Development Kit
quantum-development-kit
|Compiler, libraries, editor integration, runtime, samples, and tutorials for the Q# programming language.
|30.
|React
react
|A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
|31.
|React Admin
react-admin
|A frontend Framework for building admin applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design.
|32.
|React Native
react-native
|A framework for building native apps with React.
|33.
|React Navigation
react-navigation
|Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
|34.
|Rebus
rebus
|Take your first steps as an open source contributor
|35.
|RichTextView
richtextview
|iOS text view (UIView) that properly displays LaTeX, HTML, Markdown, and YouTube/Vimeo links
|36.
|scikit-learn
scikit-learn
|scikit-learn: machine learning in Python
|37.
|Scrapy
scrapy
|A fast high-level web crawling & scraping framework for Python.
|38.
|Spring Cloud GCP
spring-cloud-gcp
|Integration for Google Cloud Platform APIs with Spring
|39.
|Strapi
strapi
|Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs.
|40.
|Storybook
storybook
|Storybook is an open source tool for developing UI components in isolation for React, Vue, and Angular. It makes building stunning UIs organized and efficient.
|41.
|Styled Components
styled-components
|Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress.
|42.
|TypeScript
typescript
|TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript that compiles to clean JavaScript output.
|43.
|VS Code
vscode
|VS Code is a type of tool that combines the simplicity of a code editor with what developers need for their core edit-build-debug cycle.
|44.
|webpack CLI
webpack-cli
|webpack CLI provides a flexible set of commands for developers to increase speed when setting up a custom webpack project.
|45.
|wolkenkit
wolkenkit
|wolkenkit is an open-source CQRS and event-sourcing framework for JavaScript and Node.js that perfectly matches DDD.
|46.
|Verdaccio
verdaccio
|A lightweight private npm proxy registry
|47.
|Vue.js
vuejs
|Vue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web.
|48.
|Yarn
yarn
|Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
|49.
|Yarn Version Manager
yvm
|YVM is a version manager for yarn that makes it easy to handle projects with differing yarn versions.
If you'd like to add a new project to
good-first-issue, you're more than welcome to submit a PR! There are a few components you'll need to submit:
Update
data/projects.json
<project> as a property of
projects in the correct alphabetical position with an object that includes a
name,
description, and a
q (representing the GitHub search query).
Update
README.md by running
npm run markdown
You can pull your queries directly from a standard GitHub search! If you want to build something a bit more complex, you can use the advanced search tool if you want to build more specific custom queries: https://github.com/search/advanced
As a CLI,
good-first-issue uses the Commander.js CLI framework. If you want to better understand how our CLI is built, commander.js is pretty well documented. Also used are Chalk for terminal coloring and boxen to simplify the output container implementation.
Good First Issue follows a relatively strict release process intended to ensure the spice flows.
|Semantic Version
|Type
|Reason
|Major (x.x.x)
|Breaking changes and non-trivial upgrades
|Ensuring that end-users can rely on Good First Issue not breaking however they're consuming it
|Minor (x.x.x)
|Project additions, other feature additions
|Following the SemVer standard, project additions and feature additions are backwards-compatible enhancements. We generally try to ship one addition per Minor.
|Patch (x.x.x)
|Bug fixes, minor enhancements to metadata and content
|Tiny, hardly visible fixes to improve UX/DX or fix the module
We use both GitHub Labels and Milestones to track releases. Since project additions count as a minor release, we prefer to space those out and ship them individually rather than shipping many at once. This pace may be revised later, but for now, it introduces the need for a release queue and setting things up to be released ahead of them actually being released.
We use the release queue label and milestone to queue up PRs that have been reviewed and are ready to be released.
Once a PR is ready to be released, a milestone will be added that correlates to the SemVer version it will be released in. Ideally this will eventually be used for changelog tracking but for now it's just a good way to keep organized. To keep things tidy, once a new version has shipped the milestone will be closed out.
Prior to each release, whoever is releasing should be testing the release locally to ensure that the code is working as expected. This would include either running
npm i -g or
npm link in the PR branch and then testing whatever the PR is adding. Ensuring the experience isn't broken is vital.
It is worth noting that we limit the file we publish to npm with the
files property in
package.json. This property prevents code that's not explicitly listed from being shipped. We have had a situation where local testing and the published module differed because a PR was merged that added needed code in a directory that wasn't included. So, what works on your machine may not work for the end user.
To test locally, using the modules tests with
npm test and trying out a few different commands (like the selector, a specific project, a failed project, and so on) is reccomended. For example:
npm i -g # This assumes your current working directory is the module's directory
good-first-issue # run the interactive CLI
good-first-issue react # test the react project
good-first-issue node # test the Node.js project
good-first-issue github # test the GitHub organization, `github`
good-first-issue github/semantic # test the GitHub repo, `github/semantic`
good-first-issue thisisntarealprojectorgithuborg
If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document CONTRIBUTING.md.