Good First Issue

A CLI for finding issues labeled with Good First Issue to help lower the barrier to contributing to open source projects.

Table of Contents

Prerequisites

To use Good First Issue, you'll need to have a few things installed:

Node.js 8.0.0 or above: If you need to install Node.js, you can download it from the official downloads page. If you want to use a dynamic version manager, you can use something like nvm on macOS, Linux, and WSL.

npm 5.0.0 or above: If you already have Node.js 8.0.0 or above, you will have npm 5.0.0 or above. If you need to update your npm CLI, run npm i -g npm .



Usage

This module is an interactive CLI. If you're looking for a module to use in an application, check out libgfi.

Installation

The suggested usage is via npx:

npx good-first-issue [project]

Alternatively, you could absolutely install good-first-issue as a global module:

npm i -g good-first-issue good-first-issue

Commands

good-first-issue : open up the interactive project selection tool.

: open up the interactive project selection tool. good-first-issue [project] : you can pass in a name from the list of projects which is a curated list of projects that have been verified to have good-first-issues.

: you can pass in a name from the list of projects which is a curated list of projects that have been verified to have good-first-issues. good-first-issue [GitHub organization or user] : similar to [project] but will search any GitHub organization or user that exists for issues labeled with "Good First Issue".

: similar to but will search any GitHub organization or user that exists for issues labeled with "Good First Issue". good-first-issue [GitHub organization or user]/[repo] : similar to [project] , but will search a specific repository on GitHub within the organization for issues labeled with "Good First Issue".

CLI Options

-o, --open - open in browser

- open in browser -f, --first - Return first/top issue

- Return first/top issue -a, --auth <github personal access token> - Authenticate with the GitHub API (increased rate limits)

TODOs: What's coming up next

good-first-issue is still in an early state. I wanted to get good-first-issue node out the door, but have some other things I'm planning on implementing. Here's a list:

good-first-issue node command

command Interactive selector when good-first-issue is run without a sub command

Interactive selector when is run without a sub command Add additional useful commands

Add additional useful commands Explore adding a secondary selector that shows paginated results from GitHub, allowing the user to select which Good First Issue to pick rather than returning a random one

Explore adding a secondary selector that shows paginated results from GitHub, allowing the user to select which Good First Issue to pick rather than returning a random one Improve Feeling Lucky to be better about picking a random issue

Improve to be better about picking a random issue Add more tests

If you'd like to help with any of these, feel free to submit a PR or ask how you can help 🤗

Projects

The table of projects which are currently supported.

Order Name Project <project> Description 1. Apollo apollo A community building flexible open source tools for GraphQL. 2. Babel babel Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript. 3. Create React App create-react-app Set up a modern web app by running one command. 4. Firefox Debugger debugger The Firefox debugger that works anywhere. 5. Docusaurus docusaurus Easy to maintain open source documentation websites. 6. Docz docz It has never been so easy to document your things! 7. EasyGraphQL easygraphql EasyGraphQL is a group of open source tools, with the main focus to help developers that use GraphQL or just want to start using it. 8. Elasticsearch elasticsearch Open Source, Distributed, RESTful Search Engine 9. Elasticsearch Node.js Client elasticsearch-js Official Elasticsearch client library for Node.js 10. Electron electron Electron is a framework for creating native applications with web technologies like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. 11. ESLint eslint A fully pluggable tool for identifying and reporting on patterns in JavaScript 12. Fastify fastify Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js 13. freeCodeCamp freeCodeCamp The https://www.freeCodeCamp.org open source codebase and curriculum. Learn to code for free together with millions of people. 14. I'm Feeling Lucky (Random Project) feeling-lucky Receive a good first issue from any eligible project 15. Homebrew homebrew The missing package manager for macOS 16. Hyper hyper A terminal built on web technologies 17. Gatsby gatsby Gatsby is a free and open source framework based on React that helps developers build blazing fast websites and apps. 18. Gutenberg gutenberg The Block Editor project for WordPress and beyond. 19. Good First Issue good-first-issue CLI for finding good first issues. 20. Jest jest Jest is a delightful JavaScript Testing Framework with a focus on simplicity 21. Material UI material-ui React components for faster and easier web development. Build your own design system, or start with Material Design 22. mermaid mermaid Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown. 23. Mocha mocha Simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser. 24. NativeScript nativescript Build awesome cross-platform native mobile apps with JavaScript & TypeScript. 25. Neos neos Neos is a Content Application Platform with a CMS and an application framework at its core. 26. Netlify netlify Netlify builds, deploys and hosts your front-end. 27. Node.js node Node.js is a JavaScript runtime built on Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine. 28. PHPBignum phpbignum A bignum library for PHP 29. Quantum Development Kit quantum-development-kit Compiler, libraries, editor integration, runtime, samples, and tutorials for the Q# programming language. 30. React react A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces. 31. React Admin react-admin A frontend Framework for building admin applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design. 32. React Native react-native A framework for building native apps with React. 33. React Navigation react-navigation Routing and navigation for your React Native apps. 34. Rebus rebus Take your first steps as an open source contributor 35. RichTextView richtextview iOS text view (UIView) that properly displays LaTeX, HTML, Markdown, and YouTube/Vimeo links 36. scikit-learn scikit-learn scikit-learn: machine learning in Python 37. Scrapy scrapy A fast high-level web crawling & scraping framework for Python. 38. Spring Cloud GCP spring-cloud-gcp Integration for Google Cloud Platform APIs with Spring 39. Strapi strapi Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs. 40. Storybook storybook Storybook is an open source tool for developing UI components in isolation for React, Vue, and Angular. It makes building stunning UIs organized and efficient. 41. Styled Components styled-components Visual primitives for the component age. Use the best bits of ES6 and CSS to style your apps without stress. 42. TypeScript typescript TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript that compiles to clean JavaScript output. 43. VS Code vscode VS Code is a type of tool that combines the simplicity of a code editor with what developers need for their core edit-build-debug cycle. 44. webpack CLI webpack-cli webpack CLI provides a flexible set of commands for developers to increase speed when setting up a custom webpack project. 45. wolkenkit wolkenkit wolkenkit is an open-source CQRS and event-sourcing framework for JavaScript and Node.js that perfectly matches DDD. 46. Verdaccio verdaccio A lightweight private npm proxy registry 47. Vue.js vuejs Vue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web. 48. Yarn yarn Fast, reliable, and secure dependency management. 49. Yarn Version Manager yvm YVM is a version manager for yarn that makes it easy to handle projects with differing yarn versions.

Adding New Projects

If you'd like to add a new project to good-first-issue , you're more than welcome to submit a PR! There are a few components you'll need to submit:

Update data/projects.json Add your <project> as a property of projects in the correct alphabetical position with an object that includes a name , description , and a q (representing the GitHub search query).

Update README.md by running npm run markdown This will automatically update README.md with the new project's data.



Adding New Projects: More Information

You can pull your queries directly from a standard GitHub search! If you want to build something a bit more complex, you can use the advanced search tool if you want to build more specific custom queries: https://github.com/search/advanced

As a CLI, good-first-issue uses the Commander.js CLI framework. If you want to better understand how our CLI is built, commander.js is pretty well documented. Also used are Chalk for terminal coloring and boxen to simplify the output container implementation.

Release Process

Good First Issue follows a relatively strict release process intended to ensure the spice flows.

Versioning

Semantic Version Type Reason Major (x.x.x) Breaking changes and non-trivial upgrades Ensuring that end-users can rely on Good First Issue not breaking however they're consuming it Minor (x.x.x) Project additions, other feature additions Following the SemVer standard, project additions and feature additions are backwards-compatible enhancements. We generally try to ship one addition per Minor. Patch (x.x.x) Bug fixes, minor enhancements to metadata and content Tiny, hardly visible fixes to improve UX/DX or fix the module

Labels and Milestones

We use both GitHub Labels and Milestones to track releases. Since project additions count as a minor release, we prefer to space those out and ship them individually rather than shipping many at once. This pace may be revised later, but for now, it introduces the need for a release queue and setting things up to be released ahead of them actually being released.

We use the release queue label and milestone to queue up PRs that have been reviewed and are ready to be released.

Once a PR is ready to be released, a milestone will be added that correlates to the SemVer version it will be released in. Ideally this will eventually be used for changelog tracking but for now it's just a good way to keep organized. To keep things tidy, once a new version has shipped the milestone will be closed out.

Local Testing

Prior to each release, whoever is releasing should be testing the release locally to ensure that the code is working as expected. This would include either running npm i -g or npm link in the PR branch and then testing whatever the PR is adding. Ensuring the experience isn't broken is vital.

It is worth noting that we limit the file we publish to npm with the files property in package.json . This property prevents code that's not explicitly listed from being shipped. We have had a situation where local testing and the published module differed because a PR was merged that added needed code in a directory that wasn't included. So, what works on your machine may not work for the end user.

To test locally, using the modules tests with npm test and trying out a few different commands (like the selector, a specific project, a failed project, and so on) is reccomended. For example:

npm i -g # This assumes your current working directory is the module's directory good-first-issue # run the interactive CLI good-first-issue react # test the react project good-first-issue node # test the Node.js project good-first-issue github # test the GitHub organization, `github` good-first-issue github/semantic # test the GitHub repo, `github/semantic` good-first-issue thisisntarealprojectorgithuborg

Contributing

If you are interested in fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see the document CONTRIBUTING.md.