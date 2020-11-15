openbase logo
good-console

by hapijs
8.0.0 (see all)

Console reporting for Good process monitor

Downloads/wk

21.1K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This module has moved and is now available at @hapi/good-console. Please update your dependencies as this version is no longer maintained an may contain bugs and security issues.

Readme

@hapi/good-console

Console reporting for good console monitor.

good-console is part of the hapi ecosystem and was designed to work seamlessly with the hapi web framework and its other components (but works great on its own or with other frameworks). If you are using a different web framework and find this module useful, check out hapi – they work even better together.

Visit the hapi.dev Developer Portal for tutorials, documentation, and support

Useful resources

Note: this module is being deprecated on December 31st, 2020 due to lack to available support resources. Please consider using another logging plugin.

