good-bunyan is a good reporter implementation to write hapi server events to a bunyan logger.

Install

npm install good-bunyan --save

Usage

new GoodBunyan(events, config)

Creates a new GoodBunyan object with the following arguments:

events - an object of key value pairs. key - one of the supported good events indicating the hapi event to subscribe to value - a single string or an array of strings to filter incoming events. "*" indicates no filtering. null and undefined are assumed to be "*"

- an object of key value pairs. config - configuration object with the following available keys: logger (required) : bunyan logger instance; levels : object used to set the default bunyan level for each good event type. Each key is a good event ( ops , response , log , error and request ), and the values must be a bunyan level ( trace , debug , info , error or fatal ). Please note that good-bunyan will first try to look for a valid bunyan level within the event tags (e.g. using the tag ['error', 'handler'] will result in using the bunyan 'error' level); formatters : object used to override the message passed to buyan. Each key is a good event ( ops , response , log , error and request ), and the values must be functions which take an object data as the argument and output either a string or an array of arguments to be passed to the bunyan log method. Default formatter functions can be found here.

- configuration object with the following available keys:

Example

const Hapi = require ( 'hapi' ); const bunyan = require ( 'bunyan' ); const logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name : 'myapp' , level : 'trace' }); const server = new Hapi.Server(); server.connection({ host : 'localhost' }); const options = { reporters : { bunyan : [{ module : 'good-bunyan' , args : [ { ops : '*' , response : '*' , log : '*' , error : '*' , request : '*' }, { logger : logger, levels : { ops : 'debug' }, formatters : { response : ( data ) => { return 'Response for ' + data.path; } } } ] }] } }; server.register( { register : require ( 'good' ), options : options }, (err) => { if (err) { throw err; } server.route({ path : '/' , method : 'GET' , handler : ( request, reply ) => { return reply({ 'hello' : 'world' }); } }); server.start( ( err ) => { if (err) { throw err; } server.log( 'info' , 'Server started at ' + server.info.uri); logger.debug( 'tiago' ); }); } );

Example with custom msg

server.log( 'info' , { msg : 'Server started' , uri : server.info.uri };

Compatibility

good-bunyan complies with the good 7.x.x API.

Credits

Inspired by good-console.