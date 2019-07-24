good-bunyan is a good reporter implementation to write hapi server events to a bunyan logger.
npm install good-bunyan --save
new GoodBunyan(events, config)
Creates a new GoodBunyan object with the following arguments:
events - an object of key value pairs.
key - one of the supported good events indicating the hapi event to subscribe to
value - a single string or an array of strings to filter incoming events. "*" indicates no filtering.
null and
undefined are assumed to be "*"
config - configuration object with the following available keys:
logger (required): bunyan logger instance;
levels: object used to set the default bunyan level for each good event type. Each key is a good event (
ops,
response,
log,
error and
request), and the values must be a bunyan level (
trace,
debug,
info,
error or
fatal). Please note that
good-bunyan will first try to look for a valid bunyan level within the event tags (e.g. using the tag ['error', 'handler'] will result in using the bunyan 'error' level);
formatters: object used to override the message passed to buyan. Each key is a good event (
ops,
response,
log,
error and
request), and the values must be functions which take an object
data as the argument and output either a
string or an
array of arguments to be passed to the bunyan log method. Default formatter functions can be found here.
const Hapi = require('hapi');
const bunyan = require('bunyan');
const logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name: 'myapp', level: 'trace' });
const server = new Hapi.Server();
server.connection({ host: 'localhost' });
const options = {
reporters: {
bunyan: [{
module: 'good-bunyan',
args: [
{ ops: '*', response: '*', log: '*', error: '*', request: '*' },
{
logger: logger,
levels: {
ops: 'debug'
},
formatters: {
response: (data) => {
return 'Response for ' + data.path;
}
}
}
]
}]
}
};
server.register(
{
register: require('good'),
options: options
},
(err) => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
server.route({
path: '/',
method: 'GET',
handler: (request, reply) => {
return reply({ 'hello': 'world' });
}
});
server.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
server.log('info', 'Server started at ' + server.info.uri);
logger.debug('tiago');
});
}
);
server.log('info', { msg: 'Server started', uri: server.info.uri };
good-bunyan complies with the
good 7.x.x API.
Inspired by good-console.