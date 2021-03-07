Installation

npm install -g goo .gl

Command-line Usage

$ goo.gl www.google.com http://www.google.com -> http://goo.gl/fbsS $ goo.gl http://goo.gl/fbsS http://goo.gl/fbsS -> http://www.google.com/ $ goo.gl www.google.com http://goo.gl/fbsS nba.com http://goo.gl/fbsS -> http://www.google.com/ http://www.google.com -> http://goo.gl/fbsS http://nba.com -> http://goo.gl/d1T8 $ goo.gl --key aBcDeFGhIjKLMnOPqRsT www.spotify.com http://www.spotify.com/ -> http://goo.gl/cJFAL

It'll shorten and/or expand one or more URLs at a time.

Module Usage

Most methods return promises.