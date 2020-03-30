Gonzales PE is a CSS parser which plays nicely with preprocessors.
Currently those are supported: SCSS, Sass, LESS.
Try out Gonzales PE online: Gonzales PE Playground.
(1) To install command-line tool globally:
npm install -g git://github.com/tonyganch/gonzales-pe.git#dev
(2) To install parser as a project dependency:
npm install --save git://github.com/tonyganch/gonzales-pe.git#dev
(3) If for some reason you want to build files yourself:
# Clone the repo.
git clone git@github.com:tonyganch/gonzales-pe.git
# Go to dev branch.
git checkout dev
# Install project dependencies.
npm install
# Install git hooks and build files.
npm run init
Basically there are a few things you can do:
The different type of tree nodes can be found in docs/node-types.md.
In examples below I assume that
gonzales is a parser module and
parseTree
is some parsed css:
let gonzales = require('gonzales-pe');
let parseTree = gonzales.parse(css);
Creates a new node. Useful when you need to add something to a tree.
|{Object}
|options
|Options to pass to a `Node` constructor.
|{Object}
|A new node.
let css = 'a {color: tomato}';
let parseTree = gonzales.parse(css);
let node = gonzales.createNode({ type: 'animal', content: 'panda' });
parseTree.content.push(node);
Parses a css string.
|{string}
|css
|A string to parse.
|{Object=}
|options
|Optional. Additional options:
|{Object}
|Parse tree.
let css = 'a {color: tomato}';
let parseTree = gonzales.parse(css);
let less = 'a {$color: tomato}';
let parseTree = gonzales.parse(less, {syntax: 'less'});
let less = '$color: tomato';
let parseTree = gonzales.parse(less, {syntax: 'less', rule: 'declaration'});
Checks whether there is a child node of given type.
|{string}
|type
|Node type we're looking for. For a list of available values see "Node types".
|{boolean}
|
true if a tree contains a child node of a given type,
false otherwise.
if (parseTree.contains('space')) {
doSomething();
}
|{string|Array}
|Node's content (child nodes or a string).
Calls a function for every child node in tree. If
type parameter is passed,
calls a function only for child nodes of a given type. The main difference from
parseTree.forEach() is that this method loops through node list from the end
to beginning.
|{string=}
|type
|Optional. A node type by which to filter child nodes before applying a callback function. For a list of available values see "Node types".
|{Function}
|callback
|
Function to call for every child node. Accepts following parameters:
parseTree.eachFor(function(childNode) {
doSomething(childNode);
});
// Remove all child spaces.
parseTree.eachFor('space', function(spaceNode, i) {
parseTree.removeChild(i);
});
|{Object}
|
End position of the node. Contains following info:
Gets the first child node. If
type parameter is passed, gets the first child
node of a given type. If no node has been found, returns
null.
|{string=}
|type
|Optional. Node type to look for. For a list of available values see "Node types".
|{?Object}
|A node.
let node = parseTree.first();
node.content = 'panda';
let node = parseTree.first('multilineComment');
node.content = 'panda';
Calls a function for every child node in tree. If
type parameter is passed,
calls a function only for child nodes of a given type. The main difference from
parseTree.eachFor() is that this method loops through node list from the
beginnig to end.
|{string=}
|type
|Optional. A node type by which to filter child nodes before applying a callback function. For a list of available values see "Node types".
|{Function}
|callback
|
Function to call for every child node. Accepts following parameters:
parseTree.forEach(function(childNode) {
doSomething();
});
parseTree.forEach('space', function(spaceNode) {
doSomething();
});
Gets nth child of the
parseTree. If no node has been found, returns
null.
|{number}
|index
|Index number of node which we're looking for.
|{?Object}
|A node.
var node = parseTree.get(2);
doSomething(node);
Inserts a node to a given position in
parseTree.
|{number}
|index
|Index of position where to insert the node.
|{Object}
|node
|A node to insert.
let node = gonzales.createNode({type: 'animal', content: 'panda'});
parseTree.insert(2, node);
Checks whether the node is of given type.
|{string}
|type
|
A node type against which to check type of
parseTree.
For a list of available values see
"Node types".
|{boolean}
|
true if types are equal,
false otherwise.
if (node.is('space')) {
node.content = '';
}
Gets the last child node. If
type parameter is passed, gets the last child
node of a given type. If no node has been found, returns
null.
|{string=}
|type
|Optional. Node type to look for. For a list of available values see "Node types".
|{?Object}
|A node.
let node = parseTree.last();
node.content = 'panda';
let node = parseTree.last('multilineComment');
node.content = 'panda';
|{number}
|Number of child nodes.
Removes a child node at a given position.
|{number}
|index
|Index of a child node we need to remove.
|{Object}
|Removed node.
// Swap nodes.
var node = parseTree.removeChild(1);
parseTree.insert(0, node);
|{Object}
|
Start position of the node. Contains following info:
|{string}
|Syntax of original parsed string.
Converts parse tree to JSON. Useful for printing.
|{Object}
|Parse tree in JSON
Converts parse tree back to string according to original syntax.
|{string}
|A compiled string.
let css = parseTree.toString();
Calls the function for every node in a tree including
parseTree itself.
|{Function}
|callback
|
Function to apply to every node. Accepts following parameters:
parseTree.traverse(function(node, index, parent) {
if (node.is('multilineComment')) {
parent.removeChild(index);
} else if (node.is('space')) {
node.content = ' ';
}
});
This method should be called for a root node, because calling it for a child
will be more time consuming.
Calls the function for every node of a given type. This means not just child nodes, but grandchilds and so on.
|{string}
|type
|Node type. For a list of available values please see "Node types".
|{Function}
|callback
|
Function to apply to every node of a given type.
Accepts following parameters:
// Remove all comments.
parseTree.traverseByType('multilineComment', function(node, index, parent) {
parent.removeChild(index);
});
This method should be called for a root node, because calling it for a child
will be more time consuming.
Calls the function for every node of given types. This means not just child nodes, but grandchilds and so on.
|{Array.string}
|types
|List of node types. For a list of available values please see "Node types".
|{Function}
|callback
|
Function to apply to every node of given types.
Accepts following parameters:
// Remove all comments and spaces.
let types = ['multilineComment', 'space'];
parseTree.traverseByTypes(types, function(node, index, parent) {
parent.removeChild(index);
});
|{string}
|Node type. For a list of available values see "Node types".
To run tests:
npm test
This command will build library files from sources and run tests on all files in syntax directories.
Every test has 3 files: source stylesheet, expected parse tree and expected string compiled back from parse tree to css.
If some tests fail, you can find information in test logs:
log/test.log contains all information from stdout;
log/expected.txt contains only expected text;
log/result.txt contains only result text.
The last two are made for your convenience: you can use any diff app to see the defference between them.
If you want to test one specific string or get a general idea of how Gonzales
works, you can use
test/ast.js file.
Simply change the first two strings (
css and
syntax vars) and run:
node test/single-test.js
If you find a bug or want to add a feature, welcome to Issues.
If you are shy but have a question, feel free to drop me a line.