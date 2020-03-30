Gonzales PE @dev

Gonzales PE is a CSS parser which plays nicely with preprocessors.

Currently those are supported: SCSS, Sass, LESS.

Try out Gonzales PE online: Gonzales PE Playground.

Install

(1) To install command-line tool globally:

npm install -g git://github.com/tonyganch/gonzales-pe.git

(2) To install parser as a project dependency:

npm install --save git://github.com/tonyganch/gonzales-pe.git

(3) If for some reason you want to build files yourself:

git clone git@github.com:tonyganch/gonzales-pe.git git checkout dev npm install npm run init

API

Basically there are a few things you can do:

parse css string and get a parse tree in return; modify tree nodes; remove tree nodes; add new nodes to the tree; convert modified tree back to a string.

The different type of tree nodes can be found in docs/node-types.md.

In examples below I assume that gonzales is a parser module and parseTree is some parsed css:

let gonzales = require ( 'gonzales-pe' ); let parseTree = gonzales.parse(css);

Description

Creates a new node. Useful when you need to add something to a tree.

Parameters

{Object} options Options to pass to a `Node` constructor.

Returns

{Object} A new node.

Examples

let css = 'a {color: tomato}' ; let parseTree = gonzales.parse(css); let node = gonzales.createNode({ type : 'animal' , content : 'panda' }); parseTree.content.push(node);

Description

Parses a css string.

Parameters

{string} css A string to parse. {Object=} options Optional. Additional options: {string} syntax — any of the following: css , less , sass , scss . Default one is css .

— any of the following: , , , . Default one is . {string} context — root node's type. For a list of available values see "Node types". Default one is stylesheet .

— root node's type. For a list of available values see "Node types". Default one is . {number} tabSize — size of a tab character in spaces. Default one is 1.

Returns

{Object} Parse tree.

Examples

let css = 'a {color: tomato}' ; let parseTree = gonzales.parse(css);

let less = 'a {$color: tomato}' ; let parseTree = gonzales.parse(less, { syntax : 'less' });

let less = '$color: tomato' ; let parseTree = gonzales.parse(less, { syntax : 'less' , rule : 'declaration' });

Description

Checks whether there is a child node of given type.

Parameters

{string} type Node type we're looking for. For a list of available values see "Node types".

Returns

{boolean} true if a tree contains a child node of a given type, false otherwise.

Examples

if (parseTree.contains( 'space' )) { doSomething(); }

Returns

{string|Array} Node's content (child nodes or a string).

Description

Calls a function for every child node in tree. If type parameter is passed, calls a function only for child nodes of a given type. The main difference from parseTree.forEach() is that this method loops through node list from the end to beginning.

Parameters

{string=} type Optional. A node type by which to filter child nodes before applying a callback function. For a list of available values see "Node types". {Function} callback Function to call for every child node. Accepts following parameters: {Object} — a child node;

— a child node; {number} — index of the child node in node list;

— index of the child node in node list; {Object} — parent node (equals to parseTree ).

Examples

parseTree.eachFor( function ( childNode ) { doSomething(childNode); });

parseTree.eachFor( 'space' , function ( spaceNode, i ) { parseTree.removeChild(i); });

Returns

{Object} End position of the node. Contains following info: {number} line — last symbol's line number (1-based index);

— last symbol's line number (1-based index); {number} column — last symbol's column number (1-based index).

Description

Gets the first child node. If type parameter is passed, gets the first child node of a given type. If no node has been found, returns null .

Parameters

{string=} type Optional. Node type to look for. For a list of available values see "Node types".

Returns

{?Object} A node.

Examples

let node = parseTree.first(); node.content = 'panda' ;

let node = parseTree.first( 'multilineComment' ); node.content = 'panda' ;

Description

Calls a function for every child node in tree. If type parameter is passed, calls a function only for child nodes of a given type. The main difference from parseTree.eachFor() is that this method loops through node list from the beginnig to end.

Parameters

{string=} type Optional. A node type by which to filter child nodes before applying a callback function. For a list of available values see "Node types". {Function} callback Function to call for every child node. Accepts following parameters: {Object} — a child node;

— a child node; {number} — index of the child node in node list;

— index of the child node in node list; {Object} — parent node (equals to parseTree ).

Examples

parseTree.forEach( function ( childNode ) { doSomething(); });

parseTree.forEach( 'space' , function ( spaceNode ) { doSomething(); });

Description

Gets nth child of the parseTree . If no node has been found, returns null .

Parameters

{number} index Index number of node which we're looking for.

Returns

{?Object} A node.

Examples

var node = parseTree.get( 2 ); doSomething(node);

Description

Inserts a node to a given position in parseTree .

Parameters

{number} index Index of position where to insert the node. {Object} node A node to insert.

Examples

let node = gonzales.createNode({ type : 'animal' , content : 'panda' }); parseTree.insert( 2 , node);

Description

Checks whether the node is of given type.

Parameters

{string} type A node type against which to check type of parseTree . For a list of available values see "Node types".

Returns

{boolean} true if types are equal, false otherwise.

Examples

if (node.is( 'space' )) { node.content = '' ; }

Gets the last child node. If type parameter is passed, gets the last child node of a given type. If no node has been found, returns null .

Parameters

{string=} type Optional. Node type to look for. For a list of available values see "Node types".

Returns

{?Object} A node.

Examples

let node = parseTree.last(); node.content = 'panda' ;

let node = parseTree.last( 'multilineComment' ); node.content = 'panda' ;

Returns

{number} Number of child nodes.

Description

Removes a child node at a given position.

Parameters

{number} index Index of a child node we need to remove.

Returns

{Object} Removed node.

var node = parseTree.removeChild( 1 ); parseTree.insert( 0 , node);

Returns

{Object} Start position of the node. Contains following info: {number} line — first symbol's line number (1-based index);

— first symbol's line number (1-based index); {number} column — first symbol's column number (1-based index).

Returns

{string} Syntax of original parsed string.

Description

##### Examples

Converts parse tree to JSON. Useful for printing.

Returns

{Object} Parse tree in JSON

Description

Converts parse tree back to string according to original syntax.

Returns

{string} A compiled string.

Examples

let css = parseTree.toString();

Description

Calls the function for every node in a tree including parseTree itself.

Parameters

{Function} callback Function to apply to every node. Accepts following parameters: {Object} — a node to which we apply callback;

— a node to which we apply callback; {number} — node's index number inside its parent;

— node's index number inside its parent; {Object} — a node's parent;

— a node's parent; {number} — node's nesting level relative to its parent.

Examples

parseTree.traverse( function ( node, index, parent ) { if (node.is( 'multilineComment' )) { parent.removeChild(index); } else if (node.is( 'space' )) { node.content = ' ' ; } });

Description

This method should be called for a root node, because calling it for a child will be more time consuming.

Calls the function for every node of a given type. This means not just child nodes, but grandchilds and so on.

Parameters

{string} type Node type. For a list of available values please see "Node types". {Function} callback Function to apply to every node of a given type. Accepts following parameters: {Object} — a node to which we apply callback;

— a node to which we apply callback; {number} — node's index number inside its parent;

— node's index number inside its parent; {Object} — a node's parent.

Examples

parseTree.traverseByType( 'multilineComment' , function ( node, index, parent ) { parent.removeChild(index); });

Description

This method should be called for a root node, because calling it for a child will be more time consuming.

Calls the function for every node of given types. This means not just child nodes, but grandchilds and so on.

Parameters

{Array.string} types List of node types. For a list of available values please see "Node types". {Function} callback Function to apply to every node of given types. Accepts following parameters: {Object} — a node to which we apply callback;

— a node to which we apply callback; {number} — node's index number inside its parent;

— node's index number inside its parent; {Object} — a node's parent.

Examples

let types = [ 'multilineComment' , 'space' ]; parseTree.traverseByTypes(types, function ( node, index, parent ) { parent.removeChild(index); });

Returns

{string} Node type. For a list of available values see "Node types".

Test

To run tests:

npm test

This command will build library files from sources and run tests on all files in syntax directories.

Every test has 3 files: source stylesheet, expected parse tree and expected string compiled back from parse tree to css.

If some tests fail, you can find information in test logs:

log/test.log contains all information from stdout;

contains all information from stdout; log/expected.txt contains only expected text;

contains only expected text; log/result.txt contains only result text.

The last two are made for your convenience: you can use any diff app to see the defference between them.

If you want to test one specific string or get a general idea of how Gonzales works, you can use test/ast.js file.

Simply change the first two strings ( css and syntax vars) and run:

node test /single-test.js

Report

If you find a bug or want to add a feature, welcome to Issues.

If you are shy but have a question, feel free to drop me a line.