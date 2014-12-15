This is library to help navigate CSS AST produced by the Gonzales CSS parser
$ npm install gonzales-ast
Gonzales eats CSS and spits AST. It also eats AST and spits CSS.
But it doesn't have an API for AST-to-AST manipulations.
Additionally, this library makes the Gonzales' APIs a little more sensible (in the author's opinion).
E.g. the
srcToCSSP() method is available as
parse().
Currently this library offers:
traverse() to walk the AST and visit each node
Simple usage:
var gonzo = require('gonzales-ast');
var ast = gonzo.parse('a {margin: 0}'); // formerly `srcToCSSP()`
var css_string = gonzo.toCSS(ast); // formerly `csspToSrc()`
There's also
toTree() (formerly
csspToTree()) that shows a formatted view of the AST.
gonzo.toTree(ast);
Returns the string:
['stylesheet',
['ruleset',
['selector',
['simpleselector',
['ident', 'a'],
['s', ' ']]],
['block',
['declaration',
['property',
['ident', 'margin']],
['value',
['s', ' '],
['number', '0']]]]]]
When traversing the AST you can provide any number of "visitors" that take a node and look at it, and maybe do something with it.
Like:
var newast = gonzo.traverse(ast, [
visitor1,
visitor2,
{
test: function(name, nodes) {
return true;
},
process: function(node) {
return node;
}
}
]);
Each visitor must provide a
process() method which returns a node or
false (which removes the node from the tree)
A visitor may provide an optional
test() method which is a lightweight way to see whether or not the
process() method should be called.
test()methods return boolean.
See the
examples directory for an examples of visitors that add, remove and change nodes.
To admire the AST that Gonzales produces, check this out.