openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gonzales

by css
1.0.7 (see all)

Fast CSS parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

705

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js CSS Parser

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED: project is outdated and doesn't maintain for a while. Alternatives:

  • If you interested in gonzales, take a look at gonzales-pe, this is a fork of gonzales with post processors support (sass, less) and other improvements.
  • We also recommend looking at CSSTree, which began as refactoring of gonzales, but later became a brand new solution for parsing and processing CSS.
  • If you are looking for the fastest parser, see the CSS parsers benchmark by PostCSS team to choose your favourite one.

1. Description

Gonzales — fast CSS parser.

This document is an installation guide.

Usage: [CSSP.USAGE.en] (https://github.com/css/gonzales/blob/master/doc/CSSP.USAGE.en.md).

CSSP AST description: [AST.CSSP.en] (https://github.com/css/gonzales/blob/master/doc/AST.CSSP.en.md).

Please report issues on Issues.

2. Install using npm

Prerequisites:

To install (global):

  • run npm install gonzales -g

To update:

  • run npm update gonzales

To uninstall:

  • run npm uninstall gonzales -g

3. Authors

4. And finally

  • Gonzales is licensed under MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

css-treeA tool set for CSS including fast detailed parser, walker, generator and lexer based on W3C specs and browser implementations
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Performant
@hint/parser-css💡 A hinting engine for the web
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
12K
css
cssomUnmaintained! ⚠️ CSS Object Model implemented in pure JavaScript. Also, a CSS parser.
GitHub Stars
714
Weekly Downloads
30M
cssCSS parser / stringifier for Node.js
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
12M
css-parseCSS parser for Node.js
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
2M
parserlibCollection of parsers written in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
77K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial