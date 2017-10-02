DEPRECATED: project is outdated and doesn't maintain for a while. Alternatives:
- If you interested in gonzales, take a look at gonzales-pe, this is a fork of gonzales with post processors support (sass, less) and other improvements.
- We also recommend looking at CSSTree, which began as refactoring of gonzales, but later became a brand new solution for parsing and processing CSS.
- If you are looking for the fastest parser, see the CSS parsers benchmark by PostCSS team to choose your favourite one.
Gonzales — fast CSS parser.
This document is an installation guide.
Usage: [CSSP.USAGE.en] (https://github.com/css/gonzales/blob/master/doc/CSSP.USAGE.en.md).
CSSP AST description: [AST.CSSP.en] (https://github.com/css/gonzales/blob/master/doc/AST.CSSP.en.md).
Please report issues on Issues.
Prerequisites:
To install (global):
npm install gonzales -g
To update:
npm update gonzales
To uninstall:
npm uninstall gonzales -g