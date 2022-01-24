openbase logo
golix-components

by ionic-team
0.1.7 (see all)

Minimal starter project for building shareable web components with Stencil https://github.com/ionic-team/stencil

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Golix Components

Official Repo for Golix Components.

How do I set up the project?

    npm i

How do I set up documentation?

    cd docs/website
    npm i

How do I open the documentation?

    cd docs/website
    npm start

