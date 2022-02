Golden Layout

Golden Layout is a Javascript layout manager which enables you to layout components in a web page and re-arrange them with drag and drop. Its features include:

Native popup windows

Touch support

Support for application frameworks such as Angular and Vue

Virtual components

Comprehensive API

Load and save layouts

Focus components

Completely themeable

Works in modern browsers (Firefox, Chrome)

Reponsive design

Installation

The library can be installed into an application package with the npm command:\ npm i golden-layout

More information

For more information, please refer to the Golden Layout website