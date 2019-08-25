golangify

Golang like error handling for async/await

Install

$ yarn add golangify

Usage

const go = require ( 'golangify' ) const main = async () => { { const success = x => Promise .resolve(x + x) const failure = () => Promise .reject( new Error ( 'err' )) console .log( await go(success)( 1 )) const [result, err] = await go(failure)() if (err !== null ) { console .log(err.message) } console .log(result) } { const successSync = x => x + x const failureSync = () => new Error ( 'err' ) console .log(go(successSync)( 1 )) const [result, err] = go(failureSync)() if (err !== null ) { console .log(err.message) } console .log(result) } } main()

API

func

Type: function

Success

return [result, null]

Failure

return [null, err]

