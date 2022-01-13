What is GoGoCode?

中文 README

GoGoCode is a transformer for JavaScript/Typescript/HTML based on AST but providing an intuitive API:

A jQuery-like API to select and transform AST.

A Regex-like syntax to match and replace code.

Learn more at GoGoCode.io

Intro

Let's show you how to select and modify code with our API

In

const a = 1 ; const b = 2 ;

Transform With GoGoCode

const $ = require ( 'gogocode' ); const script = $(source); const aAssignment = script.find( 'const a = $_$' ); const aValue = aAssignment.match?.[ 0 ]?.[ 0 ]?.value; script.replace( 'const b = $_$' , `const b = ${aValue} ` ); const outCode = script.generate();

Out

const a = 1 ; const b = 1 ;

Try this demo out at our Playground.

Related Project

Project Description gogocode-plugin-vue transform a project from vue2 to vue3 gogocode-cli command-line tool for gogocode gogocode-playground test gogocode at browser instantly gogocode-vscode refactor your project with gogocode in vscode

Support

issues

Ding Group：34266233

QQ Group：735216094

License

MIT