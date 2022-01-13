GoGoCode is a transformer for JavaScript/Typescript/HTML based on AST but providing an intuitive API:
Learn more at GoGoCode.io
Let's show you how to select and modify code with our API
const a = 1;
const b = 2;
const $ = require('gogocode');
const script = $(source);
// use $_$ as a wildcard to match AST element at any position you want
const aAssignment = script.find('const a = $_$');
// get matched AST element value
const aValue = aAssignment.match?.[0]?.[0]?.value;
// replace AST as same as replace a string
// but ignore code format (space、indent or linebreak)
script.replace('const b = $_$', `const b = ${aValue}`);
// generate ast to string
const outCode = script.generate();
const a = 1;
const b = 1;
Try this demo out at our Playground.
|Project
|Description
|gogocode-plugin-vue
|transform a project from vue2 to vue3
|gogocode-cli
|command-line tool for gogocode
|gogocode-playground
|test gogocode at browser instantly
|gogocode-vscode
|refactor your project with gogocode in vscode