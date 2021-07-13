gofer

A gofer, go-fer or gopher /ˈɡoʊfər/ is an employee who specializes in delivery of special items to their superior(s). The special items may be anything from a cup of coffee to a tailored suit or a car. — Wikipedia: Gofer

npm install --save gofer

A base class for HTTP clients. Usable in node, browsers, and react-native. The design is meant to enforce a certain level of consistency in how the clients are configured and instrumented.

Use in browsers might require a fetch polyfill.

If you used gofer 2.x before, you might want to read about all the changes in 3.x.

If you have some old gofer 3.x code that doesn't use classes and Promises, you can read the previous version of the 3.x docs.

API docs • Walkthrough

Features

Options mappers

Option mappers are called in the order they are registered in and can potentially do anything they want. This can range from applying defaults over resolving custom api options to injecting access tokens.

Defaults merging

All configuration is just defaults which is one of the things making option mappers so powerful.

The precedence rules are (first wins):

Explicit configuration in the API call Scoped overrides using client.with(options) Endpoint-level defaults Service-level defaults Global defaults

See the walkthrough below for how these are configured.

Copy with defaults / scoped overrides

You can create a copy of the API with hard defaults using with . This enables a nice pattern:

const client = new MyApiClient(config); const authenticatedClient = client.with({ accessToken : 'some-token' }); authenticatedClient.protectedResource( 'some-id' ); client.protectedResource( 'some-id' );

This sounds great, but...

Why not use service specific client libraries?

Well, in a way that's what gofer encourages. The difference is that by basing all client libraries on this one, you gain consistency and unified configuration. Creating a client for a new service often takes just a couple of lines.

Why not use request ?

request is a great swiss army knive for making API calls. This makes it an awesome first pick if you're looking for a quick way to talk to a wide variety of 3rd party services. But it's lacking in a few areas we care a lot about:

Good, predictable error handling

Flexible configuration

Instrumentation friendly

Walkthrough

Let's say we need a client for the Github API. The first step is to generate a Github client class:

const Gofer = require ( 'gofer' ); const { version, name } = require ( './package.json' ) class Github extends Gofer { constructor (config) { super (config, 'github' , version, name); } }

The name you choose here ("github") determines which section of the configuration it will accept. It's also part of the instrumentation as serviceName .

Let's define a simple endpoint to get the emojis from Github:

class Github extends Gofer { emojis() { return this .fetch( '/emojis' ); } }

To create an instance, we need to provide configuration. Configuration exists on three levels: global, per-service, and per-endpoint.

const config = { globalDefaults : { connectTimeout : 30 , timeout : 100 , }, github : { clientId : '<VALID CLIENT ID HERE>' , endpointDefaults : { emojis : { connectTimeout : 100 , timeout : 2000 , }, }, }, };

To make our client a little nicer to use we'll add an option mapper that defaults baseUrl to the public Github API. The options we return will be passed on to fetch .

Github.prototype.addOptionMapper( opts => { return {...opts, baseUrl : 'https://api.github.com' }; });

Finally we can instantiate and make the call:

const github = new Github(config); github.emojis() .then( res => res.json()) .then( emojiList => { console .log( 'Returned %d emojis' , Object .keys(emojiList).length); }) .catch( console .error); github.emojis() .json() .then( emojiList => { }) .catch( console .error);

You can check examples/github.js for a richer example.

File Uploads