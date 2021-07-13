gofer
A gofer, go-fer or gopher /ˈɡoʊfər/ is an employee who specializes in delivery of special items to their superior(s). The special items may be anything from a cup of coffee to a tailored suit or a car.
npm install --save gofer
A base class for HTTP clients. Usable in node, browsers, and react-native. The design is meant to enforce a certain level of consistency in how the clients are configured and instrumented.
Use in browsers might require a
fetch polyfill.
If you used
gofer 2.x before,
you might want to read about all the changes in 3.x.
If you have some old
gofer 3.x code that doesn't use classes and Promises,
you can read the previous version of the 3.x docs.
Option mappers are called in the order they are registered in and can potentially do anything they want. This can range from applying defaults over resolving custom api options to injecting access tokens.
All configuration is just defaults which is one of the things making option mappers so powerful.
The precedence rules are (first wins):
client.with(options)
See the walkthrough below for how these are configured.
You can create a copy of the API with hard defaults using
with.
This enables a nice pattern:
// We'll assume MyApiClient has an option mapper than knows how to
// properly send an accessToken, e.g. using an Authentication header
const client = new MyApiClient(config);
// After retrieving an access token
const authenticatedClient = client.with({ accessToken: 'some-token' });
// This one will now send an access token
// ~> `curl -H 'Authentication: Bearer some-token' \
// http://api.example.com/personal/some-id`
authenticatedClient.protectedResource('some-id');
// This one was not changed, so it will not send one
// ~> `curl http://api.example.com/personal/some-id`
client.protectedResource('some-id');
Well, in a way that's what
gofer encourages.
The difference is that by basing all client libraries on this one,
you gain consistency and unified configuration.
Creating a client for a new service often takes just a couple of lines.
request?
request is a great swiss army knive for making API calls.
This makes it an awesome first pick if you're looking for a quick way to
talk to a wide variety of 3rd party services.
But it's lacking in a few areas we care a lot about:
Let's say we need a client for the Github API. The first step is to generate a Github client class:
const Gofer = require('gofer');
const { version, name } = require('./package.json')
class Github extends Gofer {
constructor(config) {
super(config, 'github', version, name);
}
}
The name you choose here ("github") determines which section of the
configuration it will accept.
It's also part of the instrumentation as
serviceName.
Let's define a simple endpoint to get the emojis from Github:
class Github extends Gofer {
/* earlier stuff here */
// Every instance of Github will get an `emojis` method, which has access
// to `this.fetch()` The `fetch` method works similar to WHATWG/fetch.
emojis() {
// fetch(uri: string, options: object?, callback: function?)
return this.fetch('/emojis');
}
}
To create an instance, we need to provide configuration. Configuration exists on three levels: global, per-service, and per-endpoint.
const config = {
globalDefaults: {
// these apply to all gofers
connectTimeout: 30,
timeout: 100,
},
github: {
// these apply for every call made with Github
clientId: '<VALID CLIENT ID HERE>',
endpointDefaults: {
// these only apply for calls to the emojis endpoint
emojis: {
connectTimeout: 100,
timeout: 2000,
},
},
},
};
To make our client a little nicer to use we'll add an option mapper that defaults
baseUrl to the public Github API.
The options we return will be passed on to
fetch.
Github.prototype.addOptionMapper(opts => {
// opts contains the already merged options, including global-, service-,
// and endpoint-defaults. In our example opts.timeout will be 2000, etc.
return {...opts, baseUrl: 'https://api.github.com' };
});
Finally we can instantiate and make the call:
const github = new Github(config);
// The `fetch`-style:
github.emojis()
.then(res => res.json())
.then(emojiList => {
console.log('Returned %d emojis', Object.keys(emojiList).length);
})
.catch(console.error);
// Using the added convenience of req.json()
github.emojis()
.json()
.then(emojiList => { /* ... same ... */ })
.catch(console.error);
You can check
examples/github.js for a richer example.
Gofer does not by default ship with support for
multipart/form-data file
uploads, but it is easy to add, using the form-data module,
and an option mapper as shown in this multi-part mapper test.