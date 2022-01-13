Official GoDaddy JavaScript styleguide. It includes eslint packages for various use-cases and can be used as a standard in any new project.

eslint-config-godaddy : Base configuration for non-React, ES6 JavaScript applications

: Base configuration for non-React, ES6 JavaScript applications eslint-config-godaddy-react : Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications

: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications eslint-config-godaddy-typescript : Configuration for ES6 TypeScript applications

: Configuration for ES6 TypeScript applications eslint-config-godaddy-react-typescript : Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications

: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications eslint-config-godaddy-flow : Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications using Flow

: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications using Flow eslint-config-godaddy-react-flow : Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications using Flow

There are many useful features:

Standard. No configuration. – Stop worrying about style and focus on your work.

– Stop worrying about style and focus on your work. Modern – Uses modern linting tools like eslint .

– Uses modern linting tools like . Auto-fix – Auto-fix is enabled by-default through in eslint . Many rules will fix themselves!

This styleguide is used by dozens of product teams at GoDaddy. Have a question or comment? Open an issue!

Installation

Install one of the provided packages depending on the kind of application you are developing:

npm i eslint-config-godaddy --save-dev npm i eslint-config-godaddy-react --save-dev npm i eslint-config-godaddy-es5 --save-dev npm i eslint-config-godaddy-typescript --save-dev npm i eslint-config-godaddy-react-typescript --save-dev npm i eslint-config-godaddy-flow --save-dev npm i eslint-config-godaddy-react-flow --save-dev

Usage

There are two ways to use this styleguide depending on your own tooling preference: directly using pre-included binaries or running eslint yourself with a custom .eslintrc config.

1. Use the pre-included binaries

These use exactly the configuration defined in the individual eslint-config-godaddy* package with auto-fix enabled automatically.

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint-godaddy files/ you/ want-to/ lint/" } }

2. Define your local .eslintrc.js and run eslint yourself

module .exports = { extends : 'godaddy' , rules : { } }

The --fix option in eslint is only available as a CLI option. Auto-fix will NOT be enabled unless you run eslint --fix in your package.json .

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint --fix files/ you/ want-to/ lint/" } }

Additional Best Practices

This section is a place for additional best practices that may be useful but are not strictly enforced by this styleguide. Have something to add here? Great! Submit a PR.

React

FAQ

How do I override a specific rule ?

1. Add a .eslintrc file at the root of your project:

{ "extends" : "godaddy" , "rules" : { "max-params" : 0 } }

2. Add a param to specify the path of your own .eslintrc file in your package.json

{ "scripts" : { "eslint" : "eslint-godaddy -c .eslintrc lib/ test/" , } }

How do I disable auto fix

You may wish to disable auto fix so when you run eslint in ci it will error if it catches anything unlinted.

{ "scripts" : { "eslint:ci" : "eslint-godaddy --fix=false --max-warnings=0 lib/ test/" , } }

How do I contribute?

Fork this repository and submit a pull request.

Local setup

For a first time setup make sure to run from the root of the monorepo

npm install

From there the bootstrap script will setup the packages and hoist the node_modules

Publishing

If you are lucky enough to get to publish a new version of a package you are in luck. This monorepo is setup to independently publish packages based on changes commited. Just make sure to run:

npm run publish

This runs lerna publish under the hood and will run you through a cli driven experience to help you determine the next version. To learn more about it see lerna publish

I disagree with a specific rule

Great. We'd love to talk about it. Fork this repository and submit a pull-request.

Help! It's not working for me

No problem. Reach out to us by opening an issue

Roadmap