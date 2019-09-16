GoCommerce JS

This is a JS client library for GoCommerce API.

IMPORTANT: This requires at least version 1.8.0 of the GoCommerce backend (since v5.0.0).

It handles orders and payments. Integrates with Stripe for payments and will support international pricing and VAT verification.

Usage

import GoCommerce from "gocommerce-js" ; const commerce = new GoCommerce({ APIUrl : "https://commerce.netlify.com" }); commerce.addToCart({ path : "/products/book-1/" , quantity : 2 , meta : { photo : "/images/mugs/netlig-01.png" } }).then( ( lineItem ) => console .log(lineItem)); console .log(commerce.getCart()); commerce.updateCart( "netlify-mug-01" , 3 ); commerce.order({ email : "matt@netlify.com" , shipping_address : { name : "Matt Biilmann" , company : "netlify" , address1 : "610 22nd Street" , city : "San Francisco" , state : "CA" , country : "USA" , zip : "94107" } }).then( ( {cart, order} ) => { return commerce.payment({ "provider" : "stripe" , "stripe_token" : TOKEN_FROM_STRIPE_CC_FORM, "amount" : cart.total.cents, "order_id" : order.id, }) }).then( ( transaction ) => { console .log( "Order confirmed!" ) }); commerce.clearCart();

You can change country (for VAT calculations) or currency at any time:

commerce.setCountry( "USA" ); commerce.setCurrency( "USD" );

You can use GoCommerce JS together with GoTrue to let users log in and claim view order history.