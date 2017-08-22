openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gobble

by gobblejs
0.12.0 (see all)

The last build tool you'll ever need

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

317

GitHub Stars

333

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gobble Travis Build Status

the last build tool you'll ever need

Quick start

Install gobble-cli...

npm install -g gobble-cli

...then create a gobblefile.js build definition in your project's root directory. Then, run gobble:

gobble

Why another build tool?

There are many good reasons! Here are a few.

Docs

Plugins

Search for 'gobble' on npm to find plugins: https://www.npmjs.org/search?q=gobble

Caveats

Gobble is still in active development, and may not be ready for primetime yet - APIs may change, and huge swathes of documentation are currently missing. Bear with me!

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright 2014 Rich Harris.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial