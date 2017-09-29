Applications written in Golang are portable - you can easily cross-compile binaries that work on Windows, Mac, and Linux. But how do you distribute the binaries to customers? When you publish new releases, how do they update the binary?
Use NPM to distribute cross-platform Go binaries
npm publish
npm install/update -g your-awesome-app
Setup your Go application to compile and publish binaries to a file server. This could be Github Releases or Amazon S3 or even Dropbox. All you need is a link.
I like to use GoReleaser to setup by release process. You create a simple YAML configuration file like this and run
goreleaser CLI to publish binaries for various platform/architecture combination to Github:
# .goreleaser.yml
# Build customization
builds:
- binary: drum-roll
goos:
- windows
- darwin
- linux
goarch:
- amd64
go-npm will pull the appropriate binary for the platform & architecture where the package is being installed.
To publish to NPM, you need to create a
package.json file. You give your application a name, link to Readme, Github repository etc, and more importantly add
go-npm as a dependency. You can create this file in an empty directory in your project or in a separate Git repository altogether. It is your choice.
Create package.json
$ npm init
Answer the questions to create an initial package.json file
Add go-npm dependency
From the directory containing package.json file, do
$ npm install go-npm --save
This will install go-npm under to your package.json file. It will also create a
node_modules directory where the
go-npm package is downloaded. You don't need this directory since you are only going to publish the module and not consume it yourself. Let's go ahead and delete it.
$ rm -r node_modules
Add postinstall and preuninstall scripts
Here is the magic: You ask to run
go-npm install after it completes installing your package. This will pull down binaries from Github or Amazon S3 and install in NPM's
bin directory. Binaries under bin directory are immediately available for use in your Terminal.
Edit
package.json file and add the following:
{
"postinstall": "go-npm install",
"preuninstall": "go-npm uninstall",
}
go-npm uninstall simply deletes the binary from
bin directory before NPM uninstalls your package.
Configure your binary path
You need to tell
go-npm where to download the binaries from, and where to install them. Edit
package.json file and add the following configuration.
"goBinary": {
"name": "command-name",
"path": "./bin",
"url": "https://github.com/user/my-go-package/releases/download/v{{version}}/myGoPackage_{{version}}_{{platform}}_{{arch}}.tar.gz"
Following variables are available to customize the URL:
{{version}}: Version number read from
package.json file. When you publish your package to NPM, it will use this version number. Ex: 0.0.1
{{platform}}:
$GOOS value for the platform
{{arch}}:
$GOARCH value for the architecture
If you use
goreleaser to publish your modules, it will automatically set the right architecture & platform in your URL.
Publish to NPM
All that's left now is publish to NPM. As I promised before, just one command
$ npm publish
To install:
npm install -g your-app-name
To Update:
npm update -g your-app-name
With ❤️ to the community by Sanath Kumar Ramesh