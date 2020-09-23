The
go-ipfs module is a drop-in replacement, please use that instead
This library will not be maintained.
Download go-ipfs to your node_modules.
npm install go-ipfs-dep --save
See IPFS getting-started. If anything goes wrong, try using: http://ipfs.io/docs/install.
This module downloads
go-ipfs binaries from https://dist.ipfs.io into your project.
By default it will download the go-ipfs version that matches the npm version of this module. So depending on
go-ipfs-dep@0.4.19 will install
go-ipfs v0.4.19 for your current system architecture, in to your project at
node_modules/go-ipfs-dep/go-ipfs/ipfs.
After downloading you can find out the path of the installed binary by calling the
path function exported by this module:
const { path } = require('go-ipfs-dep')
console.info('go-ipfs is installed at', path())
An error will be thrown if the path to the binary cannot be resolved - if you do not wish this to happen, call
path.silent():
const { path: silent } = require('go-ipfs-dep')
console.info('go-ipfs may installed at', silent())
You can override the version of go-ipfs that gets downloaded by adding by adding a
go-ipfs.version field to your
package.json
"go-ipfs": {
"version": "v0.4.13"
},
The url to download the binaries from can be specified by adding a field
go-ipfs.distUrl field to your
package.json, eg:
"go-ipfs": {
"version": "v0.4.3",
"distUrl": "http://localhost:8080/ipfs/QmSoNtqW22htkg9mtHWNBvZLUEmqfq8su7957meS1iQfeL"
},
Where
QmSoNtqW22htkg9mtHWNBvZLUEmqfq8su7957meS1iQfeL is the root of the distributions web site.
Or when run with
node src/bin.js, the dist url can be passed via an environment variable
GO_IPFS_DIST_URL, eg:
GO_IPFS_DIST_URL=http://localhost:8080/ipfs/QmSoNtqW22htkg9mtHWNBvZLUEmqfq8su7957meS1iQfeL node binsrc/bin.js
When used via
node src/bin.js, you can specify the target platform, version and architecture via environment variables:
TARGET_OS,
TARGET_VERSION and
TARGET_ARCH.
We fetch the versions dynamically from
https://dist.ipfs.io/go-ipfs/versions and the OSes and architectures from
https://dist.ipfs.io/go-ipfs/${VERSION}/dist.json.
Or via command line arguments in the order of:
node src/bin.js <version> <platform> <architecture> <install directory>
node src/bin.js v0.4.3 linux amd64 ./go-ipfs
Note: The binary gets put in the
go-ipfs folder inside the module folder.
Publishing is handled by GitHub Actions. The workflow is set to run every hour. It checks dist.ipfs.io for the latest go-ipfs version number, and compares with the version property in the package.json for this module. If they are different, the action will update the version of this module, publish it to npm, and push the change back to the master branch.
.github/main.workflow defines how frequently we check for a new go-ipfs release, (hourly) and the steps to carry out.
action-check-for-go-ipfs-release compares the module version with the latest go-ipfs release as published to dist.ipfs.io. This lets us bail early if everything is up to date.
action-publish handles updating the module version, publishing to npm, and pushing the changes back to the repo.
If for some reason you need to run it manually, follow the instructions below.
You have made changes and want to triple check everything is working. You can! If you publish with a numeric prerelease identifier then
go-ipfs-dep will strip it and install the corresponding version e.g.
0.4.19-0 installs
go-ipfs version
0.4.19.
To deploy a new version with a prerelease identifier run the following command:
npx aegir release --type prepatch --preid '' --dist-tag next --no-lint --no-test --no-build --no-docs
# Note: change "--type prepatch" to the appropriate prerelease type.
# e.g. prepatch: 0.4.18 => 0.4.19-0, preminor: 0.4.18 => 0.5.0-0 etc.
# Increment prerelease (e.g. 0.4.19-0 -> 0.4.19-1)
npx aegir release --type prerelease --preid '' --dist-tag next --no-lint --no-test --no-build --no-docs
This publishes to the "next" tag meaning that the current "latest" version of
go-ipfs-dep will remain the same.
When you're finally ready to release:
npx aegir release --type=patch --no-lint --no-test --no-build --no-docs