install go-ipfs from npm
Install the latest go-ipfs binary:
# Install globally
> npm install -g go-ipfs
> ipfs version
ipfs version v0.7.0
# Install locally
> npm install go-ipfs
> ./node_modules/.bin/ipfs
ipfs version v0.7.0
This module downloads
go-ipfs binaries from https://dist.ipfs.io into your project.
It will download the go-ipfs version that matches the npm version of this module. So depending on
go-ipfs@0.7.0 will install
go-ipfs v0.7.0 for your current system architecture, in to your project at
node_modules/go-ipfs/go-ipfs/ipfs and additional symlink to it at
node_modules/go-ipfs/bin/ipfs.
After downloading you can find out the path of the installed binary by calling the
path function exported by this module:
const { path } = require('go-ipfs')
console.info('go-ipfs is installed at', path())
An error will be thrown if the path to the binary cannot be resolved.
Downloaded archives are placed in OS-specific cache directory which can be customized by setting
NPM_GO_IPFS_CACHE in env.
Warning: the file
bin/ipfs is a placeholder, when downloading stuff, it gets replaced. so if you run
node install.js it will then be dirty in the git repo. Do not commit this file, as then you would be commiting a big binary and publishing it to npm. A pre-commit hook exists and should protect against this, but better safe than sorry.
You should be able to just run
./publish.sh for example:
> ./publish.sh
usage ./publish.sh <version>
publish a version of go-ipfs to npm
> ./publish.sh 0.3.11
This will:
bin/ipfs is right (must be the checked in file)
package.json and
README.md
git commit the changes
go-ipfs@$version to https://npmjs.com/package/go-ipfs
Open an issue in the repo if you run into trouble.
If some problem happens, and you need to publish a new version of this module targetting the same go-ipfs version, then please follow this convention:
<go-ipfs-version>
<go-ipfs-version>-hacky<num>
Why do this?
Well, if you previously published npm module
go-ipfs@0.4.0 and there was a problem, we now must publish a different version, but we want to keep the version number the same. so the strategy is to publish as
go-ipfs@0.4.0-hacky1, and unpublish
go-ipfs@0.4.0.
Why
-hacky<num>?
Because it is unlikely to be a legitimate go-ipfs version, and we want to support go-ipfs versions like
floodsub-1 etc.
Do i have to say
-hacky<num>or can i just use
-<num>?
-<num> won't work, as link-ipfs.js expects
-hacky<num>. If you want to
change the convention, go for it, and update this readme accordingly.
