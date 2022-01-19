install go-ipfs from npm

Table of Contents

Install

Install the latest go-ipfs binary:

> npm install -g go-ipfs > ipfs version ipfs version v0.7.0 > npm install go-ipfs > ./node_modules/.bin/ipfs ipfs version v0.7.0

Usage

This module downloads go-ipfs binaries from https://dist.ipfs.io into your project.

It will download the go-ipfs version that matches the npm version of this module. So depending on go-ipfs@0.7.0 will install go-ipfs v0.7.0 for your current system architecture, in to your project at node_modules/go-ipfs/go-ipfs/ipfs and additional symlink to it at node_modules/go-ipfs/bin/ipfs .

After downloading you can find out the path of the installed binary by calling the path function exported by this module:

const { path } = require ( 'go-ipfs' ) console .info( 'go-ipfs is installed at' , path())

An error will be thrown if the path to the binary cannot be resolved.

Caching

Downloaded archives are placed in OS-specific cache directory which can be customized by setting NPM_GO_IPFS_CACHE in env.

Development

Warning: the file bin/ipfs is a placeholder, when downloading stuff, it gets replaced. so if you run node install.js it will then be dirty in the git repo. Do not commit this file, as then you would be commiting a big binary and publishing it to npm. A pre-commit hook exists and should protect against this, but better safe than sorry.

Publish a new version

You should be able to just run ./publish.sh for example:

> ./publish.sh usage ./publish.sh <version> publish a version of go-ipfs to npm > ./publish.sh 0.3.11

This will:

check the version is indeed a tag in https://github.com/ipfs/go-ipfs

check the size of bin/ipfs is right (must be the checked in file)

is right (must be the checked in file) update the version numbers in package.json and README.md

and git commit the changes

the changes push to https://github.com/ipfs/npm-go-ipfs

publish to go-ipfs@$version to https://npmjs.com/package/go-ipfs

Open an issue in the repo if you run into trouble.

Publish a new version of this module with exact same go-ipfs version

If some problem happens, and you need to publish a new version of this module targetting the same go-ipfs version, then please follow this convention:

Clean up bad stuff: unpublish all modules with this exact same <go-ipfs-version> Add a "hacky" version suffix: use version: <go-ipfs-version>-hacky<num> Publish version: publish the module. Since it's the only one with the go-ipfs version, then it should be installed.

Why do this?

Well, if you previously published npm module go-ipfs@0.4.0 and there was a problem, we now must publish a different version, but we want to keep the version number the same. so the strategy is to publish as go-ipfs@0.4.0-hacky1 , and unpublish go-ipfs@0.4.0 .

Why -hacky<num> ?

Because it is unlikely to be a legitimate go-ipfs version, and we want to support go-ipfs versions like floodsub-1 etc.

Do i have to say -hacky<num> or can i just use -<num> ?

-<num> won't work, as link-ipfs.js expects -hacky<num> . If you want to change the convention, go for it, and update this readme accordingly.

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT