gnode is a very light wrapper around your
node executable that ensures
ES6 Generator support, even on versions of node that do not
support ES6 Generators natively.
You use it exactly like the regular
node executable, except that you do not
need to pass the
--harmony-generators flag. That is where the magic happens.
With
gnode you can use
co or
suspend, or any other
Generator-based flow control based module, today!
When V8 provides no native ES6 generators support, then
gnode invokes a node
instance with a patched
require.extensions['.js'] function, which transparently
transpiles your ES6 code with Generators into ES5-compatible code. We can thank
facebook/regenerator for making this possible.
Under the hood, this command:
$ gnode foo.js all the args
Turns into something like this:
$ GNODE_ENTRY_POINT=foo.js node fallback.js all the args
When V8 supports ES6 generators natively, then
gnode invokes a node instance
with the
--harmony-generators flag passed in transparently, so that the native
generators are used, and no transpiling takes place. Everything else just works
as you would expect it to.
Under the hood, this command:
$ gnode foo.js all the args
Turns into something like this:
$ node --harmony-generators foo.js all the args
Install the
gnode executable via npm:
$ npm install -g gnode
The
gnode executable uses whatever version of node is installed in your
PATH:
Here's our example
t.js file:
var co = require('co');
function sleep (ms) {
return function (fn) {
setTimeout(fn, ms);
};
}
co(function* () {
for (var i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
console.log(i);
yield sleep(1000);
}
})();
This script with an ES6 Generator in it can be run using any version of node
by using
gnode:
☮ ~ (master) ∴ n 0.8.26
☮ ~ (master) ∴ gnode -v
v0.8.26
☮ ~ (master) ∴ gnode t.js
0
1
2
3
4
☮ ~ (master) ∴ n 0.10.21
☮ ~ (master) ∴ gnode -v
v0.10.21
☮ ~ (master) ∴ gnode t.js
0
1
2
3
4
☮ ~ (master) ∴ n 0.11.8
☮ ~ (master) ∴ gnode -v
v0.11.8
☮ ~ (master) ∴ gnode t.js
0
1
2
3
4
You can also just
require('gnode') in a script without any generators, and
then
require() any other .js file that has generators after that.
require('gnode');
var gen = require('./someGenerator');
// etc…