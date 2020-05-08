Connect to Gnip streaming API and manage rules. You must have a Gnip account with any data source available, like Twitter Power Track.
Currenly, this module only supports JSON activity stream format, so you must enable data normalization in your admin panel.
This class is an EventEmitter and allows you to connect to the stream and start receiving data.
timeout
As requested in the Gnip docs (http://support.gnip.com/apis/powertrack/api_reference.html), this option in the constructor allows us to set a read timeout in the client. The recommended value is >=30 seconds, so the constructor will throw an error if a smaller timeout is provided. The default value for this option is 35 seconds.
backfillMinutes
Number of minutes to backfill after connecting to the stream. Optional. Value should be 0 - 5.
partition
Partition of the Firehose stream you want to connect to. Only required for Firehose streams.
parser
Parser library for incoming JSON data. Optional, but defaults to the excellent json-bigint library.
start()
Connect to the stream and start receiving data. At this point you should have registered at least one event listener for any of these events: 'data', 'object' or 'tweet'.
end()
Terminates the connection.
ready
Emitted when the connection has been successfully established
data
Emitted for each data chunk (decompressed)
error
Emitted when any type of error occurs. An error is raised if the response status code is not 20x. {error: String} objects are also checked here.
object
Emitted for each JSON object.
tweet
Emitted for each tweet.
delete
Emitted for each deleted tweet.
end
Emitted when the connection is terminated. This event is always emitted when an error occurs and the connection is closed.
This class allows you to manage an unlimited number of tracking rules.
user
GNIP account username.
password
GNIP account password.
url
GNIP Rules endpoint url e.g.
https://gnip-api.twitter.com/rules/${streamType}/accounts/${account}/publishers/twitter/${label}.json
batchSize
The batch size used when adding/deleting rules in bulk. (Defaults to 5000)
parser
Much like the
parser option allowed in the Gnip Stream constructor, you can pass a custom parser handler/library for incoming JSON data. This is optional, and defaults to the json-bigint library. More details.
cacheFile
Internally
Gnip.Rules uses a file for caching the current state of the rules configuration, the default path is in the directory of the package. This optional configuration allows you to change the path as the default one may cause problems in applications where
node_modules is in a read-only filesystems (e.g. AWS Lambda).
getAll(callback)
Get cached rules.
update(rules: Array, callback)
Creates or replaces the live tracking rules.
Rules are sent in batches of
options.batchSize, so you can pass an unlimited number of rules.
The current tracking rules are stored in a local JSON file so you can update the existing rules efficiently without having to remove them all. The callback receives an object as the 2nd argument and contains the number of added and deleted rules.
clearCache(callback)
Clears cached rules.
live.update(rules: Array, callback)
live.add(rules: Array, callback)
live.remove(rules: Array, callback)
live.getAll(callback)
live.getByIds(ids: Array, callback)
live.removeAll(callback)
This class is an EventEmitter and allows you to connect to either the 30 day or full archive search API and start receiving data.
user
GNIP account username.
password
GNIP account password.
url
GNIP Search endpoint url e.g.
https://gnip-api.twitter.com/search/30day/accounts/{ACCOUNT_NAME}/{LABEL}.json
query
Rule to match tweets.
fromDate
The oldest date from which tweets will be gathered. Date given in the format 'YYYYMMDDHHMM'. Optional.
toDate
The most recent date to which tweets will be gathered. Date given in the format 'YYYYMMDDHHMM'. Optional.
maxResults
The maximum number of search results to be returned by a request. A number between 10 and 500. Optional.
tag
Used to segregate rules and their matching data into different logical groups. Optional.
bucket
The unit of time for which count data will be provided. Options: "day", "hour", "minute". Optional, for /counts calls.
rateLimiter
A limiter object, used to control the rate of collection. Optional. If unspecified, a rate limit of 30 requests a minute will be shared between Search streams. If you have a non-standard rate limit, you should pass this parameter.
const RateLimiter = require('limiter').RateLimiter;
// Allow 60 requests per minute
const limiter = new RateLimiter(60, 'minute');
const stream = new Gnip.Search({
rateLimiter : limiter,
...
});
start()
Start receiving data. At this point you should have registered at least one event listener for 'object' or 'tweet'.
end()
Terminates the connection.
ready
Emitted when tweets have started to be collected.
error
Emitted when a recoverable (non fatal) error occurs.
object
Emitted for each JSON object.
tweet
Emitted for each tweet.
end
Emitted when the connection is terminated. If the stream has ended due to a fatal error, the error object will be passed.
This class allows you to track activity consumption across Gnip products.
url
GNIP API url, e.g: https://gnip-api.twitter.com/metrics/usage/accounts/{ACCOUNT_NAME}.json
user
Username for authentication.
password
Password for authentication.
const usage = new Gnip.Usage({
url : 'https://gnip-api.twitter.com/metrics/usage/accounts/{ACCOUNT_NAME}.json',
user : 'xxx',
password : 'xxx'
});
get(callback)
Error passed as first parameter to callback, result as second.
get(parameters: object, callback)
Information on request parameters can be found here.
usage.get({ bucket:'day', fromDate:'201612010000', toDate:'201612100000' },function( err, body )
{
...
});
npm install gnip
const Gnip = require('gnip');
const stream = new Gnip.Stream({
url : 'https://gnip-stream.twitter.com/stream/powertrack/accounts/xxx/publishers/twitter/prod.json',
user : 'xxx',
password : 'xxx',
backfillMinutes: 5 // optional
});
stream.on('ready', function() {
console.log('Stream ready!');
});
stream.on('tweet', function(tweet) {
console.log(tweet);
});
stream.on('error', function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
const rules = new Gnip.Rules({
url : 'https://gnip-api.twitter.com/rules/powertrack/accounts/xxx/publishers/twitter/prod.json',
user : 'xxx',
password : 'xxx',
batchSize: 1234 // not required, defaults to 5000
});
const newRules = [
'#hashtag',
'keyword',
'@user',
{value: 'keyword as object'},
{value: '@demianr85', tag: 'rule tag'}
];
rules.update(newRules, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
stream.start();
});
const search = new Gnip.Search({
url : 'https://gnip-stream.twitter.com/stream/powertrack/accounts/xxx/publishers/twitter/prod.json',
user : 'xxx',
password : 'xxx',
query : '@user'
});
search.on('tweet', function(tweet) {
console.log(tweet);
});
search.on('error', function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
search.on('end', function(err) {
if( err )
console.error(err);
});
// search counts usage
const counts = new Gnip.Search({
url : 'https://gnip-stream.twitter.com/stream/powertrack/accounts/xxx/publishers/twitter/prod/counts.json',
user : 'xxx',
password : 'xxx',
query : '@user',
bucket: 'day'
});
counts.on('object', function(object) {
console.log(object.results);
counts.end();
});
More details and tests soon...