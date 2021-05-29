gmsmith

GM engine for spritesmith.

Requirements

gmsmith depends on gm which depends on GraphicsMagick.

I have found it is best to install from the site rather than through a package manager (e.g. apt-get ) to get the latest as well as without transparency issues.

This module has been developed and tested against 1.3.17 .

Alertnatively, you can use ImageMagick which is implicitly discovered if gm is not installed. http://www.imagemagick.org/script/index.php

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install gmsmith

var Gmsmith = require ( 'gmsmith' ); var gmsmith = new Gmsmith(); gmsmith.createImages([ 'img1.jpg' , 'img2.png' ], function handleImages ( err, imgs ) { if (err) { throw err; } imgs[ 0 ].width; imgs[ 0 ].height; var canvas = gmsmith.createCanvas( 200 , 300 ); canvas.addImage(imgs[ 0 ], 0 , 0 ); canvas.addImage(imgs[ 1 ], 50 , 100 ); var resultStream = canvas[ 'export' ]({ format : 'png' }); resultStream; });

Documentation

This module was built to the specification for spritesmith engines.

Specification version: 2.0.0

https://github.com/twolfson/spritesmith-engine-spec/tree/2.0.0

new Engine(options)

This is also known as new Gmsmith .

Our Engine constructor provides support for the following options:

options Object imagemagick Boolean - Flag to indicate whether to use ImageMagick over GraphicsMagick When true , ImageMagick will be used. Otherwise, implicit discovery will be used.



Our createImages methods supports the following types of images:

image String - Filepath to image

- Filepath to image image Object - Vinyl object with null for image (uses provided filepath)

We accept but don't fully support the following types of images:

image Object - Vinyl object with buffer for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath)

- Vinyl object with buffer for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath) image Object - Vinyl object with stream for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath)

Our export method provides support for the following options:

options Object format String - Output image format to callback with. Currently, png and jpeg are available. quality Number - Quality of output image on a scale from 0 to 100



Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint using npm run lint and test via npm test .

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.

http://twolfson.com/support-me

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson

Licensed under the MIT license.