GM engine for spritesmith.
gmsmith depends on gm which depends on GraphicsMagick.
I have found it is best to install from the site rather than through a package manager (e.g.
apt-get) to get the latest as well as without transparency issues.
This module has been developed and tested against
1.3.17.
Alertnatively, you can use ImageMagick which is implicitly discovered if
gmis not installed. http://www.imagemagick.org/script/index.php
Install the module with:
npm install gmsmith
// Load in our dependencies
var Gmsmith = require('gmsmith');
// Create a new engine
var gmsmith = new Gmsmith();
// Interpret some images from disk
gmsmith.createImages(['img1.jpg', 'img2.png'], function handleImages (err, imgs) {
// If there was an error, throw it
if (err) {
throw err;
}
// We recieve images in the same order they were given
imgs[0].width; // 50 (pixels)
imgs[0].height; // 100 (pixels)
// Create a canvas that fits our images (200px wide, 300px tall)
var canvas = gmsmith.createCanvas(200, 300);
// Add the images to our canvas (at x=0, y=0 and x=50, y=100 respectively)
canvas.addImage(imgs[0], 0, 0);
canvas.addImage(imgs[1], 50, 100);
// Export canvas to image
var resultStream = canvas['export']({format: 'png'});
resultStream; // Readable stream outputting PNG image of the canvas
});
This module was built to the specification for spritesmith engines.
Specification version: 2.0.0
https://github.com/twolfson/spritesmith-engine-spec/tree/2.0.0
new Engine(options)
This is also known as
new Gmsmith.
Our
Engine constructor provides support for the following options:
Object
Boolean - Flag to indicate whether to use ImageMagick over GraphicsMagick
true, ImageMagick will be used. Otherwise, implicit discovery will be used.
engine.createImages(images, cb)
Our
createImages methods supports the following types of images:
String - Filepath to image
Object - Vinyl object with
null for image (uses provided filepath)
We accept but don't fully support the following types of images:
Object - Vinyl object with buffer for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath)
Object - Vinyl object with stream for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath)
canvas.export(options)
Our
export method provides support for the following options:
Object
String - Output image format to callback with. Currently, png and jpeg are available.
Number - Quality of output image on a scale from 0 to 100
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint using
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
