openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gms

gmsmith

by Todd Wolfson
1.3.0 (see all)

GM engine for spritesmith

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gmsmith Build status

GM engine for spritesmith.

Requirements

gmsmith depends on gm which depends on GraphicsMagick.

I have found it is best to install from the site rather than through a package manager (e.g. apt-get) to get the latest as well as without transparency issues.

This module has been developed and tested against 1.3.17.

Alertnatively, you can use ImageMagick which is implicitly discovered if gm is not installed. http://www.imagemagick.org/script/index.php

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install gmsmith

// Load in our dependencies
var Gmsmith = require('gmsmith');

// Create a new engine
var gmsmith = new Gmsmith();

// Interpret some images from disk
gmsmith.createImages(['img1.jpg', 'img2.png'], function handleImages (err, imgs) {
  // If there was an error, throw it
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }

  // We recieve images in the same order they were given
  imgs[0].width; // 50 (pixels)
  imgs[0].height; // 100 (pixels)

  // Create a canvas that fits our images (200px wide, 300px tall)
  var canvas = gmsmith.createCanvas(200, 300);

  // Add the images to our canvas (at x=0, y=0 and x=50, y=100 respectively)
  canvas.addImage(imgs[0], 0, 0);
  canvas.addImage(imgs[1], 50, 100);

  // Export canvas to image
  var resultStream = canvas['export']({format: 'png'});
  resultStream; // Readable stream outputting PNG image of the canvas
});

Documentation

This module was built to the specification for spritesmith engines.

Specification version: 2.0.0

https://github.com/twolfson/spritesmith-engine-spec/tree/2.0.0

new Engine(options)

This is also known as new Gmsmith.

Our Engine constructor provides support for the following options:

engine.createImages(images, cb)

Our createImages methods supports the following types of images:

  • image String - Filepath to image
  • image Object - Vinyl object with null for image (uses provided filepath)

We accept but don't fully support the following types of images:

  • image Object - Vinyl object with buffer for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath)
  • image Object - Vinyl object with stream for image (ignores contents, uses provided filepath)

canvas.export(options)

Our export method provides support for the following options:

  • options Object
    • format String - Output image format to callback with. Currently, png and jpeg are available.
    • quality Number - Quality of output image on a scale from 0 to 100

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint using npm run lint and test via npm test.

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.

http://twolfson.com/support-me

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Todd Wolfson

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial