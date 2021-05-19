GMO Payment Gateway API Client: Unofficial

Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.

Installation

$ npm install gmopg

Usage

Purchase example

const { default : GMOPG, ENUMS} = require ( 'gmopg' ); const gmopg = new GMOPG({ baseUrl : 'https://p01.mul-pay.jp' , SiteID : 'Your SiteID' , SitePass : 'Your SitePass' , ShopID : 'Your ShopID' , ShopPass : 'Your SitePass' , }) const orderID = 'Order ID' const amount = 1234 gmopg.entryTran({ OrderID : orderID, JobCd : ENUMS.JobCd.Auth, Amount : amount }).then( ( entryRes ) => { gmopg.execTran({ AccessID : entryRes.AccessID, AccessPass : entryRes.AccessPass, OrderID : orderID, Method : ENUMS.Method.Lump, CardNo : '1234123412341234' , Expire : '2024' , SecurityCode : '123' }).then( ( execRes ) => { gmopg.alterTran({ AccessID : entryRes.AccessID, AccessPass : entryRes.AccessPass, JobCd : ENUMS.JobCd.Sales, Amount : amount }).then( ( alterRes ) => { console .log(alterRes) }) }) })

TypeScript

import GMOPG, {ENUMS} from 'gmopg' const gmopg = new GMOPG({ baseUrl: 'https://p01.mul-pay.jp' , SiteID: 'Your SiteID' , SitePass: 'Your SitePass' , ShopID: 'Your ShopID' , ShopPass: 'Your ShopPass' }) const orderID = 'Order ID' const amount = 1234 const entryRes = await gmopg.entryTran({ OrderID: orderID, JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Auth, Amount: amount }) const execRes = await gmopg.execTran({ AccessID: entryRes.AccessID, AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass, OrderID: orderID, Method: ENUMS.Method.Lump, CardNo: '1234123412341234' , Expire: '2024' , SecurityCode: '123' }) const alterRes = await gmopg.alterTran({ AccessID: entryRes.AccessID, AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass, JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Sales, Amount: amount })

Config

name description environ default baseUrl baseurl for request GMOPG_ENDPOINT https://pt01.mul-pay.jp http.timeout timeout for request GMOPG_TIMEOUT 180000 (ms) http.headers headers for request - see code 👀 SiteID PG site id GMOPG_SITEID undefined SitePass PG site pass GMOPG_SITEPASS undefined ShopID PG shop id GMOPG_SHOPID undefined ShopPass PG shop pass GMOPG_SHOPPASS undefined

Contribution

Fork (https://github.com/pepabo/gmopg/fork) Create a feature branch Commit your changes Rebase your local changes against the master branch Run test suite with the npm ci command and confirm that it passes Create a new Pull Request

Author

linyows