Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.
$ npm install gmopg
Purchase example
const {default: GMOPG, ENUMS} = require('gmopg');
const gmopg = new GMOPG({
baseUrl: 'https://p01.mul-pay.jp',
SiteID: 'Your SiteID',
SitePass: 'Your SitePass',
ShopID: 'Your ShopID',
ShopPass: 'Your SitePass',
})
const orderID = 'Order ID'
const amount = 1234
gmopg.entryTran({
OrderID: orderID,
JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Auth,
Amount: amount
}).then((entryRes) => {
gmopg.execTran({
AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
OrderID: orderID,
Method: ENUMS.Method.Lump,
CardNo: '1234123412341234',
Expire: '2024',
SecurityCode: '123'
}).then((execRes) => {
gmopg.alterTran({
AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Sales,
Amount: amount
}).then((alterRes) => {
console.log(alterRes)
})
})
})
import GMOPG, {ENUMS} from 'gmopg'
const gmopg = new GMOPG({
baseUrl: 'https://p01.mul-pay.jp',
SiteID: 'Your SiteID',
SitePass: 'Your SitePass',
ShopID: 'Your ShopID',
ShopPass: 'Your ShopPass'
})
const orderID = 'Order ID'
const amount = 1234
const entryRes = await gmopg.entryTran({
OrderID: orderID,
JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Auth,
Amount: amount
})
const execRes = await gmopg.execTran({
AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
OrderID: orderID,
Method: ENUMS.Method.Lump,
CardNo: '1234123412341234',
Expire: '2024',
SecurityCode: '123'
})
const alterRes = await gmopg.alterTran({
AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Sales,
Amount: amount
})
|name
|description
|environ
|default
|baseUrl
|baseurl for request
|GMOPG_ENDPOINT
|https://pt01.mul-pay.jp
|http.timeout
|timeout for request
|GMOPG_TIMEOUT
|180000 (ms)
|http.headers
|headers for request
|-
|see code 👀
|SiteID
|PG site id
|GMOPG_SITEID
|undefined
|SitePass
|PG site pass
|GMOPG_SITEPASS
|undefined
|ShopID
|PG shop id
|GMOPG_SHOPID
|undefined
|ShopPass
|PG shop pass
|GMOPG_SHOPPASS
|undefined
