gmopg

by pepabo
6.0.0 (see all)

💳 Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

774

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Payment API

Readme

GMO Payment Gateway API Client: Unofficial

Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.

Installation

$ npm install gmopg

Usage

Purchase example

Node.js

const {default: GMOPG, ENUMS} = require('gmopg');

const gmopg = new GMOPG({
  baseUrl: 'https://p01.mul-pay.jp',
  SiteID: 'Your SiteID',
  SitePass: 'Your SitePass',
  ShopID: 'Your ShopID',
  ShopPass: 'Your SitePass',
})

const orderID = 'Order ID'
const amount  = 1234

gmopg.entryTran({
  OrderID: orderID,
  JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Auth,
  Amount: amount
}).then((entryRes) => {
  gmopg.execTran({
    AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
    AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
    OrderID: orderID,
    Method: ENUMS.Method.Lump,
    CardNo: '1234123412341234',
    Expire: '2024',
    SecurityCode: '123'
  }).then((execRes) => {
    gmopg.alterTran({
      AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
      AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
      JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Sales,
      Amount: amount
    }).then((alterRes) => {
      console.log(alterRes)
    })
  })
})

TypeScript

import GMOPG, {ENUMS} from 'gmopg'

const gmopg = new GMOPG({
  baseUrl: 'https://p01.mul-pay.jp',
  SiteID: 'Your SiteID',
  SitePass: 'Your SitePass',
  ShopID: 'Your ShopID',
  ShopPass: 'Your ShopPass'
})

const orderID = 'Order ID'
const amount = 1234

const entryRes = await gmopg.entryTran({
  OrderID: orderID,
  JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Auth,
  Amount: amount
})

const execRes = await gmopg.execTran({
  AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
  AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
  OrderID: orderID,
  Method: ENUMS.Method.Lump,
  CardNo: '1234123412341234',
  Expire: '2024',
  SecurityCode: '123'
})

const alterRes = await gmopg.alterTran({
  AccessID: entryRes.AccessID,
  AccessPass: entryRes.AccessPass,
  JobCd: ENUMS.JobCd.Sales,
  Amount: amount
})

Config

namedescriptionenvirondefault
baseUrlbaseurl for requestGMOPG_ENDPOINThttps://pt01.mul-pay.jp
http.timeouttimeout for requestGMOPG_TIMEOUT180000 (ms)
http.headersheaders for request-see code 👀
SiteIDPG site idGMOPG_SITEIDundefined
SitePassPG site passGMOPG_SITEPASSundefined
ShopIDPG shop idGMOPG_SHOPIDundefined
ShopPassPG shop passGMOPG_SHOPPASSundefined

Contribution

  1. Fork (https://github.com/pepabo/gmopg/fork)
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Commit your changes
  4. Rebase your local changes against the master branch
  5. Run test suite with the npm ci command and confirm that it passes
  6. Create a new Pull Request

Author

linyows

