Please note: This is a fork of the js-marker-clusterer library, the original repository can be found here https://github.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer

Gmaps Marker Clusterer

A JavaScript API utility library for Google Maps

A Google Maps JavaScript API v3 library to create and manage per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.

Migrated from the Google Maps JavaScript API utility libraries on Google Code.

Usage

Download or clone markerclusterer.js and images m1.png to m5.png , save images in images folder.

To use your own custom cluster images just name your images m[1-5].png or set the imagePath option to the location and name of your images like this: imagePath: 'customImages/cat' for images cat1.png to cat5.png .

index.html

< div id = "map-container" > < div id = "map" > </ div > </ div > < script src = "markerclusterer.js" > </ script > < script > function initialize ( ) { var center = new google.maps.LatLng( 51.5074 , 0.1278 ); var map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map' ), { zoom : 3 , center : center, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }); var markers = []; var marker = new google.maps.Marker({ position : new google.maps.LatLng( 51.5074 , 0.1278 ) }); markers.push(marker); var options = { imagePath : 'images/m' }; var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options); } google.maps.event.addDomListener( window , 'load' , initialize); </ script >

Custom CSS

Customize the cluster pins by using the cssClass -option.

Adding a custom CSS-Class custom-pin to the options:

var center = new google.maps.LatLng( 37.4419 , -122.1419 ), map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map' ), { zoom : 3 , center : center, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }), markers = [], options = { cssClass : 'custom-pin' }; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++) { var dataPhoto = data.photos[i]; var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng(dataPhoto.latitude, dataPhoto.longitude); var marker = new google.maps.Marker({ position : latLng }); markers.push(marker); } var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options);

Add your custom styles:

.custom-pin { height : 1em ; line-height : 1 ; width : 1em ; padding : . 7em ; text-align : center; cursor : pointer; color : white; background : black; position : absolute; border-radius : . 5em ; font-size : 1em ; font-weight : bold; transition : all 500ms ; } .custom-pin ::after { content : '' ; border-width : 1em . 5em ; border-color : black transparent transparent transparent; border-style : solid; position : absolute; top : 99% ; left : calc (50% - .5em); } .custom-pin :hover { transform : scale (1.15); }

Have a look at the custom-css example.

Live Demos

Examples page

License

All code is licensed under Apache 2.0. See LICENSE-File.

The gmaps-marker-clusterer Logo is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.