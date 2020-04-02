openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gmaps-marker-clusterer

by gmaps-marker-clusterer
1.2.2 (see all)

Fork of the marker clustering library for the Google Maps JavaScript API v3.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitHub version npm version License License: CC BY-SA 4.0 vsts build status

Please note: This is a fork of the js-marker-clusterer library, the original repository can be found here https://github.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer

Logo

Gmaps Marker Clusterer

A JavaScript API utility library for Google Maps

A Google Maps JavaScript API v3 library to create and manage per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.

Reference documentation

Migrated from the Google Maps JavaScript API utility libraries on Google Code.

Usage

Download or clone markerclusterer.js and images m1.png to m5.png, save images in images folder.

To use your own custom cluster images just name your images m[1-5].png or set the imagePath option to the location and name of your images like this: imagePath: 'customImages/cat' for images cat1.png to cat5.png.

index.html

<div id="map-container"><div id="map"></div></div>
<script src="markerclusterer.js"></script>
<script>
    function initialize() {
        var center = new google.maps.LatLng(51.5074, 0.1278);

        var map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
          zoom: 3,
          center: center,
          mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP
        });

        var markers = [];
        var marker = new google.maps.Marker({
            position: new google.maps.LatLng(51.5074, 0.1278)
        });
        markers.push(marker);

        var options = {
            imagePath: 'images/m'
        };

        var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options);
    }

    google.maps.event.addDomListener(window, 'load', initialize);
</script>

Custom CSS

Customize the cluster pins by using the cssClass-option.

Adding a custom CSS-Class custom-pin to the options:

var center = new google.maps.LatLng(37.4419, -122.1419),
    map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
        zoom: 3,
        center: center,
        mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP
    }),
    markers = [],
    options = {
        cssClass: 'custom-pin'
    };

for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
    var dataPhoto = data.photos[i];
    var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng(dataPhoto.latitude,
        dataPhoto.longitude);
    var marker = new google.maps.Marker({
    position: latLng
    });
    markers.push(marker);
}

var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options);

Add your custom styles:

.custom-pin {
    height: 1em;
    line-height: 1;
    width: 1em;
    padding: .7em;
    text-align: center;
    cursor: pointer;
    color: white;
    background: black;
    position: absolute;
    border-radius: .5em;
    font-size: 1em;
    font-weight: bold;
    transition: all 500ms;
}

.custom-pin::after {
    content: '';
    border-width: 1em .5em;
    border-color: black transparent transparent transparent;
    border-style: solid;
    position: absolute;
    top: 99%;
    left: calc(50% - .5em);
}

.custom-pin:hover {
    transform: scale(1.15);
}

Have a look at the custom-css example.

Live Demos

Marker Clusterer Screenshot

Examples page

License

All code is licensed under Apache 2.0. See LICENSE-File.

The gmaps-marker-clusterer Logo is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. CC BY-SA 4.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial