Please note: This is a fork of the js-marker-clusterer library, the original repository can be found here https://github.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer
A JavaScript API utility library for Google Maps
A Google Maps JavaScript API v3 library to create and manage per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.
Migrated from the Google Maps JavaScript API utility libraries on Google Code.
Download or clone
markerclusterer.js and images
m1.png to
m5.png, save images in
images folder.
To use your own custom cluster images just name your images
m[1-5].png or set the
imagePath option to the location and name of your images like this:
imagePath: 'customImages/cat' for images
cat1.png to
cat5.png.
index.html
<div id="map-container"><div id="map"></div></div>
<script src="markerclusterer.js"></script>
<script>
function initialize() {
var center = new google.maps.LatLng(51.5074, 0.1278);
var map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
zoom: 3,
center: center,
mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP
});
var markers = [];
var marker = new google.maps.Marker({
position: new google.maps.LatLng(51.5074, 0.1278)
});
markers.push(marker);
var options = {
imagePath: 'images/m'
};
var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options);
}
google.maps.event.addDomListener(window, 'load', initialize);
</script>
Customize the cluster pins by using the
cssClass-option.
custom-pin to the options:
var center = new google.maps.LatLng(37.4419, -122.1419),
map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map'), {
zoom: 3,
center: center,
mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP
}),
markers = [],
options = {
cssClass: 'custom-pin'
};
for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
var dataPhoto = data.photos[i];
var latLng = new google.maps.LatLng(dataPhoto.latitude,
dataPhoto.longitude);
var marker = new google.maps.Marker({
position: latLng
});
markers.push(marker);
}
var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options);
.custom-pin {
height: 1em;
line-height: 1;
width: 1em;
padding: .7em;
text-align: center;
cursor: pointer;
color: white;
background: black;
position: absolute;
border-radius: .5em;
font-size: 1em;
font-weight: bold;
transition: all 500ms;
}
.custom-pin::after {
content: '';
border-width: 1em .5em;
border-color: black transparent transparent transparent;
border-style: solid;
position: absolute;
top: 99%;
left: calc(50% - .5em);
}
.custom-pin:hover {
transform: scale(1.15);
}
Have a look at the custom-css example.
All code is licensed under Apache 2.0. See LICENSE-File.
The gmaps-marker-clusterer Logo is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.