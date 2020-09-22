Important

If you're developer, I'm moving gmaps.js to NPM, you can give your opinion and check the migration progress in Issue #404

gmaps.js - A Javascript library that simplifies your life

gmaps.js allows you to use the potential of Google Maps in a simple way. No more extensive documentation or large amount of code.

Visit the examples in hpneo.github.com/gmaps Go to the API Documentation hpneo.github.io/gmaps/documentation.html

Quick Start

Add a reference to Google Maps API Add gmaps.js in your HTML Enjoy!

< html > < head > < title > </ title > < script src = "http://maps.google.com/maps/api/js" > </ script > < script src = "gmaps.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > #map { width : 400px ; height : 400px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "map" > </ div > < script > var map = new GMaps({ el: '#map' , lat: -12.043333 , lng: -77.028333 }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Use with AMD

With require.js, you need to load Google Maps JavaScript API first. For example, assuming you have a googlemapsapi.js file:

define([ 'async!http://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?v=3&sensor=false' ], function ( ) {});

Next you have to define the dependency for gmaps.js:

require .config({ paths : { "googlemapsapi" : "googlemapsapi" , }, shim : { gmaps : { deps : [ "googlemapsapi" ], exports : "GMaps" } } });

Also, you can use the googlemaps-amd plugin.

Build

If you would like to build gmaps from source run the following at the terminal:

git clone https://github.com/HPNeo/gmaps.git cd gmaps npm install grunt

Changelog

Change findAbsolutePosition (see #494)

Fix bug in getRoutes (see #373)

Fix bug at trying to remove a large amount of markers inside a marker cluster (see #473)

Check for Google Maps library before creating a GMaps object (see #467)

Check the Google Maps API at instantiation instead of declaration (see #467)

Add polyfill for google.maps.Rectangle.prototype.containsLatLng

Render directions

Added missing function for registering addListenerOnce

Better check for console.error

Show an error in the console, instead throwing an error

Fix bug at hiding markers' context menu when the map is zooming

Fix bug in array_map

Remove the http so the library (Google Maps call) will also work under SSL without warnings

Update route drawing methods to allow 'icons' option for drawPolyline

Remove dependency on 'grunt-cli' having to be installed globally

Fix removeMarkers

Add overlay to mouseTarget when click event is set

addControl/createControl now accepts HTML elements or HTML strings

Add containsLatLng to google.maps.Circle

Fix bug in drawPolygon

Hide context menu before the zoom is changed

Allow unitSystem setting in travelRoute

Add functionality to remove controls

Delegates non custom events to google.map

Convert featureType and elementType toLowerCase in static maps

Adds ability to listen for clicks on overlays

Add RadarSearch to the places layer

Update default control styles to match new Google Maps release.

Fix and optimize removeMarkers

Fix bug in addMarker (issue #270)

Add UMD support (AMD, CommonJS, browser globals)

Add retina support

FitZoom only use visible markers

Fix getRoutes

Add callback for failure in getRoutes

Update marker clusterer after remove marker

Add support for string arrays to arrayToLatLng

Allow initialising GMaps without new

Added styled map support for static maps

Fixed name display for styled maps

Allow no zoom for static map request

Fix IE8 bug using array_map

Add Grunt and Bower support

Fix buildContextMenu reference in addMarker

Fix removePolylines and removePolygons

Fix drawSteppedRoute

Fix fitZoom

Split gmaps.js in modules

Enable new Google Maps style

Add support for context menu in multiple maps

Fix destination as address in getRoutes

Support for removing Fusion Tables and GeoRSS/KML layers with removeLayer

Improve event binding at adding markers, polylines or polygons

Add native events to google.maps objects and custom events to GMaps maps

Check for Google Maps library and defined element when initialize

Allow route origins to be a string or array

Fix context menu position bug

New feature: StreetView Panoramas

New methods: removePolyline and removePolygon

Tests for Styled MapTypes

Test suite

Fix double event firing bug

Allow create context menus for markers

Fix bug in getElevations

Rename fitBounds to fitLatLngBounds

Support for GeoJSON in drawPolygon

Use 'complete' instead of 'always' in GMaps.geolocate

New feature: Overlay Map Types

Add full support to google.maps.PolylineOptions

New method: removeMarker

New feature: Map Types

Support to add google.maps.Marker objects in addMarker and addMarkers methods.

Add support for other HTML block elements instead "div" (like "section").

Use MarkerClusterer to group markers

Check if GMaps is defined before load extensions

Fix bug with disableDefaultUI option in constructor

Fix another bug in createMarker

Fix bug in createMarker

Adding IDs, classes and innerHTML to createControl. (Note: Use 'content' instead 'text' in createControl)

Add support for Places library in addLayer

Fix map events without MouseEvent object

Fix bug in drawCircle and drawRectangle

Fix bug in zoomIn and zoomOut

New methods: removePolygon and removePolygons

Add support to Panoramio in addLayer

New method: toImage

Extend the drawSteppedRoute and travelRoute functions

New feature: Layers

New method: removeRoutes

Access all native methods of google.maps.Map class

Support for multiple overlays

Add support to all marker events

Add support for animations at show and remove overlays

Create GMaps class only when Google Maps API is loaded

New feature: Elevation service

New method: getZoom

Minor improvements to support Backbone.js

Fix controls position

More default values in GMaps constructor.

Remove jQuery dependency.

New method "removePolylines" and alias "cleanRoute"

New methods: fitZoom and fitBounds

New method: refresh

New options in GMaps constructor: width and height

New methods: loadFromFusionTables and loadFromKML

New feature: KML and GeoRSS

Fix bug in getFromFusionTables

New feature: Fusion Tables

New feature: Custom controls

New feature: Static maps

Better GMaps.Route methods

Fix typo in Polyline events

Add InfoWindow events

Add Polyline events

Add drag and dragstart events to Marker

Add avoidHighways, avoidTolls, optimizeWaypoints, unitSystem and waypoints options in getRoutes

New method: createMarker

geolocation and geocode methods are static now (using them with GMaps.geolocation and GMaps.geocode)

Fix typo in geocode method

Allow all MapOptions in constructor (see 'MapOptions' section in Google Maps API Reference)

Add pane option ('floatPane', 'floatShadow', 'mapPane', 'overlayImage', 'overlayLayer', 'overlayMouseTarget', 'overlayShadow') in drawOverlay

New methods: removeOverlay and removeOverlays

Change pane ('floatPane' to 'overlayLayer') in drawOverlay

Fix bug in drawCircle

New feature: Overlays

New method: drawCircle

Bug fix: zoomIn/zoomOut can change zoom by argument

New method: setZoom

New class: GMaps.Route

New feature: Geofence (with markers)

(with markers) New method: drawPolygon

Bug fix: Change reserved word in Context menu

New feature: Geocoding

New method: drawSteppedRoute (similar to travelRoute)

New events in addMarker

Add step_number property in travelRoute method

New feature: Context menu (for map and marker only)

(for map and marker only) New method: travelRoute

Change setCenter to panTo in GMaps setCenter method

method Save entire route data in routes array (instead saving only route path)

Context menu and Route example (using travelRoute)

drawPolyline can accept both an array of LatLng objets or an array of coordinates

can accept both an array of LatLng objets or an array of coordinates New methods: getRoutes and drawRoute

and Route example

Rename drawRoute method to drawPolyline (more accurate)

method to (more accurate) Marker example

0.1 - Initial release

Map events

Geolocation

Add Markers

Marker infoWindows

Draw routes and circles

Initial examples

License

MIT License. Copyright 2014 Gustavo Leon. http://github.com/hpneo

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.