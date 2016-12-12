openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gma

gmap3

by jean-baptiste demonte
7.2.0 (see all)

jQuery plugin to create Google maps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

988

GitHub Stars

668

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0+

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gmap3 - Google Maps and jQuery

Buy author a beer

Presentation

gmap3 is a plugin for jQuery which allows you to use the Google maps API easily.

Why using gmap3?

Full jQuery

  • The same map can be accessed by all css selectors
  • Chainable

Full Google Maps API

  • Even if gmap3 provides simplified types, Google Maps types and objects are still usable

Silent use of Google Maps services

  • Google Maps services are usable without any code (address resolution...)

A complete documentation

Read the documentation

Lot of examples

Robust and maintained

Created on 2010, Gmap3 has evolved a lot thanks to hundreds of feedback. It is now used by thousands of website and included in many packages and themes for various CMS and framework. Gmap3 is compatible with all modern browsers (IE9+) and with jQuery 1.6+.

Licence

GPL v3

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial