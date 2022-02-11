openbase logo
gv

gmap-vue

by Diego A. Zapata Häntsch
3.4.0 (see all)

A wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.5K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Map

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GmapVue

npm version Build Status Publish Documentation

Plugin dependencies

NameVersion
vuenpm version
marker-clusterer-plusnpm version

Project dependencies

NameVersion
pnpmnpm version
commitlintnpm version
huskynpm version
lint-stagednpm version

Documentation

The new documentation site is ready and it contains all examples for all components in the plugin.

If you find some parts of the plugin that was not documented, or if you think that some parts of the documentation are dark or can be improved please open an issue following our issue template rules.

You can use your google maps API key to use the live examples section.

We have planned to improve and grow all required documentation about the plugin.

Please follow the next link to our documentation.

Fork of vue2-google-maps

This is a fork of the popular vue2-google-maps. As the author of the library no longer commits to maintain the project, we forked it to develop and maintain the project.

CONTRIBUTORS ARE WELCOME

If you have time to contribute to a rather frequently used library, feel free to make a PR!, but first please read our contributing guide.

What's urgently needed are:

  1. Better automated tests (unit with Jest, e2e with Cypress).
  2. Better integration tests with the popular frameworks, especially Nuxt and Vue template
  3. Migrate to VueJs v3.0
  4. Better documentation (examples, recommendations)

Please feel free to fork the project and make a PR to improve the plugin.

Monorepo

This project uses pnpm to manage the plugin and documentation site.

  • Clone the repository

  • Run

npm install

or if you have installed pnpm

pnpm install

  • After that you can test the component or documentation locally

  • To start the documentation site locally you can run the below command, it starts the documentation page on http://localhost:8080/

pnpm run serve:docs
  • To test the plugin you also can use a CDN like jsdelivr or unpkg, in the way that the documentation shows you

README of GmapVue

You can read the plugin's README file following this link.

Alternatives

vue2-leafletVue 2 components for Leaflet maps
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vgm
vue2-google-mapsGoogle maps component for vue with 2-way data binding
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
75K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue
vuelayersWeb map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vo
vue3-openlayersWeb map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
125K
