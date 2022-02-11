|Name
The new documentation site is ready and it contains all examples for all components in the plugin.
If you find some parts of the plugin that was not documented, or if you think that some parts of the documentation are dark or can be improved please open an issue following our issue template rules.
You can use your google maps API key to use the live examples section.
We have planned to improve and grow all required documentation about the plugin.
Please follow the next link to our documentation.
This is a fork of the popular vue2-google-maps. As the author of the library no longer commits to maintain the project, we forked it to develop and maintain the project.
If you have time to contribute to a rather frequently used library, feel free to make a PR!, but first please read our contributing guide.
What's urgently needed are:
Please feel free to fork the project and make a PR to improve the plugin.
This project uses pnpm to manage the plugin and documentation site.
Clone the repository
Run
npm install
or if you have installed
pnpm
pnpm install
After that you can test the component or documentation locally
To start the documentation site locally you can run the below command, it starts the documentation page on http://localhost:8080/
pnpm run serve:docs
You can read the plugin's README file following this link.