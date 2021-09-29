Minimalistic module to send emails using GMail (supports
Promise)
Basically it's a wrapper around
nodemailer package to simplify its usage for GMail accounts even more.
If you have different needs regarding the functionality, please add a feature request.
npm install --save gmail-send
In order to send emails using GMail you need your account to be configured properly.
Its configuration depends on whether are you using two-step authentication or not.
In this case it is required to allow access to an account for "less secure apps".
Detailed step-by-step actions with sreenshots are described here
Configure application-specific passwords for your GMail account (if you are not using two-step verification, just skip this step and use same password you are using to login to GMail)
To be able send emails using GMail from any application (including Node.js) you need to generate application-specific password to access GMail: My Account -> Sign-in & security -> Signing in to Google -> App passwords
Select 'Other (Custom name)' in 'Select app'/'Select device' drop-downs, enter descriptive name for your application and device and press 'GENERATE'. Copy provided password.
1) Initialization: require the module and set defaults
const send = require('gmail-send')({
user: 'user@gmail.com',
pass: 'abcdefghijklmnop',
to: 'user@gmail.com',
subject: 'test subject',
});
Now use it (callback way):
send({
text: 'gmail-send example 1',
}, (error, result, fullResult) => {
if (error) console.error(error);
console.log(result);
})
If the callback is not provided,
send function will return
Promise.
const send = require('gmail-send')(options);
options - mandatory - an object with following basic properties:
user - mandatory
pass - mandatory
to - mandatory - address as
string or array of
string addresses
you also may set array of recipients:
[ 'user1@gmail.com', 'user2@gmail.com ]
from - optional - by default equals to
user
replyTo - optional - by default
undefined
subject - optional - subject line
text - optional - Plain text content
html - optional - HTML content
files - optional - array of files to attach
string type, it is the filepath to attach
{ path, filename } then:
],
- `path` - is the filepath to attach
- `filename` - this value will be set as attachment filename in email
You may set also any option provided by
nodemailer and it will be passed further, for example:
gmail-send and will be passed to
nodemailer unchanged
send(options, callback);
options - optional
callback - optional
callback takes 3 parameters:
null
full.response)
Promise
If
callback is not provided,
send will return
Promise which
{ result, full } object with properties same as in callback
then/
catch
send(options)
.then(({ result, full }) => console.log(result))
.catch((error) => console.error('ERROR', error))
;
async/
await
try {
const {result,full} = await send(options);
console.log(result);
} catch(error) {
console.error('ERROR', error);
}
console.log('* [example 1]');
// Require'ing module and setting default options
const send = require('gmail-send')({
//const send = require('../index.js')({
user: 'user@gmail.com',
// user: credentials.user, // Your GMail account used to send emails
pass: 'abcdefghijklmnop',
// pass: credentials.pass, // Application-specific password
to: 'user@gmail.com',
// to: credentials.user, // Send to yourself
// // you also may set array of recipients:
// // [ 'user1@gmail.com', 'user2@gmail.com' ]
// from: credentials.user, // from: by default equals to user
// replyTo: credentials.user, // replyTo: by default `undefined`
// bcc: 'some-user@mail.com', // almost any option of `nodemailer` will be passed to it
// // (but no any processing will be done on them)
subject: 'test subject',
text: 'gmail-send example 1', // Plain text
//html: '<b>html text</b>' // HTML
// files: [ filepath ], // Set filenames to attach (if you need to set attachment filename in email, see example below
});
const filepath = './demo-attachment.txt'; // File to attach
console.log('* [example 1.1] sending test email');
// Override any default option and send email
send({ // Overriding default parameters
subject: 'attached '+filepath, // Override value set as default
files: [ filepath ],
}, function (err, res, full) {
if (err) return console.log('* [example 1.1] send() callback returned: err:', err);
console.log('* [example 1.1] send() callback returned: res:', res);
// uncomment to see full response from Nodemailer:
// console.log('* [example 1.2] send() callback returned: full:', full);
});
//
// // String result:
//
// * [example 1.1] sending test email
//
//
// // Full response (if uncommented):
//
// * [example 1.21] send() callback returned: err: null ; res: 250 2.0.0 OK 1234567890 1234567890abcde.67 - gsmtp ; full: {
// 1234567890 1234567890abcde.67 - gsmtp ; full: {
// accepted: [ 'user@gmail.com' ],
// rejected: [],
// envelopeTime: 252,
// messageTime: 1386,
// messageSize: 678,
// response: '250 2.0.0 OK 1234567890 1234567890abcde.67 - gsmtp',
// envelope: { from: 'user@gmail.com', to: [ 'user@gmail.com' ] },
// messageId: '<12345678-1234-1234-1234-12345678901@gmail.com>'
// }
console.log('* [example 1.2] sending test email');
// Set additional file properties
send({ // Overriding default parameters
subject: 'attached '+filepath, // Override value set as default
files: [ // Array of files to attach
{
path: filepath,
filename: 'filename-can-be-changed.txt' // You can override filename in the attachment if needed
}
],
}, function (err, res, full) {
if (err) return console.log('* [example 1.2] send() callback returned: err:', err);
console.log('* [example 1.2] send() callback returned: res:', res);
// uncomment to see full response from Nodemailer:
// console.log('* [example 1.2] send() callback returned: full:', full);
});
//
// // String result:
//
// * [example 1.2] sending test email
//
//
// // Full response (if uncommented):
//`
// * [example 1.2] send() callback returned: err: null ; res: 250 2.0.0 OK 1234567890 1234567890abcde.67 - gsmtp ; full: {
// accepted: [ 'user@gmail.com' ],
// rejected: [],
// envelopeTime: 239,
// messageTime: 885,
// messageSize: 694,
// response: '250 2.0.0 OK 1234567890 1234567890abcde.67 - gsmtp',
// envelope: { from: 'user@gmail.com', to: [ 'user@gmail.com' ] },
// messageId: '<12345678-1234-1234-1234-12345678901@gmail.com>'
// }
You may also set all needed parameters at once and immediately send:
console.log('* [example2] sending test email without checking the result');
//var send = require('gmail-send')({
require('../index.js')({
user: credentials.user, // Your GMail account used to send emails
pass: credentials.pass, // Application-specific password
to: credentials.user, // Send to yourself
subject: 'ping',
text: 'gmail-send example 3', // Plain text
})(()=>{}); // Send email without any check
//
// Either callback function MUST be provided
// or Promise rejection must be handled (see below)
//
// * [example2] sending test email without checking the result
//
You can find these working examples in
./demo/demo.js.
You'll need to set your GMail user/pass in
credential.json.example and rename it to
credential.json in order to run the example). sWhen credentials are set, run the application using
node demo/demo.js or
node demo.js depending on your current directory.
If callback function is not provided,
send function returns Promise.
Instead of plain string response, Promise resolves to following object:
{
result: "string result", // same as full.response
full: { ... }, // full response from Nodemailer
}
//
// Promise Example 1
// =================
console.log('* [promise-example-1] configuring');
// Require'ing module and setting default options
//var send = require('gmail-send')({
var send = require('../index.js')({
user: credentials.user,
pass: credentials.pass,
to: credentials.user,
subject: 'test subject',
text: 'gmail-send promise examples',
});
// Send email
console.log('* [promise-example-1] sending');
const result = send() // Using default parameters
.then((res) => {
console.log('* [promise-example-1] then: res.result:', res.result);
// full response from Nodemailer:
// console.log('* [promise-example-1] then: res.full:', res.full);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log('ERROR:', error);
console.log('* [promise-example-1] catch: error:', error);
})
;
console.log('* [promise-example-2] sending');
const asyncAwaitSend = async() => {
try {
const res = await send(); // Using default parameters
console.log('* [promise-example-2] res.result:', res.result);
// uncomment to see full response from Nodemailer:
// console.log('* [promise-example-2] res.full:', res.full);
} catch (e) {
console.error('* [promise-example-2] ERROR:', e);
}
};
asyncAwaitSend();
If you receive message with the subject "Critical security alert for your linked Google Account " to your email account linked to the one you are trying to use:
You may click 'Check activity', check information to ensure it was yours attepmt and confirm it by clicking on 'Yes, it was me' button.
But if you are not using two-step verification even now you still need to enable access for less-secure app (see preparation steps above).
If you receive following error response when trying to send email:
submitOrder: assistant email: user@gmail.com
* gmailSend: ERROR: Error: Invalid login: 535-5.7.8 Username and Password not accepted. Learn more at
535 5.7.8 https://support.google.com/mail/?p=BadCredentials v15sm6024371lfd.53 - gsmtp
...
code: 'EAUTH',
response: '535-5.7.8 Username and Password not accepted. Learn more at\n' +
'535 5.7.8 https://support.google.com/mail/?p=BadCredentials v15sm6024371lfd.53 - gsmtp',
responseCode: 535,
command: 'AUTH PLAIN'
}
In this case (as suggested by the link provided in this response) you need to: 1) check your username/password 2) ensure you allowed less secure application access if you are not using two-steps verification.
MIT