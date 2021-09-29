Minimalistic module to send emails using GMail (supports Promise )

Basically it's a wrapper around nodemailer package to simplify its usage for GMail accounts even more.

If you have different needs regarding the functionality, please add a feature request.

Install

npm install --save gmail-send

Prerequisites

Preparation step - Configure your GMail account

In order to send emails using GMail you need your account to be configured properly.

Its configuration depends on whether are you using two-step authentication or not.

Case 1: Your account is NOT configured to use two-step verification

In this case it is required to allow access to an account for "less secure apps".

Detailed step-by-step actions with sreenshots are described here

Case 2: Your account is configured to use two-step verification

Configure application-specific passwords for your GMail account (if you are not using two-step verification, just skip this step and use same password you are using to login to GMail)

To be able send emails using GMail from any application (including Node.js) you need to generate application-specific password to access GMail: My Account -> Sign-in & security -> Signing in to Google -> App passwords

Select 'Other (Custom name)' in 'Select app'/'Select device' drop-downs, enter descriptive name for your application and device and press 'GENERATE'. Copy provided password.

Quick start

1) Initialization: require the module and set defaults

const send = require ( 'gmail-send' )({ user : 'user@gmail.com' , pass : 'abcdefghijklmnop' , to : 'user@gmail.com' , subject : 'test subject' , });

Now use it (callback way):

send({ text : 'gmail-send example 1' , }, (error, result, fullResult) => { if (error) console .error(error); console .log(result); })

If the callback is not provided, send function will return Promise .

Usage

1. Initializaton

const send = require ( 'gmail-send' )(options);

options - mandatory - an object with following basic properties: user - mandatory pass - mandatory to - mandatory - address as string or array of string addresses you also may set array of recipients: [ 'user1@gmail.com', 'user2@gmail.com ] from - optional - by default equals to user replyTo - optional - by default undefined subject - optional - subject line text - optional - Plain text content html - optional - HTML content files - optional - array of files to attach if particular filename in array is of string type, it is the filepath to attach if it is an object { path, filename } then: - ` path ` - is the filepath to attach - `filename` - this value will be set as attachment filename in email ],

- mandatory - an object with following basic properties:

You may set also any option provided by nodemailer and it will be passed further, for example:

bcc - optional - this option is not defined in gmail-send and will be passed to nodemailer unchanged

2.1. Usage with callback

send(options, callback);

options - optional

- optional callback - optional callback takes 3 parameters: error - error object or null result - string response returned by Nodemailer (same as full.response ) full - full result returned by Nodemailer

- optional takes 3 parameters:

2.2. Usage with Promise

If callback is not provided, send will return Promise which

resolves into { result, full } object with properties same as in callback

object with properties same as in callback or rejects with error object.

2.2.1 then / catch

send(options) .then( ( { result, full } ) => console .log(result)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error( 'ERROR' , error)) ;

2.2.2. async / await

try { const {result,full} = await send(options); console .log(result); } catch (error) { console .error( 'ERROR' , error); }

More examples

Example 1 - Callback way

console .log( '* [example 1]' ); const send = require ( 'gmail-send' )({ user : 'user@gmail.com' , pass : 'abcdefghijklmnop' , to : 'user@gmail.com' , subject : 'test subject' , text : 'gmail-send example 1' , }); const filepath = './demo-attachment.txt' ; console .log( '* [example 1.1] sending test email' ); send({ subject : 'attached ' +filepath, files : [ filepath ], }, function ( err, res, full ) { if (err) return console .log( '* [example 1.1] send() callback returned: err:' , err); console .log( '* [example 1.1] send() callback returned: res:' , res); }); console .log( '* [example 1.2] sending test email' ); send({ subject : 'attached ' +filepath, files : [ { path : filepath, filename : 'filename-can-be-changed.txt' } ], }, function ( err, res, full ) { if (err) return console .log( '* [example 1.2] send() callback returned: err:' , err); console .log( '* [example 1.2] send() callback returned: res:' , res); });

Example 2

You may also set all needed parameters at once and immediately send:

console .log( '* [example2] sending test email without checking the result' ); require ( '../index.js' )({ user : credentials.user, pass : credentials.pass, to : credentials.user, subject : 'ping' , text : 'gmail-send example 3' , })( () => {});

You can find these working examples in ./demo/demo.js .

You'll need to set your GMail user/pass in credential.json.example and rename it to credential.json in order to run the example). sWhen credentials are set, run the application using node demo/demo.js or node demo.js depending on your current directory.

Example 3 - Promise way

If callback function is not provided, send function returns Promise.

Instead of plain string response, Promise resolves to following object:

{ result : "string result" , full : { ... }, }

console .log( '* [promise-example-1] configuring' ); var send = require ( '../index.js' )({ user : credentials.user, pass : credentials.pass, to : credentials.user, subject : 'test subject' , text : 'gmail-send promise examples' , }); console .log( '* [promise-example-1] sending' ); const result = send() .then( ( res ) => { console .log( '* [promise-example-1] then: res.result:' , res.result); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( 'ERROR:' , error); console .log( '* [promise-example-1] catch: error:' , error); }) ; console .log( '* [promise-example-2] sending' ); const asyncAwaitSend = async () => { try { const res = await send(); console .log( '* [promise-example-2] res.result:' , res.result); } catch (e) { console .error( '* [promise-example-2] ERROR:' , e); } }; asyncAwaitSend();

Troubleshooting

1. Critical security alert message to your linked account

If you receive message with the subject "Critical security alert for your linked Google Account " to your email account linked to the one you are trying to use:

You may click 'Check activity', check information to ensure it was yours attepmt and confirm it by clicking on 'Yes, it was me' button.

But if you are not using two-step verification even now you still need to enable access for less-secure app (see preparation steps above).

2. "Invalid login" error when not using two-steps verification

If you receive following error response when trying to send email:

submitOrder : assistant email : user @gmail .com * gmailSend : ERROR : Error : Invalid login : 535 - 5.7 . 8 Username and Password not accepted. Learn more at 535 5.7 . 8 https : ... code : 'EAUTH' , response : '535-5.7.8 Username and Password not accepted. Learn more at

' + '535 5.7.8 https://support.google.com/mail/?p=BadCredentials v15sm6024371lfd.53 - gsmtp' , responseCode : 535 , command : 'AUTH PLAIN' }

In this case (as suggested by the link provided in this response) you need to: 1) check your username/password 2) ensure you allowed less secure application access if you are not using two-steps verification.

Credits

Alexander

License

MIT