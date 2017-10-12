Gmail.js - JavaScript API for Gmail

What Gmail.js is and isn't

Gmail.js is meant to be used for creating WebExtension-based browser-extensions, for Chrome, Firefox and other compatible browsers.

It cannot be used server-side with Node, or from another web-app to interface with Gmail.

Note: This is not an official Gmail API, and isn't affiliated with Google.

Note: Gmail.js requires jQuery to work

TL;DR Summary

Lots of API methods to work with gmail. See documentation below.

Easy to use API. Data & DOM.

Reasonably complete TypeScript-support.

Compatible with both WebExtension Manifest V2 and V3.

Many methods are contextual and will work with whatever is on screen when no arguments are given.

Obtain email data, react to event, etc. No need for OAuth!

Main methods allow you to observe certain events with gmail.observe.on('lots_of_actions_here', callback()) or similar gmail.observe.before(...) and gmail.observe.after(...)

or similar and Create an issue/pull request for feedback, requests and fixes. See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.

Using Gmail.js

If you know how to create WebExtensions-based extensions for Firefox and Chrome, you can get started by pulling Gmail.js like this:

npm install gmail-js

Note: Please ensure that Gmail.js is injected into the regular DOM.

Content-scripts which launch injected script must be configured with "run_at": "document_start" .

It's recommended to split injected script to have only gmail.js load first because the size of the injected script impacts the loading time. Gmail.js must be injected and loaded before Gmail loads embedded data.

Gmail.js does not work as a content-script.

For a ready to use example/boilerplate repo, look no further:

GmailJS Node Boilerplate - Example for how to create a browser-extension using GmailJS and modern javascript with NodeJS and script-bundling for instant load-times.

Content Security Policy (legacy advice)

In earlier advice given w.r.t. deployment of GmailJS, where scripts were injected one by one, with cumbersome loading and probing mechanisms, CSP could be an problem causing your extension to fail if GmailJS was injected incorrectly.

If you use modern javascript and script-bundling in your extension (like in the boilerplate example), CSP will not interfere with loading of your extension, nor GmailJS.

If you have any issues with CSP, the general advice is to build your extension using script-bundling and eliminate the cause of the error all together.

While you may be able to make it work, legacy loading is no longer considered supported by GmailJS.

Typescript

Using gmail-js with TypeScript is relatively easy, but if you use normal import syntax it will fail. Instead you need to use require -syntax to load it:

const GmailFactory = require ( "gmail-js" ); const gmail = new GmailFactory.Gmail() as Gmail;

Methods

Summary (click for more info)

GET

GET (deprecated methods)

CHECK

CHAT

COMPOSE

OBSERVE

It is considered best practice to wait for the gmail interface to be loaded before observing any XHR actions.

gmail.observe.on( "load" , function ( ) { });

gmail.observe .http_requests()

gmail.observe .actions()

gmail.observe .register(action, class/args, parent) - registers a custom DOM observer

- registers a custom DOM observer gmail.observe .off(action,type)

gmail.observe .on(action, callback) XHR observers load - When the gmail interface has finished loading http_event - When gmail any CRUD operation happens on gmail poll - When gmail automatically polls the server to check for new emails every few seconds new_email - When a new email appears in the inbox open_email - When an email is opened from the inbox view refresh - When you click the refresh button unread - When a conversation(s) is marked unread read - When a conversation(s) is marked read delete - When a conversation(s) is deleted delete_message_in_thread - When a conversation(s) is deleted inside a thread mark_as_spam - When a conversation(s) is marked as spam mark_as_not_spam - When a conversation(s) is unchecked as spam label - When a conversation(s) get applied a label archive - When a conversation(s) is archieved move_to_inbox - When a conversation(s) is moved to the inbox delete_forever - When a conversation(s) is deleted forever star - When a conversation(s) is starred unstar - When a conversation(s) is unstarred undo_send - When the Undo Send button is clicked after trying to send a new email mark_as_important - When a conversation(s) is marked as important mark_as_not_important - When a conversation(s) is marked as not important filter_messages_like_these - When a filter button is triggered for a conversation mute - When a conversation(s) is muted unmute - When a conversation(s) is unmuted add_to_tasks - When an item is added to google tasks move_label - When a conversation(s) is moved to a label folder save_draft - When a draft is saved discard_draft - When a draft is dicarded send_message - When a message is sent (except scheduled messages) send_scheduled_message - When a message is scheduled for sending (but not actually sent) expand_categories - When a category is expanded from the left nav sidebar restore_message_in_thread - When a deleted message is restored inside a thread delete_label - When a label is deleted show_newly_arrived_message - When inside an email and a new email arrives in the thread upload_attachment - When an attachment is being uploaded to an email being composed DOM observers compose - When a new compose window is opened, or a message is replied to or forwarded recipient_change - When an email being written (either new compose, reply or forward) has its to, cc or bcc recipients updated view_thread - When a conversation thread is opened to read * view_email - When an individual email is loaded within a conversation thread. It's worth noting this event is only triggered when the email is actually rendered in the DOM. Gmail tends to cache the rendered emails, so it should not be expected to fire reliably for every viewing of the same email. It will most likely fire once, for the initial and possibly only rendering. load_email_menu - When the dropdown menu next to the reply button is clicked

gmail.observe .before(action, callback)

gmail.observe .after(action, callback)

gmail.observe .bind(type, action, callback) - implements the on, after, before callbacks

- implements the on, after, before callbacks gmail.observe .on_dom(action, callback) - implements the DOM observers - called by gmail.observe.on

- implements the DOM observers - called by gmail.observe .bound(action, type) - checks if a specific action and/or type has any bound observers

- checks if a specific action and/or type has any bound observers gmail.observe.trigger(type, events, xhr) - fires any specified events for this type (on, after, before) with specified parameters

DOM

These methods return the DOM data itself

gmail.dom .inboxes()

gmail.dom .inbox_content()

gmail.dom .visible_messages()

gmail.dom .email_subject()

gmail.dom .email_body()

gmail.dom .email_contents()

gmail.dom .get_left_sidebar_links()

gmail.dom .header()

gmail.dom .search_bar()

gmail.dom .toolbar()

gmail.dom .right_toolbar()

gmail.dom .compose() - compose dom object - receives the DOM element for the compose window and provides methods to interact

- compose dom object - receives the DOM element for the compose window and provides methods to interact gmail.dom .composes() - retrieves an array of gmail.dom.compose objects representing any open compose windows

- retrieves an array of objects representing any open compose windows gmail.dom .email() - email dom object - receives an email DOM element or email id for an email currently being viewed. Abstracts interaction with that email.

- email dom object - receives an email DOM element or email id for an email currently being viewed. Abstracts interaction with that email. gmail.dom.thread() - thread dom object - receives a conversation thread DOM element currently being viewed. Abstracts interaction with that thread.

These are some helper functions that the rest of the methods use. See source for input params

TRACKER

These are some of the variables that are tracked and kept in memory while the rest of the methods are in use.

gmail.version

gmail.tracker .events

gmail.tracker .xhr_init

gmail.tracker .xhr_open

gmail.tracker .xhr_send

gmail.tracker .watchdog

gmail.tracker .view_data

gmail.tracker .email_data

gmail.tracker .ik

gmail.tracker.rid

Details

Obtains the new-style email-ID from the email currently on screen. Extracted via DOM.

This ID can only be used by gmail.new.get.* -functions.

Can be provided email-element from HTML DOM, or Gmail DOMEmail object to look up specific email ID.

Obtains the new-style thread-ID from the email currently on screen. Extracted via DOM.

This ID can only be used by gmail.new.get.* -functions.

Returns a data-object for the requested email, if found in the email-cache.

identifier must be an object or string which uniquely identifies an email:

new-style email-id

legacy-style email-id (will cause warning)

DomEmail instance

EmailData instance

If no email-data can be found in Gmail.JS email-cache, null or undefined is returned instead.

This method returns immediately, uses no XHR, and has no async-equivalent.

Please note: Email-data is intercepted and stored in the cache only when Gmail itself has requested or used and email.

This typically happens when loading a label (pre-loading all emails in view) or when navigating to view a full thread.

That means that calling the same method later may return data even if the first invocation returned null .

{ "id" : "msg-f:1581064946762017791" , "legacy_email_id" : "15f1123136926bff" , "thread_id" : "thread-f:1581064946762017791" , "smtp_id" : "<87zi8wmmhw.fsf@gmail.com>" , "subject" : "[PATCH] Flymake support for C/C++" , "timestamp" : 1507821032297 , "content_html" : "Hi,<br>

<br>

Here's a proposal for supporting Flymake in C/C++. This patch..." , "date" : "2017-10-12T15:10:32.297Z" , "from" : { "address" : "joaotavora@gmail.com" , "name" : "" }, "to" : [ { "address" : "emacs-devel@gnu.org" } ], "cc" : [ { "address" : "acm@muc.de" }, { "address" : "eliz@gnu.org" } ], "bcc" : [], "attachments" : [ { "attachment_id" : "0.1" , "name" : "0001-Add-a-Flymake-backend-for-C.patch" , "type" : "application/x-patch" , "url" : "https://mail.google.com/mail/?ui=2&ik=94da28fb67&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-f:1581064946762017791&th=15f1123136926bff&view=att&zw" , "size" : 11225 } ] }

Returns a data-object for the requested email-thread, if found in the email-cache.

identifier must be an object or string which uniquely identifies a thread:

a new-style thread-id

new-style email-id

legacy-style email-id (will cause warning)

DomEmail instance

DomThread instance

EmailData instance

If no thread-data can be found in Gmail.JS email-cache, null or undefined is returned instead.

This method returns immediately, uses no XHR, and has no async-equivalent.

Please note: Email-data is intercepted and stored in the cache only when Gmail itself has requested or used and email.

This typically happens when loading a label (pre-loading all emails in view) or when navigating to view a full thread.

That means that calling the same method later may return data even if the first invocation returned null .

{ "thread_id" : "thread-f:1581064946762017791" , "emails" : [...email_data elements...] }

Deprecated function. Will be removed. Migrate to gmail.get.email_source_async or gmail.get.email_source_promise instead.

Retrieves raw MIME message source from the gmail server for the specified email identifier.

identifier must be an object or string which uniquely identifies an email:

new-style email-id

legacy-style email-id (will cause warning)

DomEmail instance

EmailData instance

If not specified, current email will be resolved automatically.

By default, once retrieved the resulting data will be passed to callback in text-format. This may corrupt the actual email MIME-data, by causing irreversible content-encoding consistency-errors.

If you need to parse this data in a proper MIME-parser later, the only way to avoid this kind of error is to download the data in binary format and do your own decoding inside your own MIME-parser.

To get the email-source in binary form, you must set the preferBinary -parameter to true .

Does the same as above but implements it using ES6 promises.

Returns the current user's email address

"california@gmail.com"

Returns the email address of the user currently managing the account (if the inbox is used by the owner, this function returns the same value as gmail.get.user_email())

"california@gmail.com"

Returns the email address of the user the account is currently delegated to (if the inbox is used by the owner, this function returns null)

"california@gmail.com"

Returns current user's file storage stats

{ "used" : "0 GB" , "total" : "15 GB" , "percent" : 0 }

Returns what page of gmail the user is currently on. These are the possible responses

[ 'sent' , 'inbox' , 'starred' , 'drafts' , 'imp' , 'chats' , 'all' , 'spam' , 'trash' , 'circle' ] "email" "/search/[.+]" "/label/[.+]" "/category/[.+]" "/settings/[.+]"

Returns the opened email's subject from the DOM

"test"

Returns the latest/last email id of emails that have been saved as drafts (currently open)

[ "14469c73bba6ff53" , "14469c7b8581ccfa" ]

Returns the search bar data

"from:hi@kartikt.com is:unread"

Returns a count of total unread emails for the current account.

{ "inbox" : 2 , "drafts" : 0 , "spam" : 0 , "forum" : 0 , "notifications" : 0 , "promotions" : 0 , "social" : 0 }

You can also request the data individually

gmail.get.unread_inbox_emails()

gmail.get.unread_draft_emails()

gmail.get.unread_spam_emails()

gmail.get.unread_forum_emails()

gmail.get.unread_update_emails()

gmail.get.unread_promotion_emails()

gmail.get.unread_social_emails()

Gets user's account activity data

{ "time" : "9:41 pm" , "ip" : "54.234.192.48" , "mac_address" : "2620:101:f000:702:a966:ab42:4a46:195e" , "time_relative" : "31 minutes ago" }

Returns a list of signed-in accounts (multiple user accounts setup in gmail)

[{ "name" : "California" , "email" : "california@gmail.com" }]

Although hand picked, this method returns the checks on beta features and deployments

{ "new_nav_bar" : true }

Returns the Gmail localization, e.g. 'US'.

Returns True if the user is running Gmail with the new 2018 data-layer False otherwise

Returns True if the user is running Gmail with the new 2018 GUI False otherwise

Returns True if the compose UI uses new UI as announced here False otherwise

Returns True if the conversation is threaded False otherwise

Returns True if gmail is in split pane mode (vertical or horizontal) False otherwise

Returns True if user has multiple inbox lab enabled, False otherwise

Returns True if the pane split mode is horiontal False otherwise

Returns True if user has enabled mail action shortcuts, False otherwise

Returns True if the pane mode is vertical False otherwise

Returns True if tabbed inbox view is enabled False otherwise

Returns True if chat is on the right sidebar False otherwise

Returns True if compose is in fullscreen mode False otherwise

Returns True if emails are displayed as threads, False otherwise (i.e. displayed individually)

Returns True if the current user is google apps user (email not ending in gmail.com) False otherwise

Returns True if you are currently inside an email conversation False otherwise

Returns True if compose is in plain text mode, False if in rich text mode

Returns True if priority inbox is enabled False otherwise

Returns True if rapportive chrome extension is installed False otherwise

Returns True if streak chrome extension is installed False otherwise

Returns True if any.do chrome extension is installed False otherwise

Returns True if boomerang chrome extension is installed False otherwise

Returns True if xobni chrome extension is installed False otherwise

Returns True if Signal chrome extension is installed False otherwise

Returns True if the account supports the new hangout UI for chat False otherwise (native chat window)

-Clicks on the compose button making the inbox compose view to popup

After an observer has been bound through gmail.observe.bind() (via a call to events gmail.observe.before() , gmail.observe.on() , or gmail.observe.after() ), this method keeps track of the last 50 http events. The items contain the sent requested parameterized data

[{ "method" : "POST" , "url" : { "ui" : "2" , "ik" : "13fa7f7088" , "rid" : "ed0e.." , "view" : "tl" , "start" : "0" , "num" : "30" , "lhop" : "169846" , "ltup" : "%5Ei" , "slmm" : "1427abc6106ac10b" , "scid" : "q2h353hw6dv9" , "avw" : "1194" , "ntlv" : "10" , "auto" : "1" , "ver" : "-z-h-bKmWwI.en." , "am" : "!6hSPXvkvPMjmReGu2-2BQXCk3IltF-jNSk0J8Cg_jNeaoSbpJgHQYdkXe6T_WPYyyATD3DSiOA" , "vas" : "1" , "ari" : "120" , "_reqid" : "4582876" , "pcd" : "1" , "mb" : "0" , "rt" : "j" , "search" : "inbox" }, "body" : "" , "url_raw" : "?ui=2&ik=13fa7f7088&rid=ed0e..&view=tl&start=0&num=30&lhop=169846<up=%5Ei&slmm=1427abc6106ac10b&scid=q2h353hw6dv9&avw=1194&ntlv=10&auto=1&ver=-z-h-bKmWwI.en.&am=!6hSPXvkvPMjmReGu2-2BQXCk3IltF-jNSk0J8Cg_jNeaoSbpJgHQYdkXe6T_WPYyyATD3DSiOA&vas=1&ari=120&_reqid=4582876&pcd=1&mb=0&rt=j&search=inbox" }]

Similar to gmail.observe.http_requests() this keeps track of the last 10 gmail actions (vs all http requests). Actions here correspond to things like clicking refres, archiving, deleting, starring etc.

This is the key feature of gmail.js. This method allows you to add triggers to all of these actions so you can build your custom extension/tool with this library.

You simply specify the action name and your function that the method will return data to when the actions are triggered and it does the rest. You can have multiple triggers

Your callback will be fired directly after Gmail's XMLHttpRequest has been sent off the the Gmail servers.

Available Actions

http_event - When gmail any XHR CRUD operation happens on gmail

- When gmail any XHR CRUD operation happens on gmail poll - When gmail automatically polls the server to check for new emails every few seconds

- When gmail automatically polls the server to check for new emails every few seconds new_email - When a new email appears in the inbox

- When a new email appears in the inbox open_email - When an email is opened from the inbox view

- When an email is opened from the inbox view refresh - When you click the refresh button

- When you click the refresh button unread - When a conversation(s) is marked unread

- When a conversation(s) is marked unread read - When a conversation(s) is marked read

- When a conversation(s) is marked read delete - When a conversation(s) is deleted

- When a conversation(s) is deleted delete_message_in_thread - When a conversation(s) is deleted inside and is part of a thread

- When a conversation(s) is deleted inside and is part of a thread mark_as_spam - When a conversation(s) is marked as spam

- When a conversation(s) is marked as spam mark_as_not_spam - When a conversation(s) is unchecked as spam

- When a conversation(s) is unchecked as spam label - When a conversation(s) get applied a label

- When a conversation(s) get applied a label archive - When a conversation(s) is archieved

- When a conversation(s) is archieved move_to_inbox - When a conversation(s) is moved to the inbox

- When a conversation(s) is moved to the inbox delete_forever - When a conversation(s) is deleted forever

- When a conversation(s) is deleted forever star - When a conversation(s) is starred

- When a conversation(s) is starred unstar - When a conversation(s) is unstarred

- When a conversation(s) is unstarred undo_send - When the Undo Send button is clicked after trying to send a new email

- When the Undo Send button is clicked after trying to send a new email mark_as_important - When a conversation(s) is marked as important

- When a conversation(s) is marked as important mark_as_not_important - When a conversation(s) is marked as not important

- When a conversation(s) is marked as not important filter_messages_like_these - When a filter button is triggered for a conversation

- When a filter button is triggered for a conversation mute - When a conversation(s) is muted

- When a conversation(s) is muted unmute - When a conversation(s) is unmuted

- When a conversation(s) is unmuted add_to_tasks - When an item is added to google tasks

- When an item is added to google tasks move_label - When a conversation(s) is moved to a label folder

- When a conversation(s) is moved to a label folder save_draft - When a draft is saved

- When a draft is saved discard_draft - When a draft is dicarded

- When a draft is dicarded send_message - When a message is sent (except scheduled messages)

- When a message is sent (except scheduled messages) send_scheduled_message - When a message is scheduled for sending (but not actually sent)

- When a message is scheduled for sending (but not actually sent) expand_categories - When a category is expanded from the left nav sidebar

- When a category is expanded from the left nav sidebar restore_message_in_thread - When a deleted message is restored inside a thread

- When a deleted message is restored inside a thread delete_label - When a label is deleted

- When a label is deleted show_newly_arrived_message - When inside an email and a new email arrives in the thread

The on method also supports observering specific DOM events in the Gmail Interface (for example when a new compose window is opened). These are only available via the on method (not the before or after methods).

Available DOM Actions/Observers

load - When the gmail interface has completed loading

- When the gmail interface has completed loading compose - When a new compose window opens, or a message is replied to or forwarded

- When a new compose window opens, or a message is replied to or forwarded compose_cancelled - When an existing compose window is closed.

- When an existing compose window is closed. recipient_change - When the recipient (to, cc or bcc) is changed when composing a new email or replying/forwarding an email

- When the recipient (to, cc or bcc) is changed when composing a new email or replying/forwarding an email view_thread - When a new coversation thread is opened

- When a new coversation thread is opened view_email - When an individual email is loaded within a thread (also fires when thread loads displaying the latest email)

- When an individual email is loaded within a thread (also fires when thread loads displaying the latest email) load_email_menu - When the dropdown menu next to the reply button is clicked

gmail.observe.on( "http_event" , function ( params, xhr ) { console .log( "url data:" , params); }) gmail.observe.on( "unread" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "read" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "delete" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "mark_as_spam" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "mark_as_not_spam" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "label" , function ( id, url, body, label, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, "label" , label, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "archive" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "move_to_inbox" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "delete_forever" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "delete_message_in_thread" , function ( id, url, body ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body); }) gmail.observe.on( "restore_message_in_thread" , function ( id, url, body ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body); }) gmail.observe.on( "star" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "unstar" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "undo_send" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr, 'msg_id : ' , body.m); }) gmail.observe.on( "mark_as_important" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "mark_as_not_important" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "filter_messages_like_these" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "mute" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "unmute" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "add_to_tasks" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'task_data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "move_label" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "save_draft" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'email_data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "discard_draft" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "send_message" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'email_data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "send_scheduled_message" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'email_data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "expand_categories" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'expanded_data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "delete_label" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "show_newly_arrived_message" , function ( id, url, body ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body); }) gmail.observe.on( "poll" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "new_email" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "refresh" , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { console .log( "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "open_email" , function ( id, url, body, xhr ) { console .log( "id:" , id, "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'xhr' , xhr); console .log(gmail.get.email_data(id)); }) gmail.observe.on( "upload_attachment" , function ( file, xhr ) { console .log( "file" , file, 'xhr' , xhr); }) gmail.observe.on( "compose" , function ( compose, type ) { console .log( 'api.dom.compose object:' , compose, 'type is:' , type ); }); gmail.observe.on( 'recipient_change' , function ( match, recipients ) { console .log( 'recipients changed' , match, recipients); }); gmail.observe.on( 'view_thread' , function ( obj ) { console .log( 'conversation thread opened' , obj); }); gmail.observe.on( 'view_email' , function ( obj ) { console .log( 'individual email opened' , obj); }); gmail.observe.on( 'load_email_menu' , function ( match ) { console .log( 'Menu loaded' ,match); $( '<div />' ).addClass( 'J-N-Jz' ) .html( 'New element' ) .appendTo(match); });

Similar to gmail.observe.on , this method allows you to bind callbacks to specific events.

All of the standard actions in gmail.observe.on work here, with the exception of the DOM actions

The main difference between on and before is that these callbacks are fired before Gmail's XMLHttpRequest has been sent off the the Gmail servers.This means, where relevant, your callback function can change it prior to it departing by editing the xhrParams.body_params object in the passed xhr parameter.

gmail.observe.before( 'send_message' , function ( url, body, data, xhr ) { var body_params = xhr.xhrParams.body_params; if (data.subject == 'Fake example' ) { if (body_params.cc) { if ( typeof body_params.cc != 'object' ) body_params.cc = [ body_params.cc ]; } else { body_params.cc = []; } body_params.cc.push( 'brent@zeald.com' ); } body_params.subject = 'Subject overwritten!' ; console .log( "sending message, url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'email_data' , data, 'xhr' , xhr); });

Similar to gmail.observe.on , this method allows you to bind callbacks to specific events.

All of the standard actions in gmail.observe.on work here, with the exception of the DOM actions

The main difference between on and after is that these callbacks are fired once Gmail's XMLHttpRequest has returned from the Gmail servers (on the XMLHttpRequest onreadystatechange event).

In addition to the usual parameters received by a callback, callbacks you define for an after event receive an additional response parameter prior to the last xhr parameter. This response parameter is a parsed object representation of the response from the Gmail servers.

So for example, the send_message action would receive:

gmail.observe.after( "send_message" , function ( url, body, data, response, xhr ) { console .log( "message sent" , "url:" , url, 'body' , body, 'email_data' , data, 'response' , response, 'xhr' , xhr); })

Turn off an observe action. Providing it no argument will disable all observers.

Type is either before, after, on or dom. If not specified will disable all types of specified observer.

gmail.observe.on( 'poll' , function ( x,y,z ) {}); gmail.observe.before( 'refresh' , function ( x,y,z ) {}); gmail.observe.after( 'send_message' , function ( x,y,z ) {}); gmail.observe.off( 'poll' , 'on' ); gmail.observe.off( 'poll' ); gmail.observe.off( null , 'before' ); gmail.observe.off();

Allow an application to register a custom DOM observer specific to their application. Adds it to the configured DOM observers that will then be supported by the dom insertion observer. Note this method must be called prior to binding any handlers to specific actions/observers using on , before or after . Once you start binding handlers, you cannot register any further custom observers.

This method can be called two different ways:

Simple:

action - the name of the new DOM observer

class - the class of an inserted DOM element that identifies that this action should be triggered

Complex:

action - the name of the new DOM observer

args - an object containin properties for each of the supported DOM observer configuration agruments: class - the class of an inserted DOM element that identifies that this action should be triggered selector - if you need to match more than just the className of a specific element to indicate a match, you can use this selector for further checking (uses element.is(selector) on matched element). E.g. if there are multiple elements with a class indicating an observer should fire, but you only want it to fire on a specific id, then you would use this sub_selector - if specified, we do a jquery element.find for the passed selector on the inserted element and ensure we can find a match handler - if specified this handler is called if a match is found. Otherwise default calls the callback & passes the jQuery matchElement



gmail.observe.register( 'compose_email_select' , { class : 'Jd-axF' , selector : 'div.Jd-axF:first-child' }); gmail.observe.on( 'compose_email_select' , function ( match ) { console .log( 'Email select popup' ,match); });

Returns basic data for all the messages currently visible in the messages view. Taken from the DOM.

[ { "summary" : "Hey Bill" , "from" : { "email" : "joe@gmail.com" , "name" : "Joe" , }, "$el" : tr#: 9 b.zA.zE.inboxsdk__thread_row, "thread_id" : "thread-f:1628504557508152478" , "legacy_email_id" : undefined, }, { "summary" : "The best of Gmail, wherever you are" , "from" : { "name" : "Gmail" , "email" : "mail-noreply@google.com" }, "$el" : tr#: 9 b.zA.zE.inboxsdk__thread_row, "thread_id" : "#thread-f:1634069952006597946" "legacy_email_id" : undefined, }, ]

An object used to abstract interation with a compose popup. Represents a compose window in the DOM and provides a bunch of methods and properties to access & interact with the window.

Expects a jQuery DOM element for the compose div.

gmail.observe.on( 'compose' , function ( compose, composeType ) { console .log( 'Compose object:' , compose, 'compose type:' , composeType); });

Compose methods:

.id() - retrieve the compose id

- retrieve the compose id .email_id() - retrieve the draft email id

- retrieve the draft email id .is_inline() - is this compose instance inline (as with reply & forwards) or a popup (as with a new compose)

- is this compose instance inline (as with reply & forwards) or a popup (as with a new compose) .recipients(options) - retrieves to , cc , bcc and returns them in a hash of arrays. Options: .type - string to , cc , or bcc to check a specific one .flat - boolean if true will just return an array of all recipients instead of splitting out into to, cc, and bcc

- retrieves , , and returns them in a hash of arrays. Options: .to() - retrieve the current to recipients

- retrieve the current recipients .cc() - retrieve the current cc recipients

- retrieve the current recipients .bcc() - retrieve the current bcc recipients

- retrieve the current recipients .subject(subject) - get/set the current subject

- get/set the current subject .from() - get the from email, if user only has one email account they can send from, returns that email address

- get the from email, if user only has one email account they can send from, returns that email address .body(body) - get/set the email body

- get/set the email body .attachments() - get the email attachments

- get the email attachments .send() - triggers the same action as clicking the "send" button would do.

- triggers the same action as clicking the "send" button would do. .find(selector) - map find through to jquery element

- map find through to jquery element .close() - close compose window

- close compose window .dom(lookup) - retrieve preconfigured dom elements for this compose window. Lookup can be one of 'to' | 'cc' | 'bcc' | 'id' | 'draft' | 'subject' | 'subjectbox' | 'all_subjects' | 'body' | 'quoted_reply' | 'reply' | 'forward' | 'from' | 'send_button' | 'show_cc' | 'show_bcc'

gmail.dom.email(email_el or email_id)

An object for interacting with an email currently present in the DOM. Represents an individual email message within a thread, and provides a number of methods and properties to access & interact with the interface and email data.

Expects a jQuery DOM element for the email div (div.adn as returned by the view_email observer), or an email_id

.id - property storing the id of the email

- property storing the id of the email .email_id() - draft id of the email

- draft id of the email .body([body]) - allows get/set the html body in the DOM

- allows get/set the html body in the DOM .to([to_array]) - allows retrieve or updating to/from DOM who the email is addressed to

- allows retrieve or updating to/from DOM who the email is addressed to .from([email_address],[name]) - allows get/set who the email is from in the DOM

- allows get/set who the email is from in the DOM .attachments() - retrieves the attachments for the email in the DOM

- retrieves the attachments for the email in the DOM .data() - retrieves object of email data from the Gmail servers

- retrieves object of email data from the Gmail servers .source() - retrieves the email raw source from the Gmail servers

- retrieves the email raw source from the Gmail servers .dom() - retrieves the primary element, or other defined elements from the DOM

Get/Set the full email body as it sits in the DOM. Note: This gets & sets the body html after it has been parsed & marked up by GMAIL. To retrieve it as it exists in the email message source, use a call to .data()

If you want the actual DOM element use .dom('body');

Receives optional argument containing html to update the email body with.

var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); var body = email.body(); var id = email.id; email.body( '<h1>My New Heading!</h1>' + body);

Get/Set who the email is showing as To. Optionally receives an array of objects containing email and/or name properties. If received replaces the values in the DOM. Returns an array of objects containing email & name of who is showing in the DOM as the email is to.

var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); var to = email.to(); console .log( 'Email is to' , to); to = email.to([ { email : 'user@user.com' , name : 'Display Name' }, { email : 'user2@user.com' , name : 'User Two' } ]);

Get/Set the sender of the email that is displayed in the interface. Optionally receives email and name properties. If received updates the values in the DOM Returns an object containing email & name of the sender and dom element

var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); var from = email.from(); console .log( 'Email is from' , from ); from .name = 'New Name' ; email.from( from );

Retrieve relevant email data from the Gmail servers for this email Makes use of the gmail.get.email_data() method Returns an object containing the email data. Caches email data for all emails in the thread

var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); var data = email.data(); console .log( 'Email data is' ,data);

Retrieve email source for this email from the Gmail servers Makes use of the gmail.get.email_source() method Returns string of email raw source

var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); var source = email.source(); console .log( 'Email source is' ,source);

Retrieve preconfigured dom elements for this email Abstracts relevant dom elements so code can be centralized - making it easier to update if Gmail updates its interface Retrieves the primary DOM element if you pass no lookup Supported lookups:

- _null _ (primary element) - body - from - to - to_wrapper - timestamp - star - reply_button - menu_button - details_button

var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); var el = email.dom(); var to_dom = email.dom( 'to' ); console .log( 'El is' ,el, 'To elements are' ,to);

An object for interacting with a conversation thread currently present in the DOM. Provides methods to access & interact with the interface.

Expects a jQuery DOM element for the thread wrapper div (div.if as returned by the view_thread observer)

.dom() - retrieves the primary element, or other defined elements from the DOM

Retrieve preconfigured dom elements for this conversation thread Abstracts relevant dom elements so code can be centralized - making it easier to update if Gmail updates its interface Retrieves the primary DOM element if you pass no lookup Supported lookups:

- _null _ (primary element) - opened_email - subject - labels

var thread = new gmail.dom.thread($( 'div.if' )); var el = thread.dom(); var subject = thread.dom( 'subject' ); console .log( 'El is' ,el, 'Subject element is' ,subject);

Add a new button to Gmail Toolbar

gmail.tools.add_toolbar_button( 'content_html' , function ( ) { }, 'Custom Style Classes' );

Add a new button to Gmail Toolbar on the right hand side

gmail.tools.add_right_toolbar_button( 'content_html' , function ( ) { }, 'Custom Style Classes' );

Add button to compose window. You can use gmail.dom.composes() to get compose reference.

var compose_ref = gmail.dom.composes()[ 0 ]; gmail.tools.add_compose_button(compose_ref, 'content_html' , function ( ) { }, 'Custom Style Classes' );

Add a button to an attachment in email-view.

var emailDom = gmail.dom.email(gmail.get.email_id()); var attachments = emailDom.attachments(); var iconUrl = "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/53/Google_%22G%22_Logo.svg/1024px-Google_%22G%22_Logo.svg.png" ; var html = '<img src="' + iconUrl + '" width="21" height="21" />' ; for ( let attachment of attachments) { gmail.tools.add_attachment_button(attachment, html, null , "Custom button!" , function ( ) { console .log( "Attachment " + attachment.name + " clicked!" ); gmail.get.email_data_async(emailDom.id, (data) => { email = data.threads[emailDom.id]; attachment_details = email.attachments_details.filter( i => i.name === attachment.name )[ 0 ]; console .log( "This attachment has URL: " + attachment_details.url); }); }); }

Create a modal window with specified title, content and callback functions.

onClickOk triggers when the user clicks the OK button on the modal window. onClickCancel triggers when the user clicks the Cancel button on the modal window. onClickClose triggers when the user clicks the X in the upper right hand side of the modal window.

By default, if onClickCancel or onClickClose are left blank, their corresponding buttons will remove the modal window by calling gmail.tools.remove_modal_window .

gmail.tools.add_modal_window( 'Clean inbox' , 'Do you want to continue?' , function ( ) { cleanMyInbox(); gmail.tools.remove_modal_window(); });

Removes a modal window created using gmail.tools.create_modal_window .

gmail.tools.add_modal_window( 'Clean inbox' , 'Do you want to continue?' , function ( ) { cleanMyInbox(); gmail.tools.remove_modal_window(); });

Show/Hide compose window gmail.tools.toggle_minimize .

gmail.tools.toggle_minimize

Details - Deprecated methods

Note: This method can only be used with other deprecated methods, and is itself deprecated. Use gmail.new.get.thread_id() instead.

Gets current email-thread's ID.

This can be used together with gmail.get.email_data() to obtain individual email IDs.

Note: This method can only be used with other deprecated methods, and is itself deprecated. Use gmail.new.get.email_id() instead.

Same as gmail.get.thread_id() , but kept for compatibilty. Using this method generates a warning!

"141de25dc0b48e4f"

Note: This method can only be used with other deprecated methods, and is itself deprecated. Use gmail.new.get.thread_id() and gmail.new.get.thread_data() instead.

Returns a list of email IDs for each thread in the conversation

[ "141de25dc0b48e4f" ]

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to gmail.new.get.* -API instead.

Returns a list of emails from the server that are currently visible in the inbox view. The data does not come from the DOM

[{ "id" : "1425a3693a4c45d0" , "title" : "<b>What if video games were real? On YouTube</b>" , "excerpt" : "View email in a web browser Header Super Mario Brothers Parkour by Warialasky Super Mario Brothers" , "time" : "Fri, Nov 15, 2013 at 12:23 AM" , "sender" : "noreply@youtube.com" , "attachment" : "" , "labels" : [ "^all" , "^i" , "^smartlabel_social" , "^unsub" ]}]

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to gmail.new.get.* -API instead.

Does the same as above but accepts a callback function

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to gmail.new.get.* -API instead.

Returns a list of object representation from emails that are currently selected in the inbox view. The data does not come from the DOM

[{ "thread_id" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "first_email" : "141d44da39d6caf9" , "last_email" : "141d44da39d6caf9" , "total_emails" : 1 , "total_threads" : [ "141d44da39d6caf8" ], "people_involved" : [ [ "Kartik Talwar" , "hi@kartikt.com" ], [ "California" , "california@gmail.com" ] ], "subject" : "test" , "threads" : { "141d44da39d6caf8" : { "reply_to_id" : "" , "reply_to" : "replytome@gmail.com" , "is_deleted" : false , "from" : "California" , "to" : [ "hi@kartikt.com" ], "cc" : [], "bcc" : [], "from_email" : "california@gmail.com" , "timestamp" : 1382246359000 , "datetime" : "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM" , "content_plain" : "another test" , "subject" : "test" , "content_html" : "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>

" } } },{ "thread_id" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "first_email" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "last_email" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "total_emails" : 1 , "total_threads" : [ "141d44da39d6caf8" ], "people_involved" : [ [ "Kartik Talwar" , "hi@kartikt.com" ], [ "California" , "california@gmail.com" ] ], "subject" : "test" , "threads" : { "141d44da39d6caf8" : { "reply_to_id" : "" , "reply_to" : null , "is_deleted" : false , "from" : "California" , "to" : [ "hi@kartikt.com" ], "cc" : [], "bcc" : [], "from_email" : "california@gmail.com" , "timestamp" : 1382246359000 , "datetime" : "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM" , "content_plain" : "another test" , "subject" : "test" , "content_html" : "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>

" } } }]

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Use gmail.new.get.email_data() and gmail.new.get.thread_data() instead!

Returns an object representation of the opened email contents and metadata. It takes the optional thread_id parameter where the data for the specified thread is returned instead of the email-thread currently visible in the dom.

thread_id is added for updated gmail thread behaviour which adds support for emails created in inbox. first_email remains as the first message in the thread.

{ "thread_id" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "first_email" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "last_email" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "total_emails" : 1 , "total_threads" : [ "141d44da39d6caf8" ], "people_involved" : [ [ "Kartik Talwar" , "hi@kartikt.com" ], [ "California" , "california@gmail.com" ] ], "subject" : "test" , "threads" : { "141d44da39d6caf8" : { "reply_to_id" : "" , "reply_to" : "replytome@gmail.com" , "is_deleted" : false , "from" : "California" , "to" : [ "hi@kartikt.com" ], "cc" : [], "bcc" : [], "from_email" : "california@gmail.com" , "timestamp" : 1382246359000 , "datetime" : "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM" , "content_plain" : "another test" , "subject" : "test" , "content_html" : "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>

" , "attachments" : [ "some_file.pdf" ], "attachments_details" : [ { "attachment_id" : "0.1" , "name" : "some_file.pdf" , "size" : 11235 , "type" : "application/pdf" , "url" : "https://mail.google.com/u/0/?ui=......" }] } } }

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Use gmail.new.get.email_data() and gmail.new.get.thread_data() instead!

Does the same as above but accepts a callback function.

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to gmail.new.get.* -API instead.

Returns an object representation of the emails that are being displayed.

{ "thread_id" : "141d44da39d6caf8" , "first_email" : "145881e7a8befff6" , "last_email" : "145881e7a8befff6" , "total_emails" : 1 , "total_threads" : [ "145881e7a8befff6" ], "people_involved" : [ [ "Kartik Talwar" , "hi@kartikt.com" ], [ "California" , "california@gmail.com" ] ], "subject" : "test" , "threads" : { "145881e7a8befff6" : { "reply_to_id" : "" , "reply_to" : "replytome@gmail.com" , "is_deleted" : false , "from" : "California" , "to" : [ "hi@kartikt.com" ], "cc" : [], "bcc" : [], "from_email" : "california@gmail.com" , "timestamp" : 1382246359000 , "datetime" : "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM" , "content_plain" : "another test" , "subject" : "test" , "content_html" : "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>

" , "attachments" : [ "some_file.pdf" ], "attachments_details" : [ { "attachment_id" : "0.1" , "name" : "some_file.pdf" , "size" : 11235 , "type" : "application/pdf" , "url" : "https://mail.google.com/u/0/?ui=......" }] } } }

DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to gmail.new.get.* -API instead.

Does the same as above but accepts a callback function.

Author and Licensing