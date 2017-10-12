Gmail.js is meant to be used for creating WebExtension-based browser-extensions, for Chrome, Firefox and other compatible browsers.
It cannot be used server-side with Node, or from another web-app to interface with Gmail.
Note: This is not an official Gmail API, and isn't affiliated with Google.
Note: Gmail.js requires jQuery to work
gmail.observe.on('lots_of_actions_here', callback()) or similar
gmail.observe.before(...) and
gmail.observe.after(...)
If you know how to create WebExtensions-based extensions for Firefox and Chrome, you can get started by pulling Gmail.js like this:
npm install gmail-js
Note: Please ensure that Gmail.js is injected into the regular DOM.
Content-scripts which launch injected script must be configured with
"run_at": "document_start".
It's recommended to split injected script to have only gmail.js load first because the size of the injected script impacts the loading time. Gmail.js must be injected and loaded before Gmail loads embedded data.
Gmail.js does not work as a content-script.
For a ready to use example/boilerplate repo, look no further:
In earlier advice given w.r.t. deployment of GmailJS, where scripts were injected one by one, with cumbersome loading and probing mechanisms, CSP could be an problem causing your extension to fail if GmailJS was injected incorrectly.
If you use modern javascript and script-bundling in your extension (like in the boilerplate example), CSP will not interfere with loading of your extension, nor GmailJS.
If you have any issues with CSP, the general advice is to build your extension using script-bundling and eliminate the cause of the error all together.
While you may be able to make it work, legacy loading is no longer considered supported by GmailJS.
Using gmail-js with TypeScript is relatively easy, but if you use normal
import syntax it
will fail. Instead you need to use
require-syntax to load it:
const GmailFactory = require("gmail-js");
const gmail = new GmailFactory.Gmail() as Gmail;
// working on the gmail-object now provides type-safety.
gmail.get.email_source_async(identifier=undefined, callback, error_callback, preferBinary)
gmail.get.email_source_promise(identifier=undefined, preferBinary)
It is considered best practice to wait for the gmail interface to be loaded before observing any XHR actions.
gmail.observe.on("load", function(){
//... now you can safely register other observers using gmail.observe.on
});
load - When the gmail interface has finished loading
http_event - When gmail any CRUD operation happens on gmail
poll - When gmail automatically polls the server to check for new emails every few seconds
new_email - When a new email appears in the inbox
open_email - When an email is opened from the inbox view
refresh - When you click the refresh button
unread - When a conversation(s) is marked unread
read - When a conversation(s) is marked read
delete - When a conversation(s) is deleted
delete_message_in_thread - When a conversation(s) is deleted inside a thread
mark_as_spam - When a conversation(s) is marked as spam
mark_as_not_spam - When a conversation(s) is unchecked as spam
label - When a conversation(s) get applied a label
archive - When a conversation(s) is archieved
move_to_inbox - When a conversation(s) is moved to the inbox
delete_forever - When a conversation(s) is deleted forever
star - When a conversation(s) is starred
unstar - When a conversation(s) is unstarred
undo_send - When the Undo Send button is clicked after trying to send a new email
mark_as_important - When a conversation(s) is marked as important
mark_as_not_important - When a conversation(s) is marked as not important
filter_messages_like_these - When a filter button is triggered for a conversation
mute - When a conversation(s) is muted
unmute - When a conversation(s) is unmuted
add_to_tasks - When an item is added to google tasks
move_label - When a conversation(s) is moved to a label folder
save_draft - When a draft is saved
discard_draft - When a draft is dicarded
send_message - When a message is sent (except scheduled messages)
send_scheduled_message - When a message is scheduled for sending (but not actually sent)
expand_categories - When a category is expanded from the left nav sidebar
restore_message_in_thread - When a deleted message is restored inside a thread
delete_label - When a label is deleted
show_newly_arrived_message - When inside an email and a new email arrives in the thread
upload_attachment - When an attachment is being uploaded to an email being composed
compose - When a new compose window is opened, or a message is replied to or forwarded
recipient_change - When an email being written (either new compose, reply or forward) has its to, cc or bcc recipients updated
view_thread - When a conversation thread is opened to read
view_email - When an individual email is loaded within a conversation thread.
It's worth noting this event is only triggered when the email is actually rendered in the DOM. Gmail tends to cache the rendered emails, so it should not be expected to fire reliably for every viewing of the same email. It will most likely fire once, for the initial and possibly only rendering.
load_email_menu - When the dropdown menu next to the reply button is clicked
gmail.observe.on
These methods return the DOM data itself
gmail.dom.compose objects representing any open compose windows
These are some helper functions that the rest of the methods use. See source for input params
These are some of the variables that are tracked and kept in memory while the rest of the methods are in use.
Obtains the new-style email-ID from the email currently on screen. Extracted via DOM.
This ID can only be used by
gmail.new.get.*-functions.
Can be provided email-element from HTML DOM, or Gmail DOMEmail object to look up specific email ID.
Obtains the new-style thread-ID from the email currently on screen. Extracted via DOM.
This ID can only be used by
gmail.new.get.*-functions.
Returns a data-object for the requested email, if found in the email-cache.
identifier must be an object or string which uniquely identifies
an email:
If no email-data can be found in Gmail.JS email-cache,
null or
undefined is returned instead.
This method returns immediately, uses no XHR, and has no async-equivalent.
Please note: Email-data is intercepted and stored in the cache only when Gmail itself has requested or used and email.
This typically happens when loading a label (pre-loading all emails in view) or when navigating to view a full thread.
That means that calling the same method later may return data even if
the first invocation returned
null.
{
"id": "msg-f:1581064946762017791",
"legacy_email_id": "15f1123136926bff",
"thread_id": "thread-f:1581064946762017791",
"smtp_id": "<87zi8wmmhw.fsf@gmail.com>",
"subject": "[PATCH] Flymake support for C/C++",
"timestamp": 1507821032297,
"content_html": "Hi,<br>\n<br>\nHere's a proposal for supporting Flymake in C/C++. This patch...",
"date": "2017-10-12T15:10:32.297Z",
"from": {
"address": "joaotavora@gmail.com",
"name": ""
},
"to": [
{
"address": "emacs-devel@gnu.org"
}
],
"cc": [
{
"address": "acm@muc.de"
},
{
"address": "eliz@gnu.org"
}
],
"bcc": [],
"attachments": [
{
"attachment_id": "0.1",
"name": "0001-Add-a-Flymake-backend-for-C.patch",
"type": "application/x-patch",
"url": "https://mail.google.com/mail/?ui=2&ik=94da28fb67&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-f:1581064946762017791&th=15f1123136926bff&view=att&zw",
"size": 11225
}
]
}
Returns a data-object for the requested email-thread, if found in the email-cache.
identifier must be an object or string which uniquely identifies
a thread:
If no thread-data can be found in Gmail.JS email-cache,
null or
undefined is returned instead.
This method returns immediately, uses no XHR, and has no async-equivalent.
Please note: Email-data is intercepted and stored in the cache only when Gmail itself has requested or used and email.
This typically happens when loading a label (pre-loading all emails in view) or when navigating to view a full thread.
That means that calling the same method later may return data even if
the first invocation returned
null.
{
"thread_id": "thread-f:1581064946762017791",
"emails": [...email_data elements...]
}
Deprecated function. Will be removed. Migrate to
gmail.get.email_source_async or
gmail.get.email_source_promise
instead.
Retrieves raw MIME message source from the gmail server for the specified email identifier.
identifier must be an object or string which uniquely identifies
an email:
If not specified, current email will be resolved automatically.
By default, once retrieved the resulting data will be passed to
callback in text-format. This may corrupt the actual email
MIME-data, by causing irreversible content-encoding
consistency-errors.
If you need to parse this data in a proper MIME-parser later, the only way to avoid this kind of error is to download the data in binary format and do your own decoding inside your own MIME-parser.
To get the email-source in binary form, you must set the
preferBinary-parameter to
true.
Does the same as above but implements it using ES6 promises.
Returns the current user's email address
"california@gmail.com"
Returns the email address of the user currently managing the account (if the inbox is used by the owner, this function returns the same value as gmail.get.user_email())
"california@gmail.com"
Returns the email address of the user the account is currently delegated to (if the inbox is used by the owner, this function returns null)
"california@gmail.com"
Returns current user's file storage stats
{
"used": "0 GB",
"total": "15 GB",
"percent": 0
}
Returns what page of gmail the user is currently on. These are the possible responses
['sent', 'inbox', 'starred', 'drafts', 'imp', 'chats', 'all', 'spam', 'trash', 'circle'] // pages
"email" // inside email conversation
"/search/[.+]" // inside search view
"/label/[.+]" // inside label view
"/category/[.+]" // inside category view
"/settings/[.+]" // settings sub-page (excluding settings root page)
Returns the opened email's subject from the DOM
"test"
Returns the latest/last email id of emails that have been saved as drafts (currently open)
["14469c73bba6ff53", "14469c7b8581ccfa"]
Returns the search bar data
"from:hi@kartikt.com is:unread"
Returns a count of total unread emails for the current account.
{
"inbox": 2,
"drafts": 0,
"spam": 0,
"forum": 0,
"notifications": 0,
"promotions": 0,
"social": 0
}
You can also request the data individually
Gets user's account activity data
{
"time": "9:41 pm",
"ip": "54.234.192.48",
"mac_address": "2620:101:f000:702:a966:ab42:4a46:195e",
"time_relative": "31 minutes ago"
}
Returns a list of signed-in accounts (multiple user accounts setup in gmail)
[{"name":"California","email":"california@gmail.com"}]
Although hand picked, this method returns the checks on beta features and deployments
{"new_nav_bar":true}
Returns the Gmail localization, e.g. 'US'.
Returns
True if the user is running Gmail with the new 2018 data-layer
False otherwise
Returns
True if the user is running Gmail with the new 2018 GUI
False otherwise
Returns
True if the compose UI uses new UI as announced here
False otherwise
Returns
True if the conversation is threaded
False otherwise
Returns
True if gmail is in split pane mode (vertical or horizontal)
False otherwise
Returns
True if user has multiple inbox lab enabled,
False otherwise
Returns
True if the pane split mode is horiontal
False otherwise
Returns
True if user has enabled mail action shortcuts,
False otherwise
Returns
True if the pane mode is vertical
False otherwise
Returns
True if tabbed inbox view is enabled
False otherwise
Returns
True if chat is on the right sidebar
False otherwise
Returns
True if compose is in fullscreen mode
False otherwise
Returns
True if emails are displayed as threads,
False otherwise (i.e. displayed individually)
Returns
True if the current user is google apps user (email not ending in gmail.com)
False otherwise
Returns
True if you are currently inside an email conversation
False otherwise
Returns
True if compose is in plain text mode,
False if in rich text mode
Returns
True if priority inbox is enabled
False otherwise
Returns
True if rapportive chrome extension is installed
False otherwise
Returns
True if streak chrome extension is installed
False otherwise
Returns
True if any.do chrome extension is installed
False otherwise
Returns
True if boomerang chrome extension is installed
False otherwise
Returns
True if xobni chrome extension is installed
False otherwise
Returns
True if Signal chrome extension is installed
False otherwise
Returns
True if the account supports the new hangout UI for chat
False otherwise (native chat window)
-Clicks on the compose button making the inbox compose view to popup
After an observer has been bound through
gmail.observe.bind() (via a call to events
gmail.observe.before(),
gmail.observe.on(), or
gmail.observe.after()), this method keeps track of the last 50 http events.
The items contain the sent requested parameterized data
[{
"method": "POST",
"url": {
"ui": "2",
"ik": "13fa7f7088",
"rid": "ed0e..",
"view": "tl",
"start": "0",
"num": "30",
"lhop": "169846",
"ltup": "%5Ei",
"slmm": "1427abc6106ac10b",
"scid": "q2h353hw6dv9",
"avw": "1194",
"ntlv": "10",
"auto": "1",
"ver": "-z-h-bKmWwI.en.",
"am": "!6hSPXvkvPMjmReGu2-2BQXCk3IltF-jNSk0J8Cg_jNeaoSbpJgHQYdkXe6T_WPYyyATD3DSiOA",
"vas": "1",
"ari": "120",
"_reqid": "4582876",
"pcd": "1",
"mb": "0",
"rt": "j",
"search": "inbox"
},
"body": "",
"url_raw": "?ui=2&ik=13fa7f7088&rid=ed0e..&view=tl&start=0&num=30&lhop=169846<up=%5Ei&slmm=1427abc6106ac10b&scid=q2h353hw6dv9&avw=1194&ntlv=10&auto=1&ver=-z-h-bKmWwI.en.&am=!6hSPXvkvPMjmReGu2-2BQXCk3IltF-jNSk0J8Cg_jNeaoSbpJgHQYdkXe6T_WPYyyATD3DSiOA&vas=1&ari=120&_reqid=4582876&pcd=1&mb=0&rt=j&search=inbox"
}]
Similar to
gmail.observe.http_requests() this keeps track of the last 10 gmail actions (vs all http requests).
Actions here correspond to things like clicking refres, archiving, deleting, starring etc.
This is the key feature of gmail.js. This method allows you to add triggers to all of these actions so you can build your custom extension/tool with this library.
You simply specify the action name and your function that the method will return data to when the actions are triggered and it does the rest. You can have multiple triggers
Your callback will be fired directly after Gmail's XMLHttpRequest has been sent off the the Gmail servers.
Available Actions
undo_send - When the Undo Send button is clicked after trying to send a new email
The on method also supports observering specific DOM events in the Gmail Interface (for example when a new compose window is opened). These are only available via the
on method (not the
before or
after methods).
Available DOM Actions/Observers
gmail.observe.on("http_event", function(params, xhr) {
console.log("url data:", params);
})
gmail.observe.on("unread", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("read", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("delete", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("mark_as_spam", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("mark_as_not_spam", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("label", function(id, url, body, label, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, "label", label, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("archive", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("move_to_inbox", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("delete_forever", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("delete_message_in_thread", function(id, url, body) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body);
})
gmail.observe.on("restore_message_in_thread", function(id, url, body) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body);
})
gmail.observe.on("star", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("unstar", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("undo_send", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log('body', body, 'xhr', xhr, 'msg_id : ', body.m);
})
gmail.observe.on("mark_as_important", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("mark_as_not_important", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("filter_messages_like_these", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("mute", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("unmute", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("add_to_tasks", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'task_data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("move_label", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("save_draft", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'email_data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("discard_draft", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("send_message", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'email_data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("send_scheduled_message", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'email_data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("expand_categories", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'expanded_data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("delete_label", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("show_newly_arrived_message", function(id, url, body) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body);
})
gmail.observe.on("poll", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("new_email", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("refresh", function(url, body, data, xhr) {
console.log("url:", url, 'body', body, 'data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
})
gmail.observe.on("open_email", function(id, url, body, xhr) {
console.log("id:", id, "url:", url, 'body', body, 'xhr', xhr);
console.log(gmail.get.email_data(id));
})
gmail.observe.on("upload_attachment", function(file, xhr) {
console.log("file", file, 'xhr', xhr);
})
// DOM observers
gmail.observe.on("compose", function(compose, type) {
// type can be compose, reply or forward
console.log('api.dom.compose object:', compose, 'type is:', type ); // gmail.dom.compose object
});
gmail.observe.on('recipient_change', function(match, recipients) {
console.log('recipients changed', match, recipients);
});
gmail.observe.on('view_thread', function(obj) {
console.log('conversation thread opened', obj); // gmail.dom.thread object
});
gmail.observe.on('view_email', function(obj) {
console.log('individual email opened', obj); // gmail.dom.email object
});
gmail.observe.on('load_email_menu', function(match) {
console.log('Menu loaded',match);
// insert a new element into the menu
$('<div />').addClass('J-N-Jz')
.html('New element')
.appendTo(match);
});
Similar to
gmail.observe.on, this method allows you to bind callbacks to specific events.
All of the standard actions in
gmail.observe.on work here, with the exception of the DOM actions
The main difference between
on and
before is that these callbacks are fired before Gmail's XMLHttpRequest has been sent off the the Gmail servers.This means, where relevant, your callback function can change it prior to it departing by editing the xhrParams.body_params object in the passed xhr parameter.
gmail.observe.before('send_message', function(url, body, data, xhr){
var body_params = xhr.xhrParams.body_params;
// lets cc this email to someone extra if the subject is 'Fake example'
if(data.subject == 'Fake example') {
if(body_params.cc) {
if(typeof body_params.cc != 'object') body_params.cc = [ body_params.cc ];
} else {
body_params.cc = [];
}
body_params.cc.push('brent@zeald.com');
}
// now change the subject
body_params.subject = 'Subject overwritten!';
console.log("sending message, url:", url, 'body', body, 'email_data', data, 'xhr', xhr);
});
Similar to
gmail.observe.on, this method allows you to bind callbacks to specific events.
All of the standard actions in
gmail.observe.on work here, with the exception of the DOM actions
The main difference between
on and
after is that these callbacks are fired once Gmail's XMLHttpRequest has returned from the Gmail servers (on the XMLHttpRequest
onreadystatechange event).
In addition to the usual parameters received by a callback, callbacks you define for an
after event receive an additional
response parameter prior to the last xhr parameter. This response parameter is a parsed object representation of the response from the Gmail servers.
So for example, the
send_message action would receive:
gmail.observe.after("send_message", function(url, body, data, response, xhr) {
console.log("message sent", "url:", url, 'body', body, 'email_data', data, 'response', response, 'xhr', xhr);
})
Turn off an observe action. Providing it no argument will disable all observers.
Type is either before, after, on or dom. If not specified will disable all types of specified observer.
gmail.observe.on('poll', function(x,y,z){});
gmail.observe.before('refresh', function(x,y,z){});
gmail.observe.after('send_message', function(x,y,z){});
gmail.observe.off('poll','on'); // disables on poll
gmail.observe.off('poll'); // disables all poll events of any type
gmail.observe.off(null,'before'); // disables all before observers
gmail.observe.off(); // disables all
Allow an application to register a custom DOM observer specific to their application.
Adds it to the configured DOM observers that will then be supported by the dom insertion observer.
Note this method must be called prior to binding any handlers to specific actions/observers using
on,
before or
after.
Once you start binding handlers, you cannot register any further custom observers.
This method can be called two different ways:
Simple:
Complex:
// this will register an observer that fires each time the autosuggest listbox pops up / changes
// as you type an email address into a compose
gmail.observe.register('compose_email_select', {
class: 'Jd-axF',
selector: 'div.Jd-axF:first-child'
});
gmail.observe.on('compose_email_select', function(match) {
console.log('Email select popup',match);
});
Returns basic data for all the messages currently visible in the messages view. Taken from the DOM.
[
{
"summary": "Hey Bill",
"from": {
"email": "joe@gmail.com",
"name": "Joe",
},
"$el": tr#:9b.zA.zE.inboxsdk__thread_row,
"thread_id": "thread-f:1628504557508152478",
"legacy_email_id": undefined,
},
{
"summary": "The best of Gmail, wherever you are",
"from": {
"name": "Gmail",
"email": "mail-noreply@google.com"
},
"$el": tr#:9b.zA.zE.inboxsdk__thread_row,
"thread_id": "#thread-f:1634069952006597946"
"legacy_email_id": undefined,
},
]
An object used to abstract interation with a compose popup. Represents a compose window in the DOM and provides a bunch of methods and properties to access & interact with the window.
Expects a jQuery DOM element for the compose div.
// you can use an observer to retrieve a compose object
gmail.observe.on('compose', function(compose, composeType) {
// compose type can be one of "reply" | "forward" | "compose"
console.log('Compose object:', compose, 'compose type:', composeType);
});
Compose methods:
to,
cc,
bcc and returns them in a hash of arrays.
Options:
to,
cc, or
bcc to check a specific one
true will just return an array of all recipients instead of splitting out into to, cc, and bcc
to recipients
cc recipients
bcc recipients
'to' | 'cc' | 'bcc' | 'id' | 'draft' | 'subject' | 'subjectbox' | 'all_subjects' | 'body' | 'quoted_reply' | 'reply' | 'forward' | 'from' | 'send_button' | 'show_cc' | 'show_bcc'
An object for interacting with an email currently present in the DOM. Represents an individual email message within a thread, and provides a number of methods and properties to access & interact with the interface and email data.
Expects a jQuery DOM element for the email div (div.adn as returned by the
view_email observer), or an email_id
Get/Set the full email body as it sits in the DOM. Note: This gets & sets the body html after it has been parsed & marked up by GMAIL. To retrieve it as it exists in the email message source, use a call to
.data()
If you want the actual DOM element use .dom('body');
Receives optional argument containing html to update the email body with.
var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id); // optionally can pass relevant $('div.adn');
var body = email.body();
var id = email.id;
// add a heading at the start of the email and update in the interface
email.body('<h1>My New Heading!</h1>' + body);
Get/Set who the email is showing as To. Optionally receives an array of objects containing email and/or name properties. If received replaces the values in the DOM. Returns an array of objects containing email & name of who is showing in the DOM as the email is to.
var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id);
var to = email.to();
console.log('Email is to', to); // [{email: 'user@user.com', name: 'Display Name'}, {email: 'user2@user.com', name: 'User Two'}]
// update values that appear in the interface. This supports the popup hovers in gmail interface etc
to = email.to([
{email: 'user@user.com', name: 'Display Name'},
{email: 'user2@user.com', name: 'User Two'}
]);
Get/Set the sender of the email that is displayed in the interface. Optionally receives email and name properties. If received updates the values in the DOM Returns an object containing email & name of the sender and dom element
var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id);
var from = email.from();
console.log('Email is from', from); // {email: 'user@user.com', name: 'Display Name'}
// update who the email is from in the interface
from.name = 'New Name';
email.from(from);
Retrieve relevant email data from the Gmail servers for this email Makes use of the gmail.get.email_data() method Returns an object containing the email data. Caches email data for all emails in the thread
var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id);
var data = email.data();
console.log('Email data is',data);
Retrieve email source for this email from the Gmail servers Makes use of the gmail.get.email_source() method Returns string of email raw source
var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id);
var source = email.source();
console.log('Email source is',source);
Retrieve preconfigured dom elements for this email Abstracts relevant dom elements so code can be centralized - making it easier to update if Gmail updates its interface Retrieves the primary DOM element if you pass no lookup Supported lookups:
- _null_ (primary element)
- body
- from
- to
- to_wrapper
- timestamp
- star
- reply_button
- menu_button
- details_button
var email = new gmail.dom.email(email_id);
var el = email.dom();
var to_dom = email.dom('to');
console.log('El is',el,'To elements are',to);
An object for interacting with a conversation thread currently present in the DOM. Provides methods to access & interact with the interface.
Expects a jQuery DOM element for the thread wrapper div (div.if as returned by the
view_thread observer)
Retrieve preconfigured dom elements for this conversation thread Abstracts relevant dom elements so code can be centralized - making it easier to update if Gmail updates its interface Retrieves the primary DOM element if you pass no lookup Supported lookups:
- _null_ (primary element)
- opened_email
- subject
- labels
var thread = new gmail.dom.thread($('div.if'));
var el = thread.dom();
var subject = thread.dom('subject');
console.log('El is',el,'Subject element is',subject);
Add a new button to Gmail Toolbar
gmail.tools.add_toolbar_button('content_html', function() {
// Code here
}, 'Custom Style Classes');
Add a new button to Gmail Toolbar on the right hand side
gmail.tools.add_right_toolbar_button('content_html', function() {
// Code here
}, 'Custom Style Classes');
Add button to compose window. You can use gmail.dom.composes() to get compose reference.
var compose_ref = gmail.dom.composes()[0];
gmail.tools.add_compose_button(compose_ref, 'content_html', function() {
// Code here
}, 'Custom Style Classes');
Add a button to an attachment in email-view.
var emailDom = gmail.dom.email(gmail.get.email_id());
var attachments = emailDom.attachments();
var iconUrl = "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/5/53/Google_%22G%22_Logo.svg/1024px-Google_%22G%22_Logo.svg.png";
var html = '<img src="' + iconUrl + '" width="21" height="21" />';
for (let attachment of attachments) {
gmail.tools.add_attachment_button(attachment, html, null, "Custom button!", function() {
console.log("Attachment " + attachment.name + " clicked!");
gmail.get.email_data_async(emailDom.id, (data) => {
email = data.threads[emailDom.id];
attachment_details = email.attachments_details.filter(
i => i.name === attachment.name
)[0];
console.log("This attachment has URL: " + attachment_details.url);
// download using api.tools.make_request_download_promise!
});
});
}
Create a modal window with specified title, content and callback functions.
onClickOk triggers when the user clicks the OK button on the modal window.
onClickCancel triggers when the user clicks the Cancel button on the modal window.
onClickClose triggers when the user clicks the X in the upper right hand side of the modal window.
By default, if
onClickCancel or
onClickClose are left blank, their corresponding buttons will remove the modal window by calling
gmail.tools.remove_modal_window.
gmail.tools.add_modal_window('Clean inbox', 'Do you want to continue?',
function() {
cleanMyInbox();
gmail.tools.remove_modal_window();
});
Removes a modal window created using
gmail.tools.create_modal_window.
gmail.tools.add_modal_window('Clean inbox', 'Do you want to continue?',
function() {
cleanMyInbox();
gmail.tools.remove_modal_window();
});
Show/Hide compose window
gmail.tools.toggle_minimize.
gmail.tools.toggle_minimize
Note: This method can only be used with other deprecated methods,
and is itself deprecated. Use
gmail.new.get.thread_id() instead.
Gets current email-thread's ID.
This can be used together with
gmail.get.email_data() to obtain
individual email IDs.
Note: This method can only be used with other deprecated methods,
and is itself deprecated. Use
gmail.new.get.email_id() instead.
Same as
gmail.get.thread_id(), but kept for compatibilty.
Using this method generates a warning!
"141de25dc0b48e4f"
Note: This method can only be used with other deprecated methods,
and is itself deprecated. Use
gmail.new.get.thread_id() and
gmail.new.get.thread_data() instead.
Returns a list of email IDs for each thread in the conversation
["141de25dc0b48e4f"]
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to
gmail.new.get.*-API instead.
Returns a list of emails from the server that are currently visible in the inbox view. The data does not come from the DOM
[{"id": "1425a3693a4c45d0",
"title": "<b>What if video games were real? On YouTube</b>",
"excerpt": "View email in a web browser Header Super Mario Brothers Parkour by Warialasky Super Mario Brothers",
"time": "Fri, Nov 15, 2013 at 12:23 AM",
"sender": "noreply@youtube.com",
"attachment": "",
"labels": ["^all", "^i", "^smartlabel_social", "^unsub"]}]
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to
gmail.new.get.*-API instead.
Does the same as above but accepts a callback function
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to
gmail.new.get.*-API instead.
Returns a list of object representation from emails that are currently selected in the inbox view. The data does not come from the DOM
[{
"thread_id":"141d44da39d6caf8",
"first_email": "141d44da39d6caf9",
"last_email": "141d44da39d6caf9",
"total_emails": 1,
"total_threads": ["141d44da39d6caf8"],
"people_involved": [
["Kartik Talwar", "hi@kartikt.com"],
["California", "california@gmail.com"]
],
"subject": "test",
"threads": {
"141d44da39d6caf8": {
"reply_to_id": "",
"reply_to": "replytome@gmail.com",
"is_deleted" : false,
"from": "California",
"to" : ["hi@kartikt.com"],
"cc" : [],
"bcc" : [],
"from_email": "california@gmail.com",
"timestamp": 1382246359000,
"datetime": "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM",
"content_plain": "another test",
"subject": "test",
"content_html": "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>\n"
}
}
},{
"thread_id":"141d44da39d6caf8",
"first_email": "141d44da39d6caf8",
"last_email": "141d44da39d6caf8",
"total_emails": 1,
"total_threads": ["141d44da39d6caf8"],
"people_involved": [
["Kartik Talwar", "hi@kartikt.com"],
["California", "california@gmail.com"]
],
"subject": "test",
"threads": {
"141d44da39d6caf8": {
"reply_to_id": "",
"reply_to": null,
"is_deleted" : false,
"from": "California",
"to" : ["hi@kartikt.com"],
"cc" : [],
"bcc" : [],
"from_email": "california@gmail.com",
"timestamp": 1382246359000,
"datetime": "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM",
"content_plain": "another test",
"subject": "test",
"content_html": "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>\n"
}
}
}]
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Use
gmail.new.get.email_data() and
gmail.new.get.thread_data() instead!
Returns an object representation of the opened email contents and metadata. It takes the optional thread_id parameter where the data for the specified thread is returned instead of the email-thread currently visible in the dom.
thread_id is added for updated gmail thread behaviour which adds support for emails created in inbox. first_email remains as the first message in the thread.
{
"thread_id":"141d44da39d6caf8",
"first_email": "141d44da39d6caf8",
"last_email": "141d44da39d6caf8",
"total_emails": 1,
"total_threads": ["141d44da39d6caf8"],
"people_involved": [
["Kartik Talwar", "hi@kartikt.com"],
["California", "california@gmail.com"]
],
"subject": "test",
"threads": {
"141d44da39d6caf8": {
"reply_to_id": "",
"reply_to": "replytome@gmail.com",
"is_deleted" : false,
"from": "California",
"to" : ["hi@kartikt.com"],
"cc" : [],
"bcc" : [],
"from_email": "california@gmail.com",
"timestamp": 1382246359000,
"datetime": "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM",
"content_plain": "another test",
"subject": "test",
"content_html": "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>\n",
"attachments": [
"some_file.pdf"
],
"attachments_details": [
{
"attachment_id": "0.1",
"name": "some_file.pdf",
"size": 11235,
"type": "application/pdf",
"url": "https://mail.google.com/u/0/?ui=......"
}]
}
}
}
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Use
gmail.new.get.email_data() and
gmail.new.get.thread_data() instead!
Does the same as above but accepts a callback function.
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to
gmail.new.get.*-API instead.
Returns an object representation of the emails that are being displayed.
{
"thread_id":"141d44da39d6caf8",
"first_email": "145881e7a8befff6",
"last_email": "145881e7a8befff6",
"total_emails": 1,
"total_threads": ["145881e7a8befff6"],
"people_involved": [
["Kartik Talwar", "hi@kartikt.com"],
["California", "california@gmail.com"]
],
"subject": "test",
"threads": {
"145881e7a8befff6": {
"reply_to_id": "",
"reply_to": "replytome@gmail.com",
"is_deleted" : false,
"from": "California",
"to" : ["hi@kartikt.com"],
"cc" : [],
"bcc" : [],
"from_email": "california@gmail.com",
"timestamp": 1382246359000,
"datetime": "Sun, Nov 20, 2013 at 1:19 AM",
"content_plain": "another test",
"subject": "test",
"content_html": "<div dir=\"ltr\">another test</div>\n",
"attachments": [
"some_file.pdf"
],
"attachments_details": [
{
"attachment_id": "0.1",
"name": "some_file.pdf",
"size": 11235,
"type": "application/pdf",
"url": "https://mail.google.com/u/0/?ui=......"
}]
}
}
}
DEPRECATED! This function relies on XHR-invocation against a deprecated Gmail API and is is very likely to fail. Migrate to
gmail.new.get.*-API instead.
Does the same as above but accepts a callback function.
|Inspired by gmailr.js
|Kartik Talwar
|See License.md