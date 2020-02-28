openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gap

gmail-api-parse-message

by Emil Tholin
2.1.2 (see all)

Parses the response from the Gmail API's GET message method

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.1K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm

gmail-api-parse-message

Parses the response from the Gmail API's GET message method.

Example usage

var rp = require('request-promise');
var parseMessage = require('gmail-api-parse-message');

rp({
  uri: 'https://www.googleapis.com/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/{MESSAGE_ID}?access_token={ACCESS_TOKEN}',
  json: true
}).then(function (response) {
  var parsedMessage = parseMessage(response);
  console.log(parsedMessage);
  // { 
  //   id: '{MESSAGE_ID}',
  //   threadId: '{THREAD_ID}',
  //   labelIds: [ 'SENT', 'INBOX', 'UNREAD' ],
  //   snippet: 'This is one cool message, buddy.',
  //   historyId: '701725',
  //   internalDate: 1451995756000,
  //   attachments: [{ 
  //     filename: 'example.jpg',
  //     mimeType: 'image/jpeg',
  //     size: 100446,
  //     attachmentId: '{ATTACHMENT_ID}',
  //     headers: {
  //       'content-type': 'image/jpeg; name="example.jpg"',
  //       'content-description': 'example.jpg',
  //       'content-transfer-encoding': 'base64',
  //       'content-id': '...',
  //       ...
  //     }
  //   }],
  //   inline: [{ 
  //     filename: 'example.png',
  //     mimeType: 'image/png',
  //     size: 5551,
  //     attachmentId: '{ATTACHMENT_ID}',
  //     headers: {
  //       'content-type': 'image/jpeg; name="example.png"',
  //       'content-description': 'example.png',
  //       'content-transfer-encoding': 'base64',
  //       'content-id': '...',
  //       ...
  //     }
  //   }],
  //   headers: {
  //     subject: 'Example subject',
  //     from: 'Example Name <example@gmail.com>',
  //     to: '<foo@gmail.com>, Foo Bar <fooBar@gmail.com>',
  //     ...
  //   },
  //   textPlain: 'This is one cool *message*, buddy.\r\n',
  //   textHtml: '<div dir="ltr">This is one cool <b>message</b>, buddy.</div>\r\n' 
  // }
});

API

/**
 * Takes a response from the Gmail API's GET message method and extracts all the relevant data.
 * @param  {object} response - The response from the Gmail API parsed to a JavaScript object.
 * @return {object} result
 */
 parseMessage(response);

Licence

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial