Parses the response from the Gmail API's GET message method.

Example usage

var rp = require ( 'request-promise' ); var parseMessage = require ( 'gmail-api-parse-message' ); rp({ uri : 'https://www.googleapis.com/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/{MESSAGE_ID}?access_token={ACCESS_TOKEN}' , json : true }).then( function ( response ) { var parsedMessage = parseMessage(response); console .log(parsedMessage); });

API

parseMessage(response);

Licence

MIT