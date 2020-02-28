Parses the response from the Gmail API's GET message method.
var rp = require('request-promise');
var parseMessage = require('gmail-api-parse-message');
rp({
uri: 'https://www.googleapis.com/gmail/v1/users/me/messages/{MESSAGE_ID}?access_token={ACCESS_TOKEN}',
json: true
}).then(function (response) {
var parsedMessage = parseMessage(response);
console.log(parsedMessage);
// {
// id: '{MESSAGE_ID}',
// threadId: '{THREAD_ID}',
// labelIds: [ 'SENT', 'INBOX', 'UNREAD' ],
// snippet: 'This is one cool message, buddy.',
// historyId: '701725',
// internalDate: 1451995756000,
// attachments: [{
// filename: 'example.jpg',
// mimeType: 'image/jpeg',
// size: 100446,
// attachmentId: '{ATTACHMENT_ID}',
// headers: {
// 'content-type': 'image/jpeg; name="example.jpg"',
// 'content-description': 'example.jpg',
// 'content-transfer-encoding': 'base64',
// 'content-id': '...',
// ...
// }
// }],
// inline: [{
// filename: 'example.png',
// mimeType: 'image/png',
// size: 5551,
// attachmentId: '{ATTACHMENT_ID}',
// headers: {
// 'content-type': 'image/jpeg; name="example.png"',
// 'content-description': 'example.png',
// 'content-transfer-encoding': 'base64',
// 'content-id': '...',
// ...
// }
// }],
// headers: {
// subject: 'Example subject',
// from: 'Example Name <example@gmail.com>',
// to: '<foo@gmail.com>, Foo Bar <fooBar@gmail.com>',
// ...
// },
// textPlain: 'This is one cool *message*, buddy.\r\n',
// textHtml: '<div dir="ltr">This is one cool <b>message</b>, buddy.</div>\r\n'
// }
});
/**
* Takes a response from the Gmail API's GET message method and extracts all the relevant data.
* @param {object} response - The response from the Gmail API parsed to a JavaScript object.
* @return {object} result
*/
parseMessage(response);
MIT