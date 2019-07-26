gm.datepickerMultiSelect is an AngularJS module that extends UI Bootstrap's Datepicker directive to allow for multiple date selections.
$ (npm || bower) install gm.datepicker-multi-select --save
Once the script is included in your html file, simply include the module in your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['ui.bootstrap', 'gm.datepickerMultiSelect']);
And use the included 'multiSelect' directive thusly:
<uib-datepicker ng-model='activeDate' multi-select='selectedDates'></uib-datepicker>
The directive binds an array holding any dates selected in the Datepicker to the specified property on the controller (or its scope).
Click a selected date to de-select it.
Tested in
This directive will not work properly with UI Bootstrap 0.10.x.
NOTE: Selected dates are stored as an array of time values, not date objects. Any time values pushed into the multiSelect array programmatically must correspond to midnight on the desired date. This can be done using the Date object's "setHours" function, which conveniently returns a time value. For example, the following code would select today's date:
selectedDates.push(new Date().setHours(0, 0, 0, 0));
Version 1.0.8 of this module is not compatible with the (uib-)datepicker-popup directive. If you need to use it, please use v1.0.7.
The custom template solution for UI Bootstrap 1.x.x no longer works in UI Bootstrap 2.x.x. Instead, please use the
customClass property of
datepicker-options to apply a class to selected dates. This solution works for UI Bootstrap 1.x.x as well, if you prefer this solution over using custom templates.
See the plunker below for a working example. Please note that removing dates from the selected dates array programmatically (like clicking the 'remove' button in the demo) doesn't automatically trigger an update on the datepicker. You need to re-assign the
activeDate for your
customClass handler to get called again:
http://plnkr.co/edit/7rKzFo?p=preview
The styling of the selected date buttons is broken as of UI Bootstrap 1.0.0 due to breaking changes in the template due to angular-ui/bootstrap@72f13ef. The temporary solution is to replace the day.html template with one based on
ng-class. See the example page
examples/angular.1.5.6-bootstrap.1.3.3.html for proper implementation.
You can change the selection mode from individual dates to a date range by setting the select-range attribute to a truthy value or expression (that isn't a string equal to "false"):
<uib-datepicker ng-model='activeDate' multi-select='selectedDates' select-range='true'></uib-datepicker>
After selecting a range, clicking a new date will reset the selection.
Screenshot: