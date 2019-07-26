gm.datepickerMultiSelect is an AngularJS module that extends UI Bootstrap's Datepicker directive to allow for multiple date selections.

Install from NPM or Bower

$ (npm || bower) install gm.datepicker-multi- select

Usage

Once the script is included in your html file, simply include the module in your app:

angular. module ( 'myApp' , [ 'ui.bootstrap' , 'gm.datepickerMultiSelect' ]);

And use the included 'multiSelect' directive thusly:

< uib-datepicker ng-model = 'activeDate' multi-select = 'selectedDates' > </ uib-datepicker >

The directive binds an array holding any dates selected in the Datepicker to the specified property on the controller (or its scope).

Click a selected date to de-select it.

Tested in

AngularJS 1.2.25 and UI Bootstrap 0.11.0

AngularJS 1.3.1 and UI Bootstrap 0.11.0

AngularJS 1.4.7 and UI Bootstrap 0.14.1

This directive will not work properly with UI Bootstrap 0.10.x.

NOTE: Selected dates are stored as an array of time values, not date objects. Any time values pushed into the multiSelect array programmatically must correspond to midnight on the desired date. This can be done using the Date object's "setHours" function, which conveniently returns a time value. For example, the following code would select today's date:

selectedDates.push(new Date().setHours(0, 0 , 0 , 0 ));

Issues

Version 1.0.8 of this module is not compatible with the (uib-)datepicker-popup directive. If you need to use it, please use v1.0.7.

UI Bootstrap 2.x.x

The custom template solution for UI Bootstrap 1.x.x no longer works in UI Bootstrap 2.x.x. Instead, please use the customClass property of datepicker-options to apply a class to selected dates. This solution works for UI Bootstrap 1.x.x as well, if you prefer this solution over using custom templates.

See the plunker below for a working example. Please note that removing dates from the selected dates array programmatically (like clicking the 'remove' button in the demo) doesn't automatically trigger an update on the datepicker. You need to re-assign the activeDate for your customClass handler to get called again:

http://plnkr.co/edit/7rKzFo?p=preview

UI Bootstrap 1.x.x

The styling of the selected date buttons is broken as of UI Bootstrap 1.0.0 due to breaking changes in the template due to angular-ui/bootstrap@72f13ef. The temporary solution is to replace the day.html template with one based on ng-class . See the example page examples/angular.1.5.6-bootstrap.1.3.3.html for proper implementation.

You can change the selection mode from individual dates to a date range by setting the select-range attribute to a truthy value or expression (that isn't a string equal to "false"):

<uib-datepicker ng-model= 'activeDate' multi- select = 'selectedDates' select -range= 'true' ></uib-datepicker>

After selecting a range, clicking a new date will reset the selection.

Demo

View demo on Plunker

Screenshot: