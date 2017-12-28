GraphicsMagick and ImageMagick for node
When reporting bugs please include the version of graphicsmagick/imagemagick you're using (gm -version/convert -version) as well as the version of this module and copies of any images you're having problems with.
First download and install GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick. In Mac OS X, you can simply use Homebrew and do:
brew install imagemagick
brew install graphicsmagick
If you want WebP support with ImageMagick, you must add the WebP option:
brew install imagemagick --with-webp
then either use npm:
npm install gm
or clone the repo:
git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/gm.git
Subclass
gm to enable ImageMagick
var fs = require('fs')
, gm = require('gm').subClass({imageMagick: true});
// resize and remove EXIF profile data
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.resize(240, 240)
...
var fs = require('fs')
, gm = require('gm');
// resize and remove EXIF profile data
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.resize(240, 240)
.noProfile()
.write('/path/to/resize.png', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
// some files would not be resized appropriately
// http://stackoverflow.com/questions/5870466/imagemagick-incorrect-dimensions
// you have two options:
// use the '!' flag to ignore aspect ratio
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.resize(240, 240, '!')
.write('/path/to/resize.png', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
// use the .resizeExact with only width and/or height arguments
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.resizeExact(240, 240)
.write('/path/to/resize.png', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
// obtain the size of an image
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.size(function (err, size) {
if (!err)
console.log(size.width > size.height ? 'wider' : 'taller than you');
});
// output all available image properties
gm('/path/to/img.png')
.identify(function (err, data) {
if (!err) console.log(data)
});
// pull out the first frame of an animated gif and save as png
gm('/path/to/animated.gif[0]')
.write('/path/to/firstframe.png', function (err) {
if (err) console.log('aaw, shucks');
});
// auto-orient an image
gm('/path/to/img.jpg')
.autoOrient()
.write('/path/to/oriented.jpg', function (err) {
if (err) ...
})
// crazytown
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.flip()
.magnify()
.rotate('green', 45)
.blur(7, 3)
.crop(300, 300, 150, 130)
.edge(3)
.write('/path/to/crazy.jpg', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('crazytown has arrived');
})
// annotate an image
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.stroke("#ffffff")
.drawCircle(10, 10, 20, 10)
.font("Helvetica.ttf", 12)
.drawText(30, 20, "GMagick!")
.write("/path/to/drawing.png", function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
// creating an image
gm(200, 400, "#ddff99f3")
.drawText(10, 50, "from scratch")
.write("/path/to/brandNewImg.jpg", function (err) {
// ...
});
// passing a stream
var readStream = fs.createReadStream('/path/to/my/img.jpg');
gm(readStream, 'img.jpg')
.write('/path/to/reformat.png', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
// passing a downloadable image by url
var request = require('request');
var url = "www.abc.com/pic.jpg"
gm(request(url))
.write('/path/to/reformat.png', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
// can also stream output to a ReadableStream
// (can be piped to a local file or remote server)
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.resize('200', '200')
.stream(function (err, stdout, stderr) {
var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/my/resized.jpg');
stdout.pipe(writeStream);
});
// without a callback, .stream() returns a stream
// this is just a convenience wrapper for above.
var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/my/resized.jpg');
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.resize('200', '200')
.stream()
.pipe(writeStream);
// pass a format or filename to stream() and
// gm will provide image data in that format
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.stream('png', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/my/reformatted.png');
stdout.pipe(writeStream);
});
// or without the callback
var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/my/reformatted.png');
gm('/path/to/my/img.jpg')
.stream('png')
.pipe(writeStream);
// combine the two for true streaming image processing
var readStream = fs.createReadStream('/path/to/my/img.jpg');
gm(readStream)
.resize('200', '200')
.stream(function (err, stdout, stderr) {
var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/my/resized.jpg');
stdout.pipe(writeStream);
});
// GOTCHA:
// when working with input streams and any 'identify'
// operation (size, format, etc), you must pass "{bufferStream: true}" if
// you also need to convert (write() or stream()) the image afterwards
// NOTE: this buffers the readStream in memory!
var readStream = fs.createReadStream('/path/to/my/img.jpg');
gm(readStream)
.size({bufferStream: true}, function(err, size) {
this.resize(size.width / 2, size.height / 2)
this.write('/path/to/resized.jpg', function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('done');
});
});
// A buffer can be passed instead of a filepath as well
var buf = require('fs').readFileSync('/path/to/image.jpg');
gm(buf, 'image.jpg')
.noise('laplacian')
.write('/path/to/out.jpg', function (err) {
if (err) return handle(err);
console.log('Created an image from a Buffer!');
});
/*
A buffer can also be returned instead of a stream
The first argument to toBuffer is optional, it specifies the image format
*/
gm('img.jpg')
.resize(100, 100)
.toBuffer('PNG',function (err, buffer) {
if (err) return handle(err);
console.log('done!');
})
If
gm does not supply you with a method you need or does not work as you'd like, you can simply use
gm().in() or
gm().out() to set your own arguments.
gm().command() - Custom command such as
identify or
convert
gm().in() - Custom input arguments
gm().out() - Custom output arguments
The command will be formatted in the following order:
command - ie
convert
in - the input arguments
source - stdin or an image file
out - the output arguments
output - stdout or the image file to write to
For example, suppose you want the following command:
gm "convert" "label:Offline" "PNG:-"
However, using
gm().label() may not work as intended for you:
gm()
.label('Offline')
.stream();
would yield:
gm "convert" "-label" "\"Offline\"" "PNG:-"
Instead, you can use
gm().out():
gm()
.out('label:Offline')
.stream();
which correctly yields:
gm "convert" "label:Offline" "PNG:-"
When identifying an image, you may want to use a custom formatting string instead of using
-verbose, which is quite slow.
You can use your own formatting string when using
gm().identify(format, callback).
For example,
gm('img.png').format(function (err, format) {
})
// is equivalent to
gm('img.png').identify('%m', function (err, format) {
})
since
%m is the format option for getting the image file format.
Please document and refer to any platform or ImageMagick/GraphicsMagick issues/differences here.
Check out the examples directory to play around. Also take a look at the extending gm page to see how to customize gm to your own needs.
There are a few ways you can use the
gm image constructor.
gm(path) When you pass a string as the first argument it is interpreted as the path to an image you intend to manipulate.
gm(stream || buffer, [filename]) You may also pass a ReadableStream or Buffer as the first argument, with an optional file name for format inference.
gm(width, height, [color]) When you pass two integer arguments, gm will create a new image on the fly with the provided dimensions and an optional background color. And you can still chain just like you do with pre-existing images too. See here for an example.
The links below refer to an older version of gm but everything should still work, if anyone feels like updating them please make a PR
getters
manipulation
drawing primitives
image output
ReadableStream with the processed image data
Buffer instead of a stream
##compare
Graphicsmagicks
compare command is exposed through
gm.compare(). This allows us to determine if two images can be considered "equal".
Currently
gm.compare only accepts file paths.
gm.compare(path1, path2 [, options], callback)
gm.compare('/path/to/image1.jpg', '/path/to/another.png', function (err, isEqual, equality, raw, path1, path2) {
if (err) return handle(err);
// if the images were considered equal, `isEqual` will be true, otherwise, false.
console.log('The images were equal: %s', isEqual);
// to see the total equality returned by graphicsmagick we can inspect the `equality` argument.
console.log('Actual equality: %d', equality);
// inspect the raw output
console.log(raw);
// print file paths
console.log(path1, path2);
})
You may wish to pass a custom tolerance threshold to increase or decrease the default level of
0.4.
gm.compare('/path/to/image1.jpg', '/path/to/another.png', 1.2, function (err, isEqual) {
...
})
To output a diff image, pass a configuration object to define the diff options and tolerance.
var options = {
file: '/path/to/diff.png',
highlightColor: 'yellow',
tolerance: 0.02
}
gm.compare('/path/to/image1.jpg', '/path/to/another.png', options, function (err, isEqual, equality, raw) {
...
})
##composite
GraphicsMagick supports compositing one image on top of another. This is exposed through
gm.composite(). Its first argument is an image path with the changes to the base image, and an optional mask image.
Currently,
gm.composite() only accepts file paths.
gm.composite(other [, mask])
gm('/path/to/image.jpg')
.composite('/path/to/second_image.jpg')
.geometry('+100+150')
.write('/path/to/composite.png', function(err) {
if(!err) console.log("Written composite image.");
});
##montage
GraphicsMagick supports montage for combining images side by side. This is exposed through
gm.montage(). Its only argument is an image path with the changes to the base image.
Currently,
gm.montage() only accepts file paths.
gm.montage(other)
gm('/path/to/image.jpg')
.montage('/path/to/second_image.jpg')
.geometry('+100+150')
.write('/path/to/montage.png', function(err) {
if(!err) console.log("Written montage image.");
});
